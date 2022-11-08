ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tri-City Herald

Pop-Quiz, Hotshot: Re-Introducing Rams’ QB John Wolford

The Los Angeles Rams provided one of Wednesday's most eyebrow-raising stories when head coach Sean McVay confirmed that quarterback Matthew Stafford had entered concussion protocol. McVay told reporters that Stafford entered the protocol on Tuesday after the team's medical staff did their "clean up after the game" and "determined that...
Tri-City Herald

Top Tight End in 2023 NFL Draft Shows Affinity for Bengals

CINCINNATI — The top tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft is a Cincinnati Bengals fan, but don't ask him to spell the city's name. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer roots for the orange and black. Mayer is the consensus 15th-ranked player in next year's draft and easily the top...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw Continues to Play at an All-Pro Level in 2022

Vikings second-year left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a breakout game back in Week 3 against the Lions, dominating in the running game and in pass protection. He followed that up with another great performance the following week. And another. And another. And another. Darrisaw is putting together elite game after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

‘Just Another Game?’ Seahawks Reveal View of QB Tom Brady & Bucs

Despite holding a 6-3 record and first place in the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks enter their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday considered the underdogs by some - indeed, the oddsmakers say it is so. Why, you might ask, are the Seahawks an underdog against a Buccaneers...
SEATTLE, WA

