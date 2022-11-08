ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cold and sunny weekend ahead

TONIGHT: Rain showers will slowly move into the area tonight, after sunset. For most areas, this will be a cold rain. However, in northwestern Arkansas and the higher elevation areas, temperatures may fall below freezing. This will give the possibility for some light snow and sleet to mix in with the rain. Most areas will just receive rain, no accumulations are expected.
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain returns this evening and some changeover to snow is possible

Are you ready for a cold rain that may contain some snow overnight? As temperatures fall into the 40s this evening, more rain will move in from the southwest. This evening temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 30s in North Arkansas and some snow will mix in with the rain. Around Midnight the temperatures in Central Arkansas will drop to the upper 30s and some changeover to snow will be possible as far south as Little Rock and Benton as well.
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
KARK

A Helping Hand

The Helping Hand of Little Rock is a food pantry serving Pulaski County since 1970. Executive Director, Gayle Priddy, tells us all about their generous contributions. To find out how you can help, visit www.lrhelpinghand.com.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR

