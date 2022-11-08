Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
Current National Mortgage Rates: November 10, 2022—Rates Climb
Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.28%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 6.49%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 7.27%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.59%. Mortgage Rates for November 10, 2022.
Channel 3000
Mortgage Rates Hit Another Record High As Loan Applications Slide
Mortgage rates have shot back over 7% to the identical record-high mark set in late October, keeping borrowers on the sidelines amid ongoing market fluctuations and recession fears. The average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage rose to 7.08% for the week ending November 10, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates have made...
Channel 3000
What rising personal loan rates mean for borrowers
Personal loan rates from banks, credit unions and online lenders are up after repeated interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve this year, the latest of which came last week. The finance rate on 24-month personal loans from banks jumped from 8.73% in May to 10.16% in August, according to...
Comments / 0