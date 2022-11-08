ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
KOCO

More than 40% of Oklahoma voters marked straight-party ballots in midterm, election officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Unofficial results show that more than 40% of Oklahoma voters marked a straight-party ballot during Tuesday's midterm election. Oklahoma State Election Board officials said in a news release Thursday that more than 480,000 voters selected the straight-party option. Of those who cast straight-party votes, 69.82% were for Republican candidates, 29.08% were for Democrats and 1.1% were for Libertarians.
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

School choice prevails in Oklahoma Vote

The issue of school choice, including programs that allow parents to use taxpayer dollars at private schools — was on the ballot in Oklahoma this year. And school-choice supporters won in dramatic fashion. “The message was sent loud and clear: In Oklahoma, we’re going to do more than any other state in the country to empower parents,” said Oklahoma Cabinet Secretary of Education Ryan Walters, who was elected the next state superintendent of public instruction. Both Governor Kevin Stitt and Walters were strong proponents of the “Oklahoma Empowerment Account (OEA) Program” legislation advanced this year to provide taxpayer funds to...
kswo.com

7News breaks down election results from across Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans went to the polls last night to cast their votes in dozens of races across the state, including big ones for the Governor, State Superintendent and two Senate seats. The Republican candidates won all of the statewide races and Chase showed a breakdown of how...
oklahomawatch.org

Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory

Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
107.3 PopCrush

Who Owns The Most Land In Oklahoma?

If you've driven anywhere in Oklahoma, it's hard not to notice the sheer amount of farm and ranch land lining every highway in this state. Even though the Sooner State is thought of mostly as a crop-producing farm state, we appear on a few top-5 lists for animal production. While...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and tourists, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma Unfairly Punishes Mothers and Children, analysis says

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — Oklahoma led the country in women’s imprisonment for nearly three decades. Even after recent reforms it still has the second-highest women’s imprisonment rate. In the assessment detailed in a new study, this is driven by Oklahoma’s highly punitive and overly broad child abuse and neglect statute.
KTUL

Oklahoma House Speaker responds to election results

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, responded to Tuesday's election results last night. "Once again, the people of Oklahoma have shown through their votes that they believe Republicans are best suited to lead our state. With our marching orders in hand, we are ready to get to work moving Oklahoma forward towards a brighter future for all," McCall said in a press release.
107.3 PopCrush

The Best Christmas Towns In Oklahoma To Visit In 2022

Now that we're getting into the nitty-gritty of the annual holiday season, let's go ahead and toss this out there so you can have enough time to plan your family festivities. The topic is christmas lights because, well, what person doesn't enjoy looking at the holiday light displays that are spread out across the state?
