On Monday night, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner blocked the 1,000th shot of his career. Turner finished the game with three blocks, and it was the second one that made him reach four digits for his career. In the third quarter, the Texas product met former All-Star Zion Williamson at the rim and prevented a dunk. It was an incredible play, and a fitting way to get his 1,000th block.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO