KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Bundle up for the coldest night since March
TONIGHT: Clear skies, calm winds, and already cool temperatures are setting the stage for the coldest night since March 12th! Temperatures will drop into the upper teens north and into the 20s everywhere else. So far this fall Little Rock’s coldest temperature is 33°. SUNDAY: Even with sunny...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Colder weather is here and rain is coming … and a little snow
Temperatures are starting in the 40s and 50s this morning, and they will not get out of the 50s during the day. Little Rock will likely have its high temperature around Noon …59°. Parts of NW & North Arkansas have already seen some rain. Central Arkansas has a small chance of rain today, but tonight the chance of rain will be dramatically higher.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cold and sunny weekend ahead
TONIGHT: Rain showers will slowly move into the area tonight, after sunset. For most areas, this will be a cold rain. However, in northwestern Arkansas and the higher elevation areas, temperatures may fall below freezing. This will give the possibility for some light snow and sleet to mix in with the rain. Most areas will just receive rain, no accumulations are expected.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain returns this evening and some changeover to snow is possible
Are you ready for a cold rain that may contain some snow overnight? As temperatures fall into the 40s this evening, more rain will move in from the southwest. This evening temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 30s in North Arkansas and some snow will mix in with the rain. Around Midnight the temperatures in Central Arkansas will drop to the upper 30s and some changeover to snow will be possible as far south as Little Rock and Benton as well.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
KARK
A Helping Hand
The Helping Hand of Little Rock is a food pantry serving Pulaski County since 1970. Executive Director, Gayle Priddy, tells us all about their generous contributions. To find out how you can help, visit www.lrhelpinghand.com.
