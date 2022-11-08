Read full article on original website
lakesarearadio.net
Dairy Queen in Detroit Lakes Offering Veterans Free Blizzards on Veterans Day
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Dairy Queen in Detroit Lakes is celebrating Veterans Day with free Blizzards. All veterans and active duty military personnel are invited to stop by Dairy Queen in Detroit Lakes and enjoy a complimentary Blizzard on Veterans Day.
lakesarearadio.net
Down Goes ‘old’ Becker County Museum
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The “old” Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes was torn down, Wednesday morning. The Museum is being replaced with a new 30,000 square foot building at a cost of $6.4 million. “This project is a decade or more old, it’s a long time...
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes City Council Rejects Plans for Eventide Senior Living Community on East Shore Drive
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes City Council voted to deny a rezoning request and conditional use permit by Eventide Detroit Lakes for a proposed senior living community, Monday. Eventide had wanted to build the 119-unit senior living community on East Shore Drive, but received push-back from residents...
Minnesota Unsolved: The star student who vanished from campus one night
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. — Answering questions for a podcast 20 years after his son's disappearance, Brian Guimond can't help but share his frustration. When asked what he thinks needs to happen for there to be hope that the case gets solved, Brian answered, “Well, for that to happen, Stearns County has to do something. No, I'm not expecting anything from them.”
lptv.org
Cass Lake Woman Dies in Head-On Collision West of Pine River
A Cass Lake woman died yesterday in a head-on vehicle collision with a semi-truck west of Pine River. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Nov. 7, 71-year-old Cecelia Smith was traveling northbound on Highway 64 in Ansel Township around 9:49 a.m. A semi-truck driven by Nasim Sharapov, 30, of Omaha, Nebraska was heading southbound in the same location. The vehicle crashed head on. Both vehicles left the roadway and entered the ditch.
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Letters to Santa
Write a letter to Santa then drop it off in one of our Santa Mailboxes at the Washington Square Mall or Dairy Queen Grill & Chill in Detroit Lakes. Then listen Monday, Wednesday & Friday to the Morning Carpool with Zeke and Mandy to hear your letters read to Santa live on the radio.
boreal.org
Online auction announced for the Minnesota DNR’s December land sale
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - November 7, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has state lands for sale in Itasca, St. Louis, and Wadena counties. The 11 parcels for sale include rural and lakeshore properties. Annual land sales help the DNR optimize its land holdings...
The Most Unique Wendy’s Restaurant Is Right Here In Minnesota
Seems all fast food places tend to look pretty much the same, if not identical. If you've seen one McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, etc. you've pretty much seen them all. They like to make things familiar to you when you walk in. Wendy's is really no exception, for the...
Drive-Thru Christmas Light Experience Opens in Albany Nov. 24th
Lights in the Country in Albany is gearing up for another year of their drive-thru style light display. This experience is over a half mile drive-thru of more than 100,000 Christmas lights, and lights that play to music. Lights in the Country shared the news of their opening date on...
kvrr.com
Otter Tail Power Company fixing outages
NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – Otter Tail Power Company crews are working to restore outages. The business says customers in Amenia, Buffalo, Casselton, Ellendale and Mapleton are in the dark. Crews are working to remove ice from power lines.
voiceofalexandria.com
Alexandria School Board District 206 race results from Tuesday
(Alexandria, MN)--In some hotly contested races for the Alexandria District 206 School Board races, we have the results. In the School Board Member Position 2 race, Alan Zeithamer defeats Vern Engstrom 56.77% to 42.94%. In the School Board Member Position 3 race, Shawn Reilly picks up 52.95% of the vote...
mprnews.org
Power outages sweeping through northern Minnesota from winds
Minnesota Power says they’re working to restore power after multiple outages were reported in areas ranging from Little Falls to Duluth Sunday. Outages were first reported Pillager at around 9 a.m., with more in Little Falls and Pierz around 12:30 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., Minnesota Power reported outages in...
Ever Seen A Snapping Turtle This Big? See Picture taken in Central Minnesota!
Will never forget the day my oldest brother came running into the house, in the middle of summer yelling. You all have to come outside and see what's making its way up on the yard!. Mom, dad, my other two brothers and I ran out onto the deck, and there...
trfradio.com
92 Year Old Driver Injured After Vehicle Overturns Friday Morning in Cass County
A Longville area man was injured in a single vehicle accident Friday morning in Cass County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol John Bernard Egan, 92, was injured when the southbound 2012 Chevy Equinox he was driving left a snow and ice covered Highway 84 near Island Lake Drive in Ponto Township.
WOW! Giant “Dinosaur” found in the Mississippi Near Brainerd
This thing belongs in a much larger body of water. Like maybe an ocean. Although I do understand that it's not a salt-water animal. But still. What is THIS THING doing around here? It's so big it looks like a dinosaur. I do understand that it's a giant snapping turtle. But doesn't it look like a sort of dinosaur?
Albany Man Hurt in Mille Lacs County Crash
MILACA (WJON News) -- An Albany man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Mille Lacs County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Gary Mortensen was traveling west on 80th Street, which is the Highway 23 detour when his pickup collided with another vehicle. The crash happened just after 5:00...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person dies in crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota say a 34-year-old Albany man has died after a rollover crash in Stearns County. The single-vehicle crash took place Friday morning on County Road 44, just west of 203rd Street East in Lynden Township near Clearwater. Investigators believe the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.
knsiradio.com
Sheriff: Man Drowns In Sauk River
(KNSI) – A Cold Spring man drowned after trying to get a boat lift cover that had blown into the Sauk River. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 69-year-old Lee Ellwein went into the water around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon. A 911 caller reported a man was about 30 to 40 feet from the shore off County Road 49 in Wakefield Township. The Cold Spring Fire Department used a rescue boat and found Ellwein. Deputies say he was underwater for 15 to 20 minutes before first responders got to him.
Man drowns in Sauk River in Stearns County
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn — A man drowned in the Sauk River on Sunday after trying to retrieve a boat lift cover that had blown into the water. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, authorities received a 911 call about a man in the Sauk River near County Road 49 in Wakefield Township.
valleynewslive.com
Motorcyclist found dead in same area of Otter Tail County chase
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist was found dead on Friday morning, in the same area where deputies engaged in a pursuit the night before. Just before 8:30 p.m. on November 3, members of the Otter Tail County...
