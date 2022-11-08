ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Selena Gomez turned down ‘Camp Rock’ so her friend Demi Lovato would get the role

By Daniel Neira
 3 days ago

Selena Gomez could have played the main role in the popular Disney movie ‘Camp Rock,’ but decided to turn down the offer for an important reason. David DeLuise , who played Selena’s dad on ‘Wizards of Waverly Place,’ revealed what happened during pre-production stages of the project.

It’s no secret that both Demi Lovato and Selena were very close friends at the time. Since starring in ‘Barney’ together during the early years of their careers, becoming even closer during their teenage years, gaining success almost at the same time, and acting together in ‘Princess Protection Program.’

But when it came to the casting of ‘Camp Rock’ Demi really wanted to play the role of Mitchie Torres, as it would be a big breakout role for her. And while the two stars now seem to have a complicated relationship, they were supportive of each other’s career back then, to the point that Selena turned down the role to give to Demi.

“I’ve never really said this story but they offered Camp Rock to Selena and she knew that if she passed on it, Demi would get the part,” DeLuise said during an interview with ‘Wildchat Sports.’

He continued, “So, she passed on it which was very nice to do. And they were friends. They were on the show Barney together,” explaining that Selena wanted Demi to have the chance to play the role, even though she was the first choice for ‘Camp Rock.’

