Columbus, OH

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What’s the social buzz for Penn State’s matchup against Maryland?

Penn State is back home this week against Maryland. Maryland is looking to bounce back after a 23-10 loss to Wisconsin. The Terrapins are a talented team. Taulia Tagovailoa has improved this season. He has been a more efficient quarterback at home than he has been on the road. So, this will be a tough matchup for the Maryland quarterback heading into State College this weekend. Despite Maryland having a .500 record in Big Ten play, this isn’t really a game that the Nittany Lions should be put on upset alert. Many experts are picking Penn State to defeat Maryland on Saturday...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Tri-City Herald

Bills at Vikings: Case Keenum & Stefon Diggs Recreating ‘Minnesota Miracle’?

The injury to Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback Josh Allen has cast a major shadow over this Sunday's game between the Bills (6-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-1). As reported by BillsCentral/SI, Allen is suffering from a UCL sprain in his elbow, limiting him this week. Allen's questionable status for Sunday means Buffalo may likely call on backup quarterback Case Keenum. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott spoke about Keenum and what he's brought with him to Buffalo.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Myles Turner reaches 1,000 career blocks for the Indiana Pacers

On Monday night, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner blocked the 1,000th shot of his career. Turner finished the game with three blocks, and it was the second one that made him reach four digits for his career. In the third quarter, the Texas product met former All-Star Zion Williamson at the rim and prevented a dunk. It was an incredible play, and a fitting way to get his 1,000th block.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Pop-Quiz, Hotshot: Re-Introducing Rams’ QB John Wolford

The Los Angeles Rams provided one of Wednesday's most eyebrow-raising stories when head coach Sean McVay confirmed that quarterback Matthew Stafford had entered concussion protocol. McVay told reporters that Stafford entered the protocol on Tuesday after the team's medical staff did their "clean up after the game" and "determined that...

