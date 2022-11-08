ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

fscsouthern.com

Polk County experiences Republican shift with Florida

In the Eleanor Searle Drawing Room, students from FSC's political science department followed national polling and offered close analysis on the results of the high-stakes Nov. 8 midterm elections. The results of the elections will influence the political majorities of U.S. Congress. While control of the U.S. Senate is...
POLK COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Attorney for man accused of voter fraud in Florida files motion to drop charges

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney representing a man who was arrested and accused of voter fraud in the 2020 election filed a motion on Monday to dismiss the charges. Peter Washington was one of 20 convicted felons arrested in August on suspicion of illegally voting. However, News 6 learned most, if not all, of those arrested believed they were eligible to vote.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

DeSantis celebrates re-election: 'Florida held the line'

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to supporters after being projected to win re-election in Florida over Democratic challenger former Rep. Charlie Crist. He thanked all those who voted and highlighted issues he focused on during his campaign.Nov. 9, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Results recap: Florida and Tampa Bay area election outcomes and race calls

Republicans swept many races across the Bay Area and Florida. Here's a recap of who won, what passed, and what's still in question. Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis scores convincing win over longtime Florida politician Charlie Crist by almost 20 percentage points. Florida U.S. Senate Seat. Republican incumbent Marco Rubio also...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Florida ballot Amendment 2 fails to pass

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Election Day, Floridians failed to pass Amendment 2. A vote of 60% is required to pass the amendment and the measure only received 54% of the vote. A yes vote on Amendment 2 will "abolish the Constitution Revision Commission," which meets every 20 years to put amendments on the ballot.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

5 places in Florida where you can live on only Social Security

While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very far. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
FLORIDA STATE
wuwf.org

Bobby Wagner will be one of Florida's youngest mayors

The City of Destin has a new mayor and at 28-years-old he's one of the youngest in Florida's history. Bobby Wagner defeated opponent Rodney Braden with 60% of votes. He shared the news of his win on Facebook with the message "It's time to work.". Wagner...
DESTIN, FL
cltampa.com

Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa

In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Simpson elected as Florida agricultural commissioner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican Wilton Simpson was elected over Democratic opponent Naomi Blemur as Florida's next agriculture commissioner, unofficial results show. Before the election, Simpson was endorsed by former president Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis. He previously served as president of the Florida Senate from 2020-22. In his...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

🤠Nudists, cowboys and hate mail topics in Florida's Fourth Estate podcast

ORLANDO, Fla. – It's not new. Florida's Fourth Estate vodcast (video podcast) has been hosted by News 6 anchors Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden for about four years now. "This is a show where we select the topics, we select the guests, there's no teleprompter. It's more casual and direct so you get to know who we are," said Matt.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Flagler College floods as Hurricane Nicole hits St. Augustine

St. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Augustine sits more than 150 miles up Florida's Atlantic coast from where Nicole made landfall Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane, but it was not spared much of same damage assessed throughout Central Florida after the storm. Photos and video from St. Johns...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
click orlando

PHOTO TIMELINE: Here's when Nicole will strike, rip across Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nicole made its Florida landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on the east coast and is now moving across the state. The storm, which became a tropical storm again after making landfall around 3 a.m. south of Vero Beach, will weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern U.S. Thursday through Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
wuft.org

See who won Florida's 2022 state House and Senate seats

Winning close to two-thirds of the vote, Yvonne Hayes Hinson glided into her second term as a state House representative, this time for District 21. In keeping incumbent Yvonne Hayes Hinson, a majority of voters chose to advocate for more liberal policies, including expanding abortion rights and strengthening gun control legislation. Merton, on the other hand, has been a staunch advocate for Second Amendment rights throughout her campaign.
FLORIDA STATE

