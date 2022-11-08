Head coach Buzz Williams’ press conference after Aggies’ defeat Louisiana Monroe 87-54

The Aggies opened the 2022 college basketball season with a dominant 87-54 victory over the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks , earning head coach Buzz Williams his 50th win with Texas A&M, as his fourth season with the program is off to a fantastic start.

It was a balanced scoring attack for the maroon and white in front of a packed Reed Arena, as five players scored in double digits while sophomore point guard Wade Taylor IV led the team with 18 points, and 5 rebounds, and was an impressive 4-6 from beyond the arc. Witchita State transfer Dexter Dennis had a memorable debut, scoring 11 points while shooting 3-4 from 3, and was locked in defensively throughout the night, providing a glimpse into what earned him AAC defensive player of the year just a season ago.

After the game, head coach Buzz Williams and Wade Taylor IV, and Hayden Hefner talked to the media to discuss the victory. Here are the quotes from both of them on the night.

Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV on Hayden Hefner's peformance in the win

"It shows how much he has improved. I've seen him working on his game this summer."

Hayden Hefner on the the Aggies turnovers against Louisiana Monroe

"It's all playing with pace and purpose. There is no reason for us to sit around and dribble. Do something with it."

Wade Taylor compliments Dexter Dennis and Julius Marble's performance tonight. Taylor said because Marble is from Dallas, he "recruited him himself."

Wade Taylor states how impressed he was by Hayden Hefner's under the basket layup

"That is just H being H."

Head coach Buzz Williams on Hayden Hefner

"He continues to improve... It's the perfect combination of hard work... He is always where he is supposed to be." "He can change our team when he is playing the way he wants to play."

Head coach Buzz Williams states his dismay at the amount of fouls and turnovers by the team on the night

"I thought we were a little choppy which some of that may have been first game jitters... I thought we played better in the second half."

Head Coach Buzz Williams on meshing the new guys and the returning players

"Really pleased with the cohesiveness of how they played. I think that speaks to how they are off the court."

Head coach Buzz Williams on the toughness of every game, no matter the opponent

"I don't ever want to take for granted how hard it is to win a game." Williams referrred to the recent upsets around college basketball, including Oklahoma's loss to Sam Houston.

