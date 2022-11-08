ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Phil Neville & Chris Henderson respond to Lionel Messi - Inter Miami links

Inter Miami chief soccer officer & sporting director Chris Henderson and head coach Phil Neville have both refused to be drawn on the club's links to Lionel Messi. As reported by 90min, the Herons are one of at least three MLS clubs understood to be interested in acquiring the iconic Argentine, who is also on the shortlist of former club FC Barcelona.
90min

DC United sign defender Derrick Williams from LA Galaxy

DC United have begun the rebuild of their defense with the signing of Derrick Williams from the LA Galaxy. The Black and Red have paid $180k in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM) for the services of Williams - a three-time Republic of Ireland international. DC United's need for defensive reinforcements...
90min

Chicago Fire forward Xherdan Shaqiri makes Switzerland World Cup roster

Chicago Fire forward Xherdan Shaqiri has become the latest MLS player confirmed at the 2022 World Cup after being named on Switzerland's roster for the tournament. Murat Yakin revealed his 26-man roster on Wednesday morning, with Shaqiri a key player on the list alongside Premier League stars like Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji and Denis Zakaria.
CHICAGO, IL
90min

Austin FC sign defender Jon Gallagher to contract extension

Austin FC have signed defender Jon Gallagher to a new long-term contract extension, the club announced Thursday. Gallagher's new deal keeps him at Q2 Stadium through the 2026 MLS season, with Austin FC holding the option for a further year beyond that. “Jon was a consistently strong performer throughout 2022,”...
AUSTIN, TX
90min

Orlando City announce shock departure of Junior Urso due to 'personal reasons'

Orlando City have announced the shock departure of popular midfielder Junior Urso, effective immediately. Urso joined Orlando from Brazilian side Corinthians ahead of the 2020 season on a contract understood to run through the 2023 MLS campaign. The 33-year-old went on to play 100 times for the Lions across all competitions, helping them to three successive MLS Cup Playoffs berths and the 2022 US Open Cup title.
ORLANDO, FL
