All three subjects arrested for beating a victim Halloween night last year in Charles City have now been sentenced for their roles in the incident. Charles City Police arrested Michelle Keagle along with Brandon and Zachary Starkey, all of Charles City, after they were accused of attacking someone in Charles City on October 31, 2021. Investigators say what started as an argument between intoxicated friends left the victim with a severe cut to the left eyebrow, a left orbital fracture, and left orbital muscle damage.

CHARLES CITY, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO