Tri-City Herald

Veterans Making Seahawks’ Blockbuster Russell Wilson Trade More Lopsided

With only nine weeks of the 2022 season in the books and a lot of football left to play, it's far too early to name a winner from the Russell Wilson blockbuster trade conducted between the Seahawks and Broncos. But halfway through the 2022 season, the deal couldn't possibly look more one-sided in favor of the franchise that jettisoned their nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Bills at Vikings: Case Keenum & Stefon Diggs Recreating ‘Minnesota Miracle’?

The injury to Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback Josh Allen has cast a major shadow over this Sunday's game between the Bills (6-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-1). As reported by BillsCentral/SI, Allen is suffering from a UCL sprain in his elbow, limiting him this week. Allen's questionable status for Sunday means Buffalo may likely call on backup quarterback Case Keenum. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott spoke about Keenum and what he's brought with him to Buffalo.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Tom Brady Gifted with Epic Custom Bucs Lederhosen by German Reporter

It's not every day that you get gifted a pair of lederhosen, but that is exactly what happened to Buccaneers' quarterback, Tom Brady, during Friday's press conference leading up to the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany. Right smack dab in the middle of the presser, a German...
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw Continues to Play at an All-Pro Level in 2022

Vikings second-year left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a breakout game back in Week 3 against the Lions, dominating in the running game and in pass protection. He followed that up with another great performance the following week. And another. And another. And another. Darrisaw is putting together elite game after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Packers-Cowboys Most-Expensive Ticket in NFL This Week

GREEN BAY, Wis. – According to a poll earlier this year, the Dallas Cowboys are the NFL’s most popular team and the Green Bay Packers came in second. Thus, not surprisingly, Sunday’s game between the Packers and Cowboys is the most expensive ticket in the NFL this week.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Top Tight End in 2023 NFL Draft Shows Affinity for Bengals

CINCINNATI — The top tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft is a Cincinnati Bengals fan, but don't ask him to spell the city's name. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer roots for the orange and black. Mayer is the consensus 15th-ranked player in next year's draft and easily the top...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Pop-Quiz, Hotshot: Re-Introducing Rams’ QB John Wolford

The Los Angeles Rams provided one of Wednesday's most eyebrow-raising stories when head coach Sean McVay confirmed that quarterback Matthew Stafford had entered concussion protocol. McVay told reporters that Stafford entered the protocol on Tuesday after the team's medical staff did their "clean up after the game" and "determined that...
Tri-City Herald

Saints Injury Roundup: Final Report Rules Out Five Players

OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Erik McCoy (calf), Andrus Peat (tricep), Pete Werner (ankle) QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Davenport (calf), Marcus Maye (abdomen), Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness), P.J. Williams (illness) Maye, Werner, Ingram, Lattimore, Williams, Peat, McCoy, and Kpassagnon were not spotted at the open portion of practice Friday. For an...
Tri-City Herald

Colts, Raiders Injury Report: 3 Out, 2 Questionable

The Indianapolis Colts have put in their final day for practice for their Week 10 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday. On Friday, interim head coach Jeff Saturday ruled running back Deon Jackson, linebacker Shaquille Leonard, and tight end Jelani Woods out with injuries. Later, it was reported that Leonard will actually go on Injured Reserve for his ailments, putting him out for a minimum of four games.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

New York Giants Week 10: First Look at Houston Texans’ Defense

Two weeks ago, the New York Giants picked up their second loss of the season against the Seattle Seahawks. That was followed by a bye, which allowed them to heal and plan for the second half of the season. This is the first time Brian Daboll has been a head coach, so it’s going to be interesting for Giants fans to see how he has the Giants ready to go following the week off.
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Micah Parsons & Michael Irvin: Cowboys Best Odell Beckham Jr. Recruiters?

Sitting second in the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) are playing catch-up with the rival Philadelphia Eagles (8-0), and one path to closing the gap is improving the roster ... With a player like OBJ. Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin recognizes this, and our Mike Fisher is reporting...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Two Patriots Named NFL Midseason All-Pro

At 5-4 and nine games into their 17-game schedule, the New England Patriots are technically more than halfway through the season. Regardless of the NFL's new, tricky math, two Pats have stood out in keeping the team afloat during an, at times, first nine weeks. With New England on its...
Tri-City Herald

Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady won’t be far apart following separation

The rumor mill and speculation regarding the relationship between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen has been put to rest now that both have come out confirming the reports that they are divorcing after being married for 13 years. However, even with the news, the media surrounding the two will still run rampant with what happens now that the separation is imminent.

