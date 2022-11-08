When it comes to European-style residential construction, there isn’t much history of it here on the West Coast. Travel across the country and you’ll find houses built 300 years ago that are still standing; hop the Atlantic, and there are homes twice that age. Here in San Diego, though, the Sherman-Doig House, one of several built by early developer John Sherman (cousin to a U.S. Senator of the same name, as well as General William Tecumseh Sherman) in 1887 is about as old as our houses get. Aged 135 years, the 4058-square-foot mansion standing along the edge of Interstate 5 at 136 W. Fir Street in Bankers Hill is the oldest home currently for sale in the county.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO