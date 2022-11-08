ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MGM Springfield celebrates holidays with tree lighting, skating rink opening

By Julia Cunningham
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Vh6E_0j3GjNFK00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM is getting into the holiday spirit this year on November 25th with the annual tree lighting ceremony and the opening of Holiday Winter Wonderland on Amory Square and Springfield’s only outdoor skating rink.

Springfield Thunderbirds partner with Rock 102 and MGM Springfield for annual Mayflower Marathon

Celebrations will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and guests will be treated to a performance by the Springfield Symphony Chorus. The tree lighting and opening of the skating rink will follow a welcome program led by MGM Springfield President & COO Chris Kelley and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno. Tickets for the ice rink can be purchased in person. There will also be surprises along the way including a sprinkle of snow and a visit from Santa.

MGM Springfield Ice Skating Rink hours will be:

  • Monday: Closed
  • Tuesday: Closed
  • Wednesday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Thursday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Friday: 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Saturday: 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Holiday hours are 12:00 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Lion’s Den Hours:

  • Friday: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Saturday: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Westfield bakery nears sale of final cupcake this weekend

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A western Massachusetts cupcake bakery, that has been around for more than a decade, is closing its doors at the end of the week. Mama Cakes in Westfield will soon be selling its last cupcake. After eleven-and-a-half years of selling delectable treats to customers across the area, owner Kimberly McNutt is shutting off the ovens and closing the doors.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Asian BBQ, High Street road work, and Puerto Rican flag raising

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee. One local Asian restaurant celebrated the opening of their new location in Springfield Wednesday. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for Kirin Asian BBQ and Hot Pot restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The...
CHICOPEE, MA
thereminder.com

Loss of workshop could end St. Patrick’s parade float tradition

AGAWAM — It’s a surprise every year for Agawam’s colleens when they see their float for the first time when they arrive at staging area for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade. This year, the surprise may be that there is no float waiting for them. The...
AGAWAM, MA
WUPE

Have You Seen Green Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Green Mean?

Halloween is over and people are now looking ahead to the holidays. I'm already seeing Christmas lights and decorations on houses throughout Berkshire County. Though it may be kind of early to decorate for Christmas, I can't blame people for wanting to take advantage of the beautiful, mild weather we have been having lately and get a jump start on holiday decorating. Why not? Just one more thing to check off your hectic holiday list.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WWLP

WWLP

34K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy