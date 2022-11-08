Read full article on original website
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 11/10-11/13: Native Veterans Celebration, Spirit Park Grand Opening, and Art on the Avenue
There are several Veterans Day commemorations and celebrations happening this weekend to honor those who served our country. Or, if you are still recovering from election week, you might take your mind off of the polls at an immersive art experience before it leaves DC or at an arts festival in Virginia.
A Maryland-Themed Wedding With a Fall Color Palette
Mary Beth and Alex held the ultimate Maryland-themed wedding in DC. At the Andrew Mellon Auditorium, the pair exchanged vows underneath an autumn-inspired chuppah, (which they later converted into a photo booth), and then found subtle ways to pay homage to their Maryland roots (including a grapefruit crush bar!) throughout their October celebration, which was designed in a fall color palette.
A Whole Lot More E-Scooters Are Coming to DC
Under new guidelines, DC will allow for the expansion of its electric scooter fleet to 20,000 next year. Right now, scooter companies Bird, Lime, Lyft, Skip by Helbiz, and Spin are operating electric-scooter-rental businesses in the District, with each allowed to keep a fleet of 2,500 scooters, for a total of 11,770 scooters currently zipping around the city. Just one private company—JUMP by Lime—is renting electric bikes, with 2,500 bikes in operation.
