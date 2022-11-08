Read full article on original website
nhtrib.com
New Hampton voters approve using LOST funds for ambulance
Voters in New Hampton gave the go-ahead for the city to use its local-option sales tax, commonly referred to as LOST funds, to pay its fee to be part of a new county-owned ambulance service. The measure received 1,063 yes votes, or 76.6 percent, while 324 voted against the measure.
951thebull.com
Response Time for Charles City Fire Department Could Increase with Move to More Volunteers
A Floyd County official is urging the City of Charles City to consider keeping at least a pair of full-time positions on staff with the Charles City Fire Department. Amid budget constraints, the City is weighing options for future department staffing between full-time personnel, a combination of part-timers and volunteers or even possibly all volunteers.
951thebull.com
Charles City’s Thomson to Represent Iowa House District 58
A Charles City Republican has been elected to represent the new Iowa House District 58. Charley Thomson has defeated Charles City Democrat Dene Lundberg by receiving 59% to serve the new district that includes all of Chickasaw County, the majority of Floyd County including Charles City, and the eastern two-thirds of Bremer County east of, but not including, Waverly.
951thebull.com
Assessing Needs of Chickasaw County Jail Gets Closer Look Next Week
Local and state officials will take a closer look at the current shape of the Chickasaw County Jail next week. During Monday’s regular meeting of County Supervisors, Sheriff Marty Hemann told the Board that a state jail inspector is scheduled to be in New Hampton next Monday for an onsite review of the jail along with The Samuels Group, which is conducting a feasible study of the 65-year-old facility.
KGLO News
Long-time Attorney General Miller, State Treasurer Fitzgerald fall in election
DES MOINES — America’s longest serving Attorney General was defeated by Republican Brenna Bird. Democrat Tom Miller called Bird last night to concede. “I told her she’s going to get a great job and it is an absolutely great job,” Miller says. “You know we’re disappointed in the result and this who wave that hit so many people. I’m very thankful for the 40 years that I had.”
951thebull.com
Floyd County Board of Supervisors Gets Complete Makeover
The Floyd County Board of Supervisors will get a complete overhaul come January 1st. In Tuesday’s election, Democrat Mark Kuhn, a former supervisor, will rejoin the Board after winning the new Supervisor District 1 seat. Kuhn received 875 votes with Republican Julius Bryant finishing second with 708 votes and current Board Chair Doug Kamm placing third with 459 votes.
951thebull.com
Third Person Sentenced in Charles City Halloween 2021 Beating
All three subjects arrested for beating a victim Halloween night last year in Charles City have now been sentenced for their roles in the incident. Charles City Police arrested Michelle Keagle along with Brandon and Zachary Starkey, all of Charles City, after they were accused of attacking someone in Charles City on October 31, 2021. Investigators say what started as an argument between intoxicated friends left the victim with a severe cut to the left eyebrow, a left orbital fracture, and left orbital muscle damage.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Falls fire chief placed on leave
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier is reporting that Fire Chief John Bostwick was “placed on leave” on October 19. Amanda Huisman the city's spokesperson told the paper "As this is a confidential personnel matter, we cannot release any additional information per city policy,” and “there is no vacancy at the chief position, so an appointment of an acting chief has not occurred.”
kiow.com
Cerro Gordo County Election Results
The election results for Cerro Gordo County find the Board of Supervisors District 1 race very tight. Chris Watts wins by 11 votes over Amada Ragan. Watts had 2,914 and Ragan had 2,903. There will be a recount of the votes. In District 2, Casey Callanan won uncontested. The District 3 race was even tighter with Lori Meacham Ginapp winning by five votes. Ginapp had 2,280 while Don O’Connor had 2,275 votes.
KIMT
Final sentence issued for Halloween assault in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The final defendant in a Floyd County Halloween beating has been sentenced. Michelle Lea Keagle, 32 of Charles City, has been given three years of supervised probation, fined $430, and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to felony willful injury causing bodily injury and serious misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury.
951thebull.com
North Iowa Roads Could Get Brined Even in Absence of Snow
While colder temps are being experienced in north Iowa, there hasn’t been any snow….yet. Still, Pete Hjelmstad with the Mason City District office of the Iowa DOT says there are times when crews might need to treat roads, even in the absence of snow. When the snow does...
KIMT
Woman pleads not guilty to stealing from Mason City Hy-Vee
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of stealing from Hy-Vee East in Mason City is pleading not guilty. Sharrie Ann Marvin, 42 of Clear Lake, is charged with committing specified unlawful activity and four counts of third-degree theft. Marvin is accused of using the self-checkout lane at Hy-Vee...
951thebull.com
Wisconsin Man Arrested on Firearm, Assault Charges in Chickasaw County
A man wanted on a warrant in Wisconsin was arrested on firearm and assault charges in north Iowa. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of an assault by a felon in possession of a firearm about two miles north of Ionia at about 5:30 p.m. Monday. An investigation led to the arrest of 49-year-old Elijah Caldwell of Delavan, Wisconsin, a convicted felon with an active arrest warrant out of Dane County, Wisconsin, for a parole violation.
951thebull.com
Floyd County Essential EMS Resolution Defeated
Voters have rejected a resolution to declare emergency medical services (EMS) as essential in Floyd County. Passage of the essential EMS resolution would have allowed the County to assess a tax levy using a combination of property tax and income surcharge to raise almost $556,000 a year for 10 years. Money the levy would have raised would have been distributed to ambulances and first responders who provide service in the County.
951thebull.com
Northeast Iowa Veteran Featured in History Channel Video
A northeast Iowa veteran and some of his Korean War camera footage are featured in a new History Channel video. Senator Chuck Grassley and the History Channel partnered to highlight the service of Korean War veteran Bill Rector, a Denver, Iowa, native. Now retired, Rector was a Gunner’s Mate on the USS Los Angeles when he began his service at the age of 21.
Waverly To Open First of Its Kind Retail Space
Locals will be able to check out a new sort of retail space in Waverly very soon. Late last week, news came out that downtown Waverly will be opening a fun spot for local businesses to sell their products. It's called the Waverly Market and this new space looks like it will be similar to NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids.
KCRG.com
Two injured in Black Hawk County crash
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Black Hawk County on Thursday. The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Highway 63 between Mount Vernon Road and Bennington Road. One of the vehicles involved in the crash rolled, and the driver...
KIMT
Mason City man pleads not guilty to violent burglary
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of a violent burglary is pleading not guilty. Ryan Daniel Snyder, 28 of Mason City, is now scheduled to stand trial beginning January 4, 2023, for first-degree burglary. Investigators say Snyder illegally entered a home in the 600 block of 3rd Place...
951thebull.com
American Legion Hosts Pork Chop Dinner Sunday in New Hampton
American Legion Fae Stine Post 38 of New Hampton is hosting their annual Grilled Iowa Pork Chop Dinner this weekend. Post Commander Brian Quirk says all proceeds from the event benefit local veterans. Quirk says your meal includes a pork chop, salad bar, garlic mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and...
951thebull.com
Charles City Veterans Day Program Friday at Comet Gym
The Charles City Chapter of FFA is organizing the Veterans Day program Friday morning in Comet Gym of the Middle School. That’s CCHS senior and FFA Chapter President Zach Chambers, who says the program will also feature music from the Charles City High School band and choir. Doors open...
