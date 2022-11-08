ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Myles Turner reaches 1,000 career blocks for the Indiana Pacers

On Monday night, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner blocked the 1,000th shot of his career. Turner finished the game with three blocks, and it was the second one that made him reach four digits for his career. In the third quarter, the Texas product met former All-Star Zion Williamson at the rim and prevented a dunk. It was an incredible play, and a fitting way to get his 1,000th block.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Odds And Props Ahead Of Kings-Lakers Tonight

Your Los Angeles Lakers will be missing their best player tonight as they try to end a four-game winning streak against the Sacramento Kings at "The Crypt." Unfortunately, without LeBron James (left adductor strain) available, the team will probably lose, in this writer's estimation. It's also the official line in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Thunder Top Raptors, Escape Losing Spell

Oklahoma City snapped a four-game losing streak on Friday night, taking down the Toronto Raptors 132-113 at the Paycom Center. Toronto was without all-star forward Pascal Siakam, but Chris Boucher picked up the slack in his absence, scoring 20 points and notching 12 rebounds. For the Thunder, two-way guard Eugene Omoruyi led the way with 22 points and three rebounds while shooting 8-for-10 from the field. Oklahoma City finished the contest with eight players in double figures.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Lakers Rumors: Bradley Beal In L.A.’s Trade Crosshairs

Among the rumors that have now circulated with trade options becomes Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who have caught the Lakers attention according to Chris Haynes. Beal would surely bring an offensive firepower the Lakers need, but it doesn't seem it will be enough to push the Lakers over the top.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Thunder Lose to Bucks In Double Overtime Thriller, 132-136

Thunder Lose to Bucks In Double Overtime Thriller, 132-136 The Oklahoma City Thunder lost their seventh game of the season to the Milwaukee Bucks in Paycom Center in what was a wild game that saw two overtime periods take place. Milwaukee’s Jevon Carter and Brook Lopez stepped up to combine for 50 points and knock off Oklahoma City once again, 136-132.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

