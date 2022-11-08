Read full article on original website
Every player available to St. Louis CITY in the 2022 MLS Expansion Draft
The list of eligible players for the 2022 MLS Expansion Draft was released on Thursday with a number of high-profile names available for selection by the league's latest club, St. Louis CITY SC. The Draft will take place on Friday at 7pm ET, with St. Louis CITY broadcasting the event...
Atlanta United sign Brooks Lennon to new contract through 2025 MLS season
Atlanta United have signed full-back Brooks Lennon to a new contract through the 2025 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday. The Fives Stripes also hold the option to extend Lennon's deal through 2026. “We are pleased to sign Brooks to a long-term contract with our club,” Atlanta United vice president...
Nashville SC unveil details about MLS NEXT Pro team: Hunstville City FC
Nashville SC have released the details for their brand new MLS NEXT Pro team. To be known as Huntsville City FC, the team will begin play in Major League Soccer's development league - which is officially recognized as an American third-tier division - in 2023. As part of the public...
Charlotte FC striker Karol Swiderski makes Poland World Cup roster; Kamil Jozwiak misses out
Charlotte FC striker Karol Swiderski has been named on the Poland roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Swiderski was CLTFC's first-ever Designated Player (DP), signing from Greek side PAOK in January 2022. Alongside his new team as a whole, the 25-year-old enjoyed a promising debut campaign in MLS, scoring...
Nicolas Isimat-Mirin in new SKC talks but attracting attention from 'leading' MLS clubs
Exclusive - French center-back Nicolas Isimat-Mirin is drawing attention from multiple MLS clubs, but remains in talks with Sporting Kansas City over a new contract, 90min understands. The 30-year-old has been with SKC since early 2020 after joining from Turkish giants Besiktas, going on to make 46 appearances across all...
Phil Neville & Chris Henderson respond to Lionel Messi - Inter Miami links
Inter Miami chief soccer officer & sporting director Chris Henderson and head coach Phil Neville have both refused to be drawn on the club's links to Lionel Messi. As reported by 90min, the Herons are one of at least three MLS clubs understood to be interested in acquiring the iconic Argentine, who is also on the shortlist of former club FC Barcelona.
DC United sign defender Derrick Williams from LA Galaxy
DC United have begun the rebuild of their defense with the signing of Derrick Williams from the LA Galaxy. The Black and Red have paid $180k in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM) for the services of Williams - a three-time Republic of Ireland international. DC United's need for defensive reinforcements...
Chicago Fire forward Xherdan Shaqiri makes Switzerland World Cup roster
Chicago Fire forward Xherdan Shaqiri has become the latest MLS player confirmed at the 2022 World Cup after being named on Switzerland's roster for the tournament. Murat Yakin revealed his 26-man roster on Wednesday morning, with Shaqiri a key player on the list alongside Premier League stars like Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji and Denis Zakaria.
Austin FC sign defender Jon Gallagher to contract extension
Austin FC have signed defender Jon Gallagher to a new long-term contract extension, the club announced Thursday. Gallagher's new deal keeps him at Q2 Stadium through the 2026 MLS season, with Austin FC holding the option for a further year beyond that. “Jon was a consistently strong performer throughout 2022,”...
Orlando City announce shock departure of Junior Urso due to 'personal reasons'
Orlando City have announced the shock departure of popular midfielder Junior Urso, effective immediately. Urso joined Orlando from Brazilian side Corinthians ahead of the 2020 season on a contract understood to run through the 2023 MLS campaign. The 33-year-old went on to play 100 times for the Lions across all competitions, helping them to three successive MLS Cup Playoffs berths and the 2022 US Open Cup title.
Brighton vs Aston Villa - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Brighton's Premier League meeting with Aston Villa, including team news, lineups and prediction
Man City predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Brentford.
Wolves vs Arsenal - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Wolves' Premier League meeting with Arsenal, including team news, lineups and prediction
West Ham vs Leicester - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of West Ham's Premier League meeting with Leicester, including team news, lineups and prediction
A closer look at LA Galaxy figure Julian Araujo
Julian Araujo has become a staple for the LA Galaxy, standing out as one of the league’s brightest at only 21 years old.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leeds
The best left wingers to sign in Football Manager 2023
The best left wingers to sign on Football Manager 2023 on any budget.
Fulham vs Man Utd - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Fulham's Premier League meeting with Manchester United, including team news, lineups and prediction
Marc Skinner named Barclays WSL Manager of the Month for October
Marc Skinner is the latest recipient of the Barclays WSL Manager of the Month award.
USMNT announce 26-player roster headed to Qatar
The U.S. men's national team announced the 26-player roster headed to the 2022 World Cup, with Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie headlining the squad.
