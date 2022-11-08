Championship Saturday in North Carolina

It’s a busy time of the year for high school sports in North Carolina.

The NCHSAA football playoffs began with first-round games on Friday night.The state tournament for boys soccer began third-round match-ups on Monday, and the culmination of the fall sports season for several sports stretched across the state on Saturday as state champions were decided in boys and girls cross country in Kernersville, volleyball in Raleigh and dual-team girls tennis in Burlington.

Cross Country

Boys and girls individual and team champions were decided at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville on Saturday across four classifications.

Plenty of familiar names came home with team championships, and a few freshmen won individual titles.

4A Girls

Cuthbertson won its fifth straight team title and Stella Kermes took home the individual championship to sweep both crowns for the Cavaliers, who placed their five scoring runners inside the top-16 to finish with 32 points, the second-lowest total in state history.

Kermes finished in 17 minutes, 40.94 seconds, four seconds ahead of Myers Park’s Mary Bonner Dalton.

The Cuthbertson girls won the North Carolina 4A Girls cross country title for a fifth straight year.

4A Boys

Green Hope won the team title, the third in school history and its first since 2017, and Zack Gilbertson of Pinecrest won the individual championship in 15 minutes, 28.67 seconds.

The Green Hope boys are Class 4A boys cross country champions for a second time.

3A Girls

North Lincoln won its third straight team title behind individual winner Macy Pate, who finished in 18 minutes, 58.50 seconds.

North Lincoln placed its five scoring runners in the top-22 to finish with 50 points.

3A Boys

Gabriel Schmid of Orange posted the third fastest time of the day of any classification during his individual win, finishing in 15 minutes, 44.28 seconds.

Croatan (143) nipped North Lincoln by six points in a tight race for the team title, the first cross country state title for the school. The top four teams were separated by just 19 points.

2A Girls

Katherine Hopkins of Lincolnton had a dominant performance in winning the individual state title, finishing in 19 minutes, 20.05 seconds, which was almost one minute better than the runner-up, Anika Raburn, of North Carolina School of Science and Math, who finished in 20:19.18.

The Unicorns didn’t come up empty, however, and they coasted to their second straight team championship with 64 points. Brevard was in second with 130.

2A Boys

Sophomore Jack Anstrom captured the 2A individual crown in the day’s closest finish, winning in 16 minutes, 15.43 seconds to narrowly beat Andrew Parker (16:17.67) of North Carolina School of Science and Math.

Owen edged Lincoln Charter by eight points for the team title by placing two runners in the top-10 to finish with 83 points.

1A Girls

Dvdaya Swimmer, a freshman from Cherokee, cruised to victory by more than 36 seconds, crossing the line in 20 minutes, 8.32 seconds to win the Braves first individual state championship in program history.

Swain County won its second straight team title with 59 points, placing its five scoring runners in the top 42 to easily beat runner-up Eno River Academy, which finished with 114 points.

1A Boys

Freshman O’Malley Salinas from Andrews rolled to victory, winning by nearly 15 seconds as he crossed the line in 16 minutes, 46.83 seconds to become the first runner from Andrews to win an individual state title.

South Stanly won a three-way tiebreaker with Christ the King and Cherokee after all three teams finished with 77 points. The tie was broken by using the time of each team’s sixth runner, and Eli Thompson finished six seconds ahead of Ayden Thompson of Cherokee to give South Stanly its first state championship in cross country.

Dual-team tennis

4A

Green Hope (19-0) def. Myers Park (19-1) 5-4

Singles

Olivia Corcoran (GH) d. Teagan Reilly (MP) 6-3, 6-2; Lisa Kranec (GH) d. Ella Bumgardner (MP) 6-0, 6-0; Brianna Stewart (GH) d. Mia Basinger (MP) 6-2, 6-1; Agnes Shinn (MP) d. Vibha Kestur (GH) 6-1, 6-0; Meredyth Barr (MP) d. JiaJia Ye (GH) 6-0, 6-3; Finley Holzman (MP) d. Siri Chenna (GH) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

Lisa Kranec & Brianna Stewart (GH) d. Teagan Reilly & Finley Holzman (MP) 8-2; Olivia Corcoran & Vibha Kestur (GH) d. Ella Bumgardner & Meredyth Barr (MP) 8-4; Mia Basinger & Agnes Shinn (MP) d. JiaJia Ye & Siri Chenna (GH) 8-4

3A

Cape Fear (18-1) def. Lake Norman Charter (21-2) 5-1*Doubles were not played since match was clinched

Singles Anna Piland (CF) d. Anaya Sirram (LNC) 6-0, 6-0; Brooke Bieniek (CF) d. Sidney Ross (LNC) 6-0, 6-2; Shea Bieniek (CF) d. Eleina Moon (LNC) 6-2, 6-4; Andi Brinker (CF) d. Aileen Huynh (LNC) 6-2, 6-4; Brianna Keen (CF) d. Sophia Phillips (LNC) 6-4, 2-6, [10-6]; Moriah Harris (LNC) d. Ansley Thomas (CF) 6-0, 6-0

2A

Hendersonville (17-1) def. Raleigh Charter (13-3) 5-4

Singles

Eliza Perry (HEN) d. Sarayu Brundavanam (RC) 0-6, 6-0, [10-6]; Ramsey Ross (HEN) d. Krisha Avula (RC) 6-2, 6-3; Keerthi Avula (RC) d. Raleigh Prichard (HEN) 6-2, 7-5; Reese Redden (HEN) d. Carlisle Hedrick (RC) 6-2, 6-2; Ginger Wagner (RC) d. Anna MacDowell (HEN) 6-4, 6-4; Abby Moomaw (RC) d. Katherine Graham (HEN) 7-6 (4), 4-6, [10-7]

Doubles

Eliza Perry & Ramsey Ross (HEN) d. Sarayu Brundavanam & Ginger Wagner (RC) 8-1; Raleigh Prichard & Reese Redden (HEN) d. Krisha Avula & Carlisle Hedrick (RC) 8-3; Keerthi Avula & Abby Moomaw (RC) d. Anna MacDowell & Katherine Graham (HEN) 8-1

1A

Mount Airy (21-1) def. Chatham Central (17-4) 5-0

Singles

Carrie Marion (MA) d. Olivia Brooks (CC) 6-2, 6-2; Ella Brant (MA) d. Ellie Phillips (CC) 6-0, 6-4’ Kancie Tate (MA) d. Rachel Albright (CC) 6-4, 6-1; Audrey Marion (MA) led Jaylee Williams (CC) 6-4, DNF; Charlotte Hauser (MA) d. Lauren Caviness (CC) 6-0, 6-1; Audrey Brown (MA) d. Hallie Webster (CC) 6-2, 6-1**This was the second straight state title for Mount Airy. Doubles were not played since match was clinched.

Mount Airy reigned over Class 1A tennis.

Volleyball

4A

Millbrook downed Sun Valley in straight sets 25-21, 25-14, 25-12 to capture its first state title since 1995.

Junior Kiki Horne led Millbrook, which finished the season 29-1, with 26 kills.

3A

North Iredell completed a perfect 33-0 season with a dramatic five-set win against J.H. Rose to capture its first state title since 2017.

Emma Norris finished with 24 kills, including four to help the Raiders to an 8-1 lead in the decisive set.

North won 25-20, 16-25, 25-20, 23-25 and 15-9 in the final set. The fourth set saw 12 ties and six lead changes before Rose won the final two points to force the fifth set.

North Iredell completed a 33-0 season with its win over J.H. Rose to win the Class 3A state volleyball crown.

2A

McMichael dropped the first set but came back and won the next three to defeat Camden County 23-25, 25-20, 25-16, and 25-19 to capture its first NCHSAA state volleyball title and the 776th win for Coach Marty Woods, who guided the team to a 37-3 record this season.

Jenna Rosenbaum finished with 17 kills for the Phoenix.

1A

Union Academy (28-2) won its second consecutive state title with a straight sets win against Perquimans, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23. Setter Lauren Munday was named the match MVP and finished with more than 2,000 career assists.