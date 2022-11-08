ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It absolutely makes sense… the Glazer family will be in a similar situation': Gary Neville insists he's NOT surprised Liverpool are up for sale, while Jamie Carragher hails 'the owners that brought the title back'

Gary Neville has insisted that he is not surprised Liverpool have been put up for sale, and he expects the Glazer family to be considering their options at Manchester United as well in the near future.

It was revealed on Monday that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are willing to sell their controlling stake in Liverpool, and Sportsmail understands an Information Memorandum was sent out to potential buyers last month.

Neville thinks it is no coincidence that this news comes just months after a consortium headed by Todd Boehly bought Chelsea for £4.25billion, as he feels FSG may believe now is the time for them to cash in before valuations of clubs in the Premier League start to dip.

He has also tipped the Glazers to follow in FSG's footsteps sooner or later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12eiUQ_0j3Gkicg00
FSG (pictured alongside Jurgen Klopp) have decided to put Liverpool up for sale
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nwjAN_0j3Gkicg00
Gary Neville is not surprised that FSG have decided to put Liverpool up for sale at this point

'It absolutely makes sense,' Neville said on The Overlap when asked about FSG putting the club up for sale.

'They haven't got the money really, FSG, to compete with the other teams in the league. They've developed the stadium, they've got Jurgen Klopp at a point whereby, how long is he going to be around for? Is it two years, is it three years?

'If that Chelsea valuation, which at this moment in time sets the standard for valuations, they're thinking now is the time potentially for us to get out because if we dip down the league, if people think 'hang on a minute, Boehly's overpaid at Chelsea', and it becomes a bit more of a struggle in the next couple of years, they're probably thinking now is the right time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ff9yl_0j3Gkicg00
Neville thinks the Glazer family could look for a potential 'out' or 'part-out' at Man United soon

'And I think the Glazer family will be in a similar situation. I suspect both of them will be looking for 'outs' or 'part-outs'.

'The Glazer family, I think there's a couple of them that want to stay in, but with FSG, they I think put a £3-4bn valuation on Liverpool when they raised some money coming out of Covid. That's where they put the valuation at.

'They could probably get that at this moment in time, they might not be able to get that in two or three years. And they certainly can't compete financially with some of the other clubs in the league. So I think it's not as big a surprise when you look at some of the evidence surrounding it.'

FSG have been criticised by some fans in recent times, particularly after the summer transfer window which saw the Reds have difficulty strengthening their midfield.

However, Liverpool have won every major trophy available under their ownership, including their first league title in 30 years in 2019-20.

Jamie Carragher has praised the owners for bringing the good times back to Anfield, and has admitted that, unlike Neville, he is surprised to hear that they may want to walk away from the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JIfzz_0j3Gkicg00
Jamie Carragher has praised FSG for being the owners to bring the league title back to Anfield

'I think they've done a great job at the club,' Carragher said.

'I don't think they've ever proclaimed to have the funds of United, Chelsea, Man City, but they were talking about how they would run the club, and they were the owners that brought the title back.

'They're the owners that brought Jurgen Klopp. The stadium has been transformed, the training ground has been transformed, and they were almost a model for a club like Arsenal, in some ways, who are probably in a similar situation to Liverpool.

'So I am surprised. You think "will the club ever be valued as highly as it is right now?" certainly with Jurgen Klopp as the manager and the team has been so successful over the last few years. Maybe there's something in that.

'But I just felt with so many American owners coming into the league, it was almost like a power-play in some ways. They could see something in the future that was maybe going on in American sports, so I thought the American owners would be here for a while.'

