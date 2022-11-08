Read full article on original website
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
‘They’ve been counted’: State Election Board answers voter questions
After election night, voters are flagging questions about the voter verification process here in Oklahoma.
The Hilarious Online Reactions To Oklahoma’s Election Results
Watching A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is one of the few "normal" holiday traditions my household usually enjoys this time of year. A classic and wholesome tale of good feelings. It's a yearly reminder of a simpler time, but I'd like to reference a specific moment in that short film. You...
Big snow flakes blast the OKC metro and surrounding areas
“Big snowflakes fell in the metro Friday night. Some if you may have only seen a few flakes.
More than 40% of Oklahoma voters marked straight-party ballots in midterm, election officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Unofficial results show that more than 40% of Oklahoma voters marked a straight-party ballot during Tuesday's midterm election. Oklahoma State Election Board officials said in a news release Thursday that more than 480,000 voters selected the straight-party option. Of those who cast straight-party votes, 69.82% were for Republican candidates, 29.08% were for Democrats and 1.1% were for Libertarians.
School choice prevails in Oklahoma Vote
The issue of school choice, including programs that allow parents to use taxpayer dollars at private schools — was on the ballot in Oklahoma this year. And school-choice supporters won in dramatic fashion. “The message was sent loud and clear: In Oklahoma, we’re going to do more than any other state in the country to empower parents,” said Oklahoma Cabinet Secretary of Education Ryan Walters, who was elected the next state superintendent of public instruction. Both Governor Kevin Stitt and Walters were strong proponents of the “Oklahoma Empowerment Account (OEA) Program” legislation advanced this year to provide taxpayer funds to...
7News breaks down election results from across Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans went to the polls last night to cast their votes in dozens of races across the state, including big ones for the Governor, State Superintendent and two Senate seats. The Republican candidates won all of the statewide races and Chase showed a breakdown of how...
Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory
Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
Oklahoma state senator fighting to lock in Daylight Saving Time
An Oklahoma state senator says he will continue to fight to lock in Daylight Saving Time year-round.
Tatum Guinn Reports From Joy Hofmeister's Watch Party
TULSA, Okla. - News On 6's Tatum Guinn is in Oklahoma City covering Joy Hofmeister's campaign watch party. Hofmeister says she has put all of her attention into connecting with as many Oklahomans as she could.
Who Owns The Most Land In Oklahoma?
If you've driven anywhere in Oklahoma, it's hard not to notice the sheer amount of farm and ranch land lining every highway in this state. Even though the Sooner State is thought of mostly as a crop-producing farm state, we appear on a few top-5 lists for animal production. While...
16 Incredible Places You Have Experience At Least Once In Oklahoma
For far too many people, "seeing" Oklahoma consists of highways through large expanses of farmland and the trendy districts of OKC... Bricktown, Paseo, The Shoppes, etc... But there is so much more that is completely unique to the Sooner State that no person should pass up the chance to see.
How did Tuesday night's election impact Oklahoma state House and Senate?
OKLAHOMA CITY — A lot of attention was given Tuesday night to the statewide races and federal offices that were on Oklahomans' ballots. But there also were dozens of state House and Senate seats up for grabs. Following Tuesday night's midterms, just two seats flipped at the Oklahoma state...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and tourists, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Oklahoma Unfairly Punishes Mothers and Children, analysis says
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — Oklahoma led the country in women’s imprisonment for nearly three decades. Even after recent reforms it still has the second-highest women’s imprisonment rate. In the assessment detailed in a new study, this is driven by Oklahoma’s highly punitive and overly broad child abuse and neglect statute.
Oklahomans look forward to upcoming vote after other states decide on recreational marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY — After one big election night, Oklahomans now look forward to a major choice they'll make in March on whether to legalize recreational marijuana. It's an issue five states faced Tuesday, with three – Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota – voting it down. Missouri and Maryland voted to legalize it.
Oklahoma House Speaker responds to election results
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, responded to Tuesday's election results last night. "Once again, the people of Oklahoma have shown through their votes that they believe Republicans are best suited to lead our state. With our marching orders in hand, we are ready to get to work moving Oklahoma forward towards a brighter future for all," McCall said in a press release.
A different kind of service: This Oklahoma veteran found his value both in uniform and out
Serving country and fellow man are both things for which they are eternally grateful.
The Best Christmas Towns In Oklahoma To Visit In 2022
Now that we're getting into the nitty-gritty of the annual holiday season, let's go ahead and toss this out there so you can have enough time to plan your family festivities. The topic is christmas lights because, well, what person doesn't enjoy looking at the holiday light displays that are spread out across the state?
It’s time for the national Democratic Party to invest in Oklahoma
Outcomes will never change without decisive action by the national Democratic Party that motivates and empowers the anemic, state-level party. The post It’s time for the national Democratic Party to invest in Oklahoma appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
