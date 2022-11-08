Justin Verlander, Dylan Cease, Alek Manoah Named AL Cy Young Finalists

The American League Cy Young Award finalists were named Monday evening. The award winner will be announced live on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. ET Wednesday, November 16.

Monday evening, Major League Baseball announced the finalists for the BBWAA awards. The winners will be announced over the next two weeks.

Houston Astros' Justin Verlander, Chicago White Sox' Dylan Cease and Toronto Blue Jays' Alek Manoah were named the finalists for American League Cy Young. No relief pitchers were named finalists for the award this year.

The winner of the award will be announced live along with the National League Cy Young award winner Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6:00 p.m. ET on MLB Network.

Here's a look at the finalists:

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

28 starts, 175 IP, 18-4, 1.75 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 220 ERA+, 5.9 WAR, 6.38 SO/W

Alek Manoah, Toronto Blue Jays

31 starts, 196.2 IP, 16-7, 2.24 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 174 ERA+, 5.9 WAR, 3.53 SO/W

Dylan Cease, Chicago White Sox

32 starts, 184 IP, 14-8, 2.20 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 180 ERA+, 6.4 WAR, 2.91 SO/W

