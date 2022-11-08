Read full article on original website
Pop-Quiz, Hotshot: Re-Introducing Rams’ QB John Wolford
The Los Angeles Rams provided one of Wednesday's most eyebrow-raising stories when head coach Sean McVay confirmed that quarterback Matthew Stafford had entered concussion protocol. McVay told reporters that Stafford entered the protocol on Tuesday after the team's medical staff did their "clean up after the game" and "determined that...
Top Tight End in 2023 NFL Draft Shows Affinity for Bengals
CINCINNATI — The top tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft is a Cincinnati Bengals fan, but don't ask him to spell the city's name. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer roots for the orange and black. Mayer is the consensus 15th-ranked player in next year's draft and easily the top...
Virginia Field Hockey Falls to Iowa via Shootout in NCAA Round of 16
UVA's season came to an end in the Round of 16 with a heartbreaking loss to the Hawkeyes on Friday night in Evanston
Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw Continues to Play at an All-Pro Level in 2022
Vikings second-year left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a breakout game back in Week 3 against the Lions, dominating in the running game and in pass protection. He followed that up with another great performance the following week. And another. And another. And another. Darrisaw is putting together elite game after...
At 8-0, Jason Kelce Gives His Take on Potentially Experiencing a Loss
PHILADELPHIA – There’s never an easy way to ask a professional athlete if he thinks losing would be a good thing. Of course, the answer is going to be no. Nobody wants to lose at the highest level of the game. Yet, that was the question posed to...
New Tariq Woolen test: Staying in games as Seahawks foes avoid him like Richard Sherman
Tariq Woolen’s early NFL career really is mirroring the start of Richard Sherman’s. Like he’s wearing Seattle number 25 and it’s 2011, opponents are avoiding Woolen’s side of the field, refusing to challenge him. Woolen has been a Seahawk for all of nine games. Two...
‘Just Another Game?’ Seahawks Reveal View of QB Tom Brady & Bucs
Despite holding a 6-3 record and first place in the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks enter their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday considered the underdogs by some - indeed, the oddsmakers say it is so. Why, you might ask, are the Seahawks an underdog against a Buccaneers...
