FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamationAsh JurbergTexas State
Former U.S. President to Push for Military Assistance in UkraineNews Breaking LIVEDallas, TX
Dallas Auction House Auctioning off JFK's Rocking Chair and MoreLarry LeaseDallas, TX
As the Holidays approach, A Pink Pug named Butterball gets into the spirit by dressing up and attending local eventsTHATLUCKYDOGMEDIADallas, TX
Tri-City Herald
Veterans Making Seahawks’ Blockbuster Russell Wilson Trade More Lopsided
With only nine weeks of the 2022 season in the books and a lot of football left to play, it's far too early to name a winner from the Russell Wilson blockbuster trade conducted between the Seahawks and Broncos. But halfway through the 2022 season, the deal couldn't possibly look more one-sided in favor of the franchise that jettisoned their nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback.
Tri-City Herald
Bills at Vikings: Case Keenum & Stefon Diggs Recreating ‘Minnesota Miracle’?
The injury to Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback Josh Allen has cast a major shadow over this Sunday's game between the Bills (6-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-1). As reported by BillsCentral/SI, Allen is suffering from a UCL sprain in his elbow, limiting him this week. Allen's questionable status for Sunday means Buffalo may likely call on backup quarterback Case Keenum. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott spoke about Keenum and what he's brought with him to Buffalo.
Tri-City Herald
Tom Brady Gifted with Epic Custom Bucs Lederhosen by German Reporter
It's not every day that you get gifted a pair of lederhosen, but that is exactly what happened to Buccaneers' quarterback, Tom Brady, during Friday's press conference leading up to the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany. Right smack dab in the middle of the presser, a German...
Tri-City Herald
Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw Continues to Play at an All-Pro Level in 2022
Vikings second-year left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a breakout game back in Week 3 against the Lions, dominating in the running game and in pass protection. He followed that up with another great performance the following week. And another. And another. And another. Darrisaw is putting together elite game after...
Tri-City Herald
Packers-Cowboys Most-Expensive Ticket in NFL This Week
GREEN BAY, Wis. – According to a poll earlier this year, the Dallas Cowboys are the NFL’s most popular team and the Green Bay Packers came in second. Thus, not surprisingly, Sunday’s game between the Packers and Cowboys is the most expensive ticket in the NFL this week.
Tri-City Herald
Top Tight End in 2023 NFL Draft Shows Affinity for Bengals
CINCINNATI — The top tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft is a Cincinnati Bengals fan, but don't ask him to spell the city's name. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer roots for the orange and black. Mayer is the consensus 15th-ranked player in next year's draft and easily the top...
Tri-City Herald
Pop-Quiz, Hotshot: Re-Introducing Rams’ QB John Wolford
The Los Angeles Rams provided one of Wednesday's most eyebrow-raising stories when head coach Sean McVay confirmed that quarterback Matthew Stafford had entered concussion protocol. McVay told reporters that Stafford entered the protocol on Tuesday after the team's medical staff did their "clean up after the game" and "determined that...
Tri-City Herald
Saints Injury Roundup: Final Report Rules Out Five Players
OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Erik McCoy (calf), Andrus Peat (tricep), Pete Werner (ankle) QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Davenport (calf), Marcus Maye (abdomen), Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness), P.J. Williams (illness) Maye, Werner, Ingram, Lattimore, Williams, Peat, McCoy, and Kpassagnon were not spotted at the open portion of practice Friday. For an...
Tri-City Herald
At 8-0, Jason Kelce Gives His Take on Potentially Experiencing a Loss
PHILADELPHIA – There’s never an easy way to ask a professional athlete if he thinks losing would be a good thing. Of course, the answer is going to be no. Nobody wants to lose at the highest level of the game. Yet, that was the question posed to...
Tri-City Herald
Giants Week 10 Injury Report: Several Players Trending in the Right Direction
The Week 10 injury news for the Giants can best be described as trending in the right direction. Evan Neal (knee) and Daniel Bellinger (eye) are the only Giants whose head coach Brian Daboll didn't expect to practice Wednesday. Receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) continues to trend in the right direction....
Tri-City Herald
Colts, Raiders Injury Report: 3 Out, 2 Questionable
The Indianapolis Colts have put in their final day for practice for their Week 10 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday. On Friday, interim head coach Jeff Saturday ruled running back Deon Jackson, linebacker Shaquille Leonard, and tight end Jelani Woods out with injuries. Later, it was reported that Leonard will actually go on Injured Reserve for his ailments, putting him out for a minimum of four games.
Tri-City Herald
New York Giants Week 10: First Look at Houston Texans’ Defense
Two weeks ago, the New York Giants picked up their second loss of the season against the Seattle Seahawks. That was followed by a bye, which allowed them to heal and plan for the second half of the season. This is the first time Brian Daboll has been a head coach, so it’s going to be interesting for Giants fans to see how he has the Giants ready to go following the week off.
Tri-City Herald
New Tariq Woolen test: Staying in games as Seahawks foes avoid him like Richard Sherman
Tariq Woolen’s early NFL career really is mirroring the start of Richard Sherman’s. Like he’s wearing Seattle number 25 and it’s 2011, opponents are avoiding Woolen’s side of the field, refusing to challenge him. Woolen has been a Seahawk for all of nine games. Two...
Tri-City Herald
Micah Parsons & Michael Irvin: Cowboys Best Odell Beckham Jr. Recruiters?
Sitting second in the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) are playing catch-up with the rival Philadelphia Eagles (8-0), and one path to closing the gap is improving the roster ... With a player like OBJ. Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin recognizes this, and our Mike Fisher is reporting...
Tri-City Herald
Two Patriots Named NFL Midseason All-Pro
At 5-4 and nine games into their 17-game schedule, the New England Patriots are technically more than halfway through the season. Regardless of the NFL's new, tricky math, two Pats have stood out in keeping the team afloat during an, at times, first nine weeks. With New England on its...
Tri-City Herald
Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady won’t be far apart following separation
The rumor mill and speculation regarding the relationship between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen has been put to rest now that both have come out confirming the reports that they are divorcing after being married for 13 years. However, even with the news, the media surrounding the two will still run rampant with what happens now that the separation is imminent.
