Read full article on original website
Related
superhits106.com
Dubuque Woman Arrested For Assault on Police Officer
Police arrested 23 year old Maya George of Dubuque on Wednesday in Durango on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations and operating while intoxicated. According to a report, George assaulted Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Brett Epping.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced For Fatal Crash, Swinging a Hatchet
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for causing a fatal crash while on meth and cutting a man with a hatchet in separate incidents. 33 year old Branden Authement previously pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of homicide by vehicle-operating while under the influence, serious injury by vehicle and second-degree theft in relation to a fatal crash that killed 54 year old Nancy Meisenburg on December 5, 2021. For those charges, he was sentenced to 35 years in prison. In October 2021, Authement got into an argument with his then-girlfriend, 33 year old Audrey Clancy. After Clancy left the residence, Authement grabbed a hatchet that was part of a knife collection on a wall and began to swing it at 40 year old Will Thomas Jr., cutting his mouth. Authement was sentenced to an additional 15 years in prison.
superhits106.com
Two Arrests Made By Dubuque Police
Dubuque police arrested 38 year old Juan Aguayo of Dubuque on Tuesday in the area of South Locust and Charter streets on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated. Police also arrested 44 year old Patrick Flynn of Dubuque on Monday on charges of third-degree harassment and contempt.
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced To Prison For Shooting Incident
A Dubuque man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison in relation to a 2020 shooting. 26 year old Shawn Turner Sr. was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County by Judge Thomas Bitter after entering an Alford plea to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and third-degree burglary. The plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that there is sufficient evidence for a conviction. The shooting occurred on July 30, 2020 in the 2300 block of Central Avenue. A report says that Turner was propositioning a Dubuque woman and her daughter, who was younger than 15, shortly before the shooting occurred. 41 year old Jerramy Vasquez intervened and a short time later, Turner produced a handgun and fired several rounds at Vasquez, with one striking him in the thigh.
KCRG.com
Dubuque man sentenced to 50 years in prison for deadly car crash
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge sentenced a Dubuque man to 50 years in prison Thursday for a deadly car crash that happened last year. Branden Authement was convicted of homicide by vehicle OWI, serious injury by vehicle, and theft. A criminal complaint shows he stole a vehicle from a...
KCRG.com
U.S. Marshals arrest two tied to January homicide in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshalls have arrested two women who were wanted on multiple felony charges out of Linn County in connection with the murder of Cordal Lewis. 19-year-old Cordal Lewis was the victim of a targeted shooting in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE in Cedar Rapids on January 27th, 2022.
superhits106.com
Woman Arrested For Firing Gun Into the Air in Dyersville
Authorities in Dubuque County say a woman was arrested Wednesday night for firing a gun into the air during a domestic disturbance in Dyersville. 26 year old Khalia Williams was arrested on charges of domestic assault while in possession of a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance. According to a report, authorities were notified of a disturbance with the sound of gunshots at about 6p.m. Wednesday on Ninth Street SE. In addition to Dyersville police, the Cascade, Farley and Peosta police departments and Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department responded. An investigation revealed Williams fired a single shot into the air during the incident and was later arrested.
Police allege Iowa man hid pot on himself after driving stolen car
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — A 40-year-old Davenport man is set to appear in court on a felony charge after officers, who found him driving a stolen car, said he tried to hide marijuana on his person at the jail. Anthony Sullivan faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records said. About 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Iowa […]
Dyersville, IA Man Arrested for Firing a Gun in Dyersville on Wednesday (Nov 9)
A Dyersville man was arrested on Wednesday after a shots fired event last night in Dyersville, Iowa. Police say they responded to a disturbance at 505 9th Street SE in Dyersville just before 6 pm yesterday. Dubuque County Sheriff's and police units from Dyersville, Cascade, Farley, and Peosta responded to the call.
KCRG.com
Missing Dubuque man found dead
President Joe Biden spoke to representatives from around the world at the U.N. Climate Change Conference Friday. Friday is Veterans Day, and people around the country will celebrate past and present U.S. service members. Univ. of Northern Iowa to add nursing program. Updated: 5 hours ago. The University of Northern...
iheart.com
Linn County Teen Faces Multiple Charges After ATV Crash
(Bertram, IA) -- A Linn County teen is facing multiple charges after an ATV accident Monday afternoon. The Linn Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of the crash near Bertram, Iowa and found the ATV flipped onto its side. Crews found a 17 year old female who was driving the ATV and a 16 year old male passenger. The passenger was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver faces the following charges:
superhits106.com
4 local COVID-19-related deaths reported in week
There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area between November 2nd to Wednesday including one in Jackson County in Iowa, Jo Daviess County in Illinois, and Grant County in Wisconsin. As of Wednesday, the CDC rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for Dubuque and Lafayette County. Low ratings were issued for Grant and Iowa county in Wisconsin.
KCRG.com
U.S. Marshals arrest Dubuque shooting suspect
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 7th, U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Chicago who was wanted on a multi-count warrant in Iowa. 23-year-old Tavon Demarcus Baylock is a suspect in a June shooting in Dubuque. Law enforcement identified Baylock entering a vehicle on the 700 block of Memorial Drive in Chicago.
superhits106.com
Missing man found dead outside Dubuque, struck by train
Dubuque authorities located a missing man’s body and determined that he had been struck by a passing train. 21-year-old Joseph Peavey’s body was found Wednesday morning lying next to railroad tracks near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Authorities were alerted by Canadian National Railroad staff, who saw the body as a train was passing through the area. Peavey was reported missing on Oct. 26 from Hillcrest Family Services residential facility. He appeared to have inadvertently been struck by a passing train sometime between October 26th and Wednesday.
Fugitive Wanted for Dubuque, IA Murder Arrested Monday in Chicago, IL
U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Chicago on Monday who is wanted on a multi-count warrant in Dubuque County, Iowa. 23-year-old Tavon Demarcus Bayloc is a suspect in a shooting near a daycare center in Dubuque in June of this year. Baylock is wanted on several charges including two counts...
KCRG.com
Dubuque police see increased reports of threats of terrorism
President Biden, former President Trump campaign for their parties ahead of midterms. On Tuesday, people across the U.S. and here in Iowa will cast their ballots in this year's midterm elections. Elon Musk makes changes to Twitter before midterms. Updated: 1 hour ago. Elon Musk is making changes to Twitter...
KCRG.com
Person found deceased near railroad in Dubuque County
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 9th at approximately 10:05 am, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person lying next to railroad tracks near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Crews arrived and located the subject, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officials say...
Body Found In Dubuque; Name Released
According to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office; on November 9th at approximately 10:05am, the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a person lying next to railroad tracks near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. The report was called in by Canadian National Railroad staff, who observed the body as the train was passing by the location.
prestontimesonline.com
Andrew Principal Will Keep License
Story provided By KELLY GERLACH (News Editor – Maquoketa Sentinel Press) A Jackson County principal will keep his license after agreeing to a settlement following accusations that he sexually harassed staff and discouraged them from reporting suspected child abuse, among other allegations. Brandon Kirchhoff, the Andrew Community School District...
Comments / 4