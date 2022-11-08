ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sandiegomagazine.com

9 Things To Do in San Diego: Nov. 10-13

Boasting dozens of events pairing cuisine from acclaimed San Diego chefs and spirits from several domestic and international wineries, the San Diego Bay Wine and Food Festival returns. The day features a variety of events including Friday’s Grand Decant featuring renowned winemakers sommeliers, Saturday’s Grand Tasting, a massive foodie party, and Sunday’s Grand Fiesta, which will feature the best of Mexican wine, spirits and cuisine. Guests can buy tickets to individual events such as Friday’s prime rib dinner with Bob the Butcher at Ranch 45 or a general admission pass for all of Saturday and Sunday’s events. | Citywide.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Michelin Honors Two San Diego Area Restaurants Ahead of California Guide Release

The Michelin Guide just unveiled 37 new additions to its California Guide, spanning across the entire state and including two San Diego area restaurants. Among the “new discoveries” highlighted by Micheline are Kingfisher, the modern Vietnamese restaurant and recent Eater 38 addition which landed in Golden Hill in January 2022, and Valle in Oceanside, the first stateside restaurant for acclaimed Baja chef Roberto Alcocer.
SAN DIEGO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Chula Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chula Vista, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chula Vista California. Chula Vista is the second largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area and the seventh largest city in Southern California. It is also the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th largest in the United States.
CHULA VISTA, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

San Diego ready to welcome Elton John!

This evening a historic concert will be held at Petco Park in San Diego. Sir Elton John will be appearing for his long sold-out Farewell Yellow Brick Road – The Final Tour!. As I walked around Petco Park and the Gaslamp this afternoon, I saw colorful street banners, displays in shop windows and at the Hard Rock Hotel, people readying a tour merchandise truck, and even some very cool super fans of Elton John just hanging out, and smiling for the above photo! Is that dress awesome, or what?
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

TunaVille Market offers San Diegans dinner — straight from the docks

Before the crack of dawn on most days that they’re open — Wednesday through Saturday — Tommy Gomes and his TunaVille crew are on the docks outside their shop on Driscoll’s Wharf, meeting commercial fishing boat captains ready to offload their latest seasonal catch. The vessels,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Bankers Hill’s Grand Victorian Lady

When it comes to European-style residential construction, there isn’t much history of it here on the West Coast. Travel across the country and you’ll find houses built 300 years ago that are still standing; hop the Atlantic, and there are homes twice that age. Here in San Diego, though, the Sherman-Doig House, one of several built by early developer John Sherman (cousin to a U.S. Senator of the same name, as well as General William Tecumseh Sherman) in 1887 is about as old as our houses get. Aged 135 years, the 4058-square-foot mansion standing along the edge of Interstate 5 at 136 W. Fir Street in Bankers Hill is the oldest home currently for sale in the county.
SAN DIEGO, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Lunch in La Jolla, CA — 15 Top Places!

La Jolla may be known for its gorgeous coastline and high-end shopping. But this city’s restaurants are some of the best ones you’ll find in San Diego. Whether it’s fresh seafood, gourmet Japanese food, or classic American favorites, the cuisine is worth it. And whether you’re here...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego home buyers moving across the border for Baja Mexico's affordable housing market

TIJUANA, Baja California — For many, the dream of owning a home in San Diego is almost impossible. Some people in San Diego have found buying across the border a solution. The gorgeous, breathtaking views of the Pacific ocean have been drawing Americans into Mexico for decades. Some people see Baja Mexico as the perfect vacation spot and others who chose to retire there.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

17 Standout Restaurants to Try in Carmel Valley

Dining in this suburban North County neighborhood has become increasingly diverse; area residents, who once had to trek to other areas of the county to seek out a good meal, are now able to find tasty options closer to home. Addison, which now boasts two Michelin stars, has been operating there since 2006 but in recent years more restaurants have chosen to follow suit, raising the standard of cuisine offered in this burgeoning community.
SAN DIEGO, CA

