sandiegomagazine.com
9 Things To Do in San Diego: Nov. 10-13
Boasting dozens of events pairing cuisine from acclaimed San Diego chefs and spirits from several domestic and international wineries, the San Diego Bay Wine and Food Festival returns. The day features a variety of events including Friday’s Grand Decant featuring renowned winemakers sommeliers, Saturday’s Grand Tasting, a massive foodie party, and Sunday’s Grand Fiesta, which will feature the best of Mexican wine, spirits and cuisine. Guests can buy tickets to individual events such as Friday’s prime rib dinner with Bob the Butcher at Ranch 45 or a general admission pass for all of Saturday and Sunday’s events. | Citywide.
This California City Is One Of The Best Places To Shop On Black Friday
Holidu ranked the best cities to go black Friday shopping across the country.
Tickets go on sale for first show at new concert venue
The Sound, the new concert venue at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, is preparing for its 2023 launch and has already sold out its first show.
Eater
Michelin Honors Two San Diego Area Restaurants Ahead of California Guide Release
The Michelin Guide just unveiled 37 new additions to its California Guide, spanning across the entire state and including two San Diego area restaurants. Among the “new discoveries” highlighted by Micheline are Kingfisher, the modern Vietnamese restaurant and recent Eater 38 addition which landed in Golden Hill in January 2022, and Valle in Oceanside, the first stateside restaurant for acclaimed Baja chef Roberto Alcocer.
Topgolf announces plans to open 2 San Diego locations
Topgolf on Thursday announced proposed locations in Sorrento Valley and San Diego's East Harbor Island.
delmartimes.net
‘Pesos’: La Jollan authors his memoirs of growing up the son of ‘one of the most corrupt guys’ in Mexico
La Jolla resident Pietro La Greca Jr.'s first book reads like a crime novel about the Mexican mafia set in familiar places such as Scripps Memorial Hospital and Manhattan of La Jolla in the Empress Hotel. But he says it’s all true. “Pesos: The Rise and Fall of a...
Billionaire San Diego developer accused of taking tenant deposits
SAN DIEGO — A Los Angeles landlord who owns more than 15,000 units in Southern California and is set to build more than 2,500 apartments in San Diego is accused of improperly taking security deposits from more than 19,000 tenants. According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, Geoff...
theregistrysocal.com
Nearly 73,000 SQFT Shopping Center Placed Up for Sale in El Cajon WIth $26.55MM Asking Price
More retail space is being placed on the market in San Diego. According to a property listing from Century American Realty, a 72,975 square foot shopping center is up for sale in El Cajon, with an asking price of $26.55 million, or about $364 per square foot. Located at 868...
nomadlawyer.org
Chula Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chula Vista, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chula Vista California. Chula Vista is the second largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area and the seventh largest city in Southern California. It is also the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th largest in the United States.
El Cajon farm among best places in US to buy a holiday tree, according to Yelp
As the holiday season gets into full swing, one East County tree farm is being recognized as one of the best places in the country to buy a holiday tree.
coolsandiegosights.com
San Diego ready to welcome Elton John!
This evening a historic concert will be held at Petco Park in San Diego. Sir Elton John will be appearing for his long sold-out Farewell Yellow Brick Road – The Final Tour!. As I walked around Petco Park and the Gaslamp this afternoon, I saw colorful street banners, displays in shop windows and at the Hard Rock Hotel, people readying a tour merchandise truck, and even some very cool super fans of Elton John just hanging out, and smiling for the above photo! Is that dress awesome, or what?
NBC San Diego
What's Open, Closed for Veterans Day 2022 in San Diego County
Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:. Closed. All administrative offices in both the city and...
Bright object hovers over CA neighborhood an hour before moving away
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at San Diego reported watching and photographing a bright, hovering object that eventually slowly moved away after less than an hour at about 9 p.m. on April 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NBC San Diego
San Diego Will Likely See Rent Hikes in Next Two Years, USC Study Finds
Renting an apartment in San Diego County will be getting more expensive, according to a USC Casden Economics Forecast released Thursday that predicts continuing rent increases over the next two years. San Diego is projected to have a rent increase of $250 by October 2024, outpacing Los Angeles and Orange...
pacificsandiego.com
TunaVille Market offers San Diegans dinner — straight from the docks
Before the crack of dawn on most days that they’re open — Wednesday through Saturday — Tommy Gomes and his TunaVille crew are on the docks outside their shop on Driscoll’s Wharf, meeting commercial fishing boat captains ready to offload their latest seasonal catch. The vessels,...
San Diego weekly Reader
Bankers Hill’s Grand Victorian Lady
When it comes to European-style residential construction, there isn’t much history of it here on the West Coast. Travel across the country and you’ll find houses built 300 years ago that are still standing; hop the Atlantic, and there are homes twice that age. Here in San Diego, though, the Sherman-Doig House, one of several built by early developer John Sherman (cousin to a U.S. Senator of the same name, as well as General William Tecumseh Sherman) in 1887 is about as old as our houses get. Aged 135 years, the 4058-square-foot mansion standing along the edge of Interstate 5 at 136 W. Fir Street in Bankers Hill is the oldest home currently for sale in the county.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Lunch in La Jolla, CA — 15 Top Places!
La Jolla may be known for its gorgeous coastline and high-end shopping. But this city’s restaurants are some of the best ones you’ll find in San Diego. Whether it’s fresh seafood, gourmet Japanese food, or classic American favorites, the cuisine is worth it. And whether you’re here...
San Diego home buyers moving across the border for Baja Mexico's affordable housing market
TIJUANA, Baja California — For many, the dream of owning a home in San Diego is almost impossible. Some people in San Diego have found buying across the border a solution. The gorgeous, breathtaking views of the Pacific ocean have been drawing Americans into Mexico for decades. Some people see Baja Mexico as the perfect vacation spot and others who chose to retire there.
Eater
17 Standout Restaurants to Try in Carmel Valley
Dining in this suburban North County neighborhood has become increasingly diverse; area residents, who once had to trek to other areas of the county to seek out a good meal, are now able to find tasty options closer to home. Addison, which now boasts two Michelin stars, has been operating there since 2006 but in recent years more restaurants have chosen to follow suit, raising the standard of cuisine offered in this burgeoning community.
Three men suspected in downtown San Diego assaults
Three men suspected of assaulting three others, including a 60-year-old man, last month in the East Village neighborhood are being sought by authorities.
