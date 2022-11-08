Read full article on original website
Related
fscsouthern.com
Polk County experiences Republican shift with Florida
In the Eleanor Searle Drawing Room, students from FSC’s political science department followed national polling and offered close analysis on the results of the high-stakes Nov. 8 midterm elections. The results of the elections will influence the political majorities of U.S. Congress. While control of the U.S. Senate is...
Bay News 9
Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida coast, Gov. DeSantis wins re-election and Hillsborough residents vote down transportation tax
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. As Nicole approaches from the east, our rain chances will increase later today and especially tonight. Northeast winds are 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts. We will have complete coverage of Nicole on Spectrum Bay News 9 and...
click orlando
Attorney for man accused of voter fraud in Florida files motion to drop charges
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney representing a man who was arrested and accused of voter fraud in the 2020 election filed a motion on Monday to dismiss the charges. Peter Washington was one of 20 convicted felons arrested in August on suspicion of illegally voting. However, News 6 learned most, if not all, of those arrested believed they were eligible to vote.
MSNBC
DeSantis celebrates re-election: 'Florida held the line'
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to supporters after being projected to win re-election in Florida over Democratic challenger former Rep. Charlie Crist. He thanked all those who voted and highlighted issues he focused on during his campaign.Nov. 9, 2022.
Approve or Reject: 3 Ballot Amendments for Florida
Three amendments are on the ballot for Florida's midterms.
fox13news.com
Results recap: Florida and Tampa Bay area election outcomes and race calls
Republicans swept many races across the Bay Area and Florida. Here's a recap of who won, what passed, and what's still in question. Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis scores convincing win over longtime Florida politician Charlie Crist by almost 20 percentage points. Florida U.S. Senate Seat. Republican incumbent Marco Rubio also...
WESH
Florida ballot Amendment 2 fails to pass
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Election Day, Floridians failed to pass Amendment 2. A vote of 60% is required to pass the amendment and the measure only received 54% of the vote. A yes vote on Amendment 2 will "abolish the Constitution Revision Commission," which meets every 20 years to put amendments on the ballot.
AOL Corp
5 places in Florida where you can live on only Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very far. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
wuwf.org
Bobby Wagner will be one of Florida’s youngest mayors
The City of Destin has a new mayor and at 28-years-old he’s one of the youngest in Florida’s history. Bobby Wagner defeated opponent Rodney Braden with 60% of votes. He shared the news of his win on Facebook with the message “It’s time to work.”. Wagner...
fox35orlando.com
GOP nabs historic majority in Florida House including defeats of incumbents Democrats Smith, Learned
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Republicans added to their dominance of the Florida House in Tuesday’s elections, winning almost every battleground race and defeating two incumbent Democrats. The Florida House Republican Campaign Committee said late Tuesday that Republicans are expected to hold 85 seats in the 120-member House, the largest GOP...
cltampa.com
Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa
In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
Lawyer’s Appeal Rejected In Civil Gambling Case Against Former Florida AG Pam Bondi, Sheriff
A federal appeals court Thursday rejected arguments in a civil lawsuit filed by a Jacksonville attorney whose conviction was overturned in a high-profile case about alleged illegal gambling at internet cafes. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a district
10NEWS
Simpson elected as Florida agricultural commissioner
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican Wilton Simpson was elected over Democratic opponent Naomi Blemur as Florida's next agriculture commissioner, unofficial results show. Before the election, Simpson was endorsed by former president Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis. He previously served as president of the Florida Senate from 2020-22. In his...
Which investor-owned power company charges Florida customers most?
Which power companies in Florida charge their customers most?
click orlando
🤠Nudists, cowboys and hate mail topics in Florida’s Fourth Estate podcast
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s not new. Florida’s Fourth Estate vodcast (video podcast) has been hosted by News 6 anchors Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden for about four years now. “This is a show where we select the topics, we select the guests, there’s no teleprompter. It’s more casual and direct so you get to know who we are,” said Matt.
click orlando
Flagler College floods as Hurricane Nicole hits St. Augustine
St. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine sits more than 150 miles up Florida’s Atlantic coast from where Nicole made landfall Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane, but it was not spared much of same damage assessed throughout Central Florida after the storm. Photos and video from St. Johns...
click orlando
PHOTO TIMELINE: Here’s when Nicole will strike, rip across Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nicole made its Florida landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the east coast and is now moving across the state. The storm, which became a tropical storm again after making landfall around 3 a.m. south of Vero Beach, will weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern U.S. Thursday through Friday.
wuft.org
See who won Florida’s 2022 state House and Senate seats
Winning close to two-thirds of the vote, Yvonne Hayes Hinson glided into her second term as a state House representative, this time for District 21. In keeping incumbent Yvonne Hayes Hinson, a majority of voters chose to advocate for more liberal policies, including expanding abortion rights and strengthening gun control legislation. Merton, on the other hand, has been a staunch advocate for Second Amendment rights throughout her campaign.
click orlando
‘Total devastation:’ Wilbur-by-the-Sea homes collapse into ocean after Nicole strikes Florida
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Seven beachside homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after Nicole struck Florida as a hurricane and ripped across the state, devouring a large chunk of the coastline along Central Florida beaches. A house located at 4101 S. Atlantic Ave. fell into the...
click orlando
WATCH: Drone shows wreckage of Florida beachfront homes ruined by Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Drone video provided to News 6 takes a closer look at the wreckage that used to be a string of beachfront homes along Atlantic Avenue, stretching from Daytona Beach Shores to Wilbur-by-the-Sea. With the tide receded and the sky clear, many people could be seen along...
Comments / 0