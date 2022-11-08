ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staples, MN

Comments / 0

Related
lakesarearadio.net

Down Goes ‘old’ Becker County Museum

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The “old” Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes was torn down, Wednesday morning. The Museum is being replaced with a new 30,000 square foot building at a cost of $6.4 million. “This project is a decade or more old, it’s a long time...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota Unsolved: The star student who vanished from campus one night

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. — Answering questions for a podcast 20 years after his son's disappearance, Brian Guimond can't help but share his frustration. When asked what he thinks needs to happen for there to be hope that the case gets solved, Brian answered, “Well, for that to happen, Stearns County has to do something. No, I'm not expecting anything from them.”
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Cass Lake Woman Dies in Head-On Collision West of Pine River

A Cass Lake woman died yesterday in a head-on vehicle collision with a semi-truck west of Pine River. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Nov. 7, 71-year-old Cecelia Smith was traveling northbound on Highway 64 in Ansel Township around 9:49 a.m. A semi-truck driven by Nasim Sharapov, 30, of Omaha, Nebraska was heading southbound in the same location. The vehicle crashed head on. Both vehicles left the roadway and entered the ditch.
CASS LAKE, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Lakes Letters to Santa

Write a letter to Santa then drop it off in one of our Santa Mailboxes at the Washington Square Mall or Dairy Queen Grill & Chill in Detroit Lakes. Then listen Monday, Wednesday & Friday to the Morning Carpool with Zeke and Mandy to hear your letters read to Santa live on the radio.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kvrr.com

Otter Tail Power Company fixing outages

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – Otter Tail Power Company crews are working to restore outages. The business says customers in Amenia, Buffalo, Casselton, Ellendale and Mapleton are in the dark. Crews are working to remove ice from power lines.
MAPLETON, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Alexandria School Board District 206 race results from Tuesday

(Alexandria, MN)--In some hotly contested races for the Alexandria District 206 School Board races, we have the results. In the School Board Member Position 2 race, Alan Zeithamer defeats Vern Engstrom 56.77% to 42.94%. In the School Board Member Position 3 race, Shawn Reilly picks up 52.95% of the vote...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
mprnews.org

Power outages sweeping through northern Minnesota from winds

Minnesota Power says they’re working to restore power after multiple outages were reported in areas ranging from Little Falls to Duluth Sunday. Outages were first reported Pillager at around 9 a.m., with more in Little Falls and Pierz around 12:30 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., Minnesota Power reported outages in...
DULUTH, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person dies in crash in central Minnesota

(Stearns County, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota say a 34-year-old Albany man has died after a rollover crash in Stearns County. The single-vehicle crash took place Friday morning on County Road 44, just west of 203rd Street East in Lynden Township near Clearwater. Investigators believe the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Sheriff: Man Drowns In Sauk River

(KNSI) – A Cold Spring man drowned after trying to get a boat lift cover that had blown into the Sauk River. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 69-year-old Lee Ellwein went into the water around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon. A 911 caller reported a man was about 30 to 40 feet from the shore off County Road 49 in Wakefield Township. The Cold Spring Fire Department used a rescue boat and found Ellwein. Deputies say he was underwater for 15 to 20 minutes before first responders got to him.
COLD SPRING, MN
KARE 11

Man drowns in Sauk River in Stearns County

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn — A man drowned in the Sauk River on Sunday after trying to retrieve a boat lift cover that had blown into the water. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, authorities received a 911 call about a man in the Sauk River near County Road 49 in Wakefield Township.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy