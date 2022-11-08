ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Iowa 112, NC A&T 71

NC A&T (1-1) Filmore 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 4-9 1-2 9, Watson 7-11 0-0 16, Horton 6-10 0-0 16, Woods 7-19 2-2 18, Elliott 1-6 0-0 2, D.Powell 1-4 1-2 3, Duke 1-3 2-2 4, Bettis 0-3 0-0 0, Robinson 1-1 0-0 3, McDuffie 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-67 6-8 71.
IOWA CITY, IA
NO. 17 ARIZONA 95, SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 78

Percentages: FG .362, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Etienne 3-8, Allen 2-5, Whitley 2-6, Lyons 1-1, Harris 0-1, Gardner 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jari.Wilkens). Turnovers: 10 (Byrd 3, Etienne 2, Harris, Jaro.Wilkens, Lyons, Rollins, Whitley). Steals: 12 (Etienne 4, Lyons 3, Byrd 2,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Grambling St. 83, Colorado 74

COLORADO (1-1) da Silva 1-6 2-2 4, Lovering 0-2 1-2 1, Clifford 7-12 0-0 15, Hadley 4-8 4-6 12, Simpson 5-16 3-4 16, Gabbidon 5-9 1-2 11, Hammond 1-5 3-3 6, O'Brien 1-1 2-2 4, Wright 1-3 1-3 3, Ruffin 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 25-62 19-26 74. GRAMBLING ST. (2-0)
GRAMBLING, LA
Oklahoma St. 89, Northwestern St. 51

OKLAHOMA ST. (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.826, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Garzon 4-7, Keys 2-5, Tramble 2-6, Alnatas 1-2, James 1-1, Asi 1-2, Chastain 0-1, Milton 0-1, Williams 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Collins 3, Chastain 1, Tramble 1) Turnovers: 14 (Collins 4, Milton 3, Jackson 3, Asi 3, Alnatas...
NORMAN, OK
WASHINGTON 75, NORTH FLORIDA 67

Percentages: FG .343, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Hicklen 4-11, Aybar 1-3, Placer 1-4, Berry 1-5, Hendricksen 1-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Hendricksen 2, Aybar). Turnovers: 9 (Placer 4, Hendricksen 2, Aybar, James, Lanier). Steals: 1 (Parker). Technical Fouls: Placer, 17:17 first. FGFTReb. WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NO. 22 MICHIGAN 88, EASTERN MICHIGAN 83

Percentages: FG .453, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Bates 3-6, Geeter 1-1, Farrakhan 1-2, Billingsley 0-1, Acuff 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lovejoy, Randle). Turnovers: 11 (Farrakhan 4, Bates 3, Geeter 2, Billingsley, Lovejoy). Steals: 7 (Geeter 3, Lovejoy 2, Acuff, Farrakhan). Technical Fouls:...
MICHIGAN STATE
NO. 20 ALABAMA 95, LIBERTY 59

Percentages: FG .327, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Porter 2-2, Peebles 2-5, Venzant 1-3, Robinson 1-4, McGhee 1-5, Rode 1-5, Cleveland 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Spell 0-1, Warfield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (McGhee). Turnovers: 13 (Cleveland 3, McGhee 3, Peebles 2, Jackson, Preston, Robinson,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Memphis 114, Minnesota 103

MINNESOTA (103) McDaniels 4-8 5-6 15, Towns 4-9 4-4 13, Gobert 5-5 5-5 15, Edwards 10-16 5-7 28, Russell 2-8 0-0 4, Prince 2-5 0-0 5, Anderson 5-12 0-0 11, Forbes 4-8 0-0 10, McLaughlin 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 37-79 19-22 103. MEMPHIS (114) Aldama 5-7...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WAKE FOREST 81, GEORGIA 71

Percentages: FG .419, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (McBride 3-7, Lindsay 1-1, Roberts 1-2, Holt 1-4, Hill 1-5, Oquendo 1-5, Etter 0-1, Abdur-Rahim 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Holt, McBride). Turnovers: 15 (Oquendo 4, Bridges 3, Hill 2, McBride 2, Roberts 2, Anselem, Lindsay).
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Friday's Sports In Brief

MIAMI (AP) — The arena where the Miami Heat play will soon have a new name, after the team and Miami-Dade County decided Friday to terminate their relationship with FTX on the same day the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy. The building had been called FTX Arena since June...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
DEPAUL 86, WESTERN ILLINOIS 74

Percentages: FG .377, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Massner 2-7, Stevanic 1-2, Farr 1-3, Kalakon 1-3, Rosner 1-4, Bennett 0-1, Gabriel 0-1, Lee 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (West 2, Gabriel, Stevanic). Turnovers: 7 (Bennett 3, Kalakon 2, Farr, Massner). Steals: 6 (Rosner 2,...
MACOMB, IL
St. Thomas (MN) 83, Chicago St. 61

CHICAGO ST. (0-2) Kacuol 0-2 0-0 0, Cardet 7-11 2-4 18, Corbett 6-13 2-2 15, Davis 2-6 0-1 4, Weaver 3-10 3-4 10, Jean-Charles 2-9 2-3 6, Johnson 2-6 2-2 6, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Meran 1-4 0-0 2, Arneaud 0-0 0-0 0, Hernandez 0-0 0-0 0, Blount 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 11-16 61.
CHICAGO, IL
CAL STATE FULLERTON 74, PEPPERDINE 71

Percentages: FG .473, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Mitchell 2-2, Zidek 2-5, Porter 1-2, Lewis 1-3, Mallette 1-8, Moore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Coulibaly 4, Basham, Lewis, Mitchell, Zidek). Turnovers: 17 (Mitchell 5, Lewis 3, Porter 3, Zidek 2, Basham, Coulibaly, Mallette, Moore).
FULLERTON, CA
UC IRVINE 69, NO. 21 OREGON 56

Percentages: FG .385, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Davis 6-14, J.Butler 2-3, Tillis 1-1, Henry 1-2, Baker 1-3, Hohn 1-3, Leuchten 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 6 (Baker 2, Crockrell, Hutchison, Leuchten, Ujadughele). Steals: 7 (Tillis 2, Baker, Crockrell, Davis, Henry, Ujadughele). Technical...
IRVINE, CA
NORTHERN COLORADO 80, TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 77

Percentages: FG .475, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Abdul-Mateen 2-4, Romer Rosario 2-4, T.Lewis 1-1, Williams 1-2, Demonia 1-5, Brewer 0-1, Peavy 0-1, Vasic 0-1, Roberts 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dodd 2, Demonia). Turnovers: 13 (Dodd 4, Roberts 3, Demonia 2, Abdul-Mateen, Peavy,...
GREELEY, CO
NCAA Tournament: Xavier eliminates Lady Vols

Xavier (14-3-5, 6-0-4 Big East) defeated No. 22 Tennessee (11-6-2, 7-2-1 SEC), 4-1, in overtime during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Regal Soccer Stadium Friday. The Lady Vols scored first and surrendered four unanswered goals, including three during overtime. Jaida Thomas scored in the 20th minute for...
CINCINNATI, OH
NO. 23 ILLINOIS 86, KANSAS CITY 48

Percentages: FG .313, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (A.Mukeba 2-2, Dimou 1-2, Allen 0-2, Martin 0-2, Pre.Idiaru 0-3, Pro.Idiaru 0-3, Mitchell 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (A.Mukeba, Ngandu). Turnovers: 23 (Allen 5, A.Mukeba 4, Andrews 3, Mitchell 3, Martin 2, Ngandu 2, B.Diallo, Pre.Idiaru,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NO. 18 VIRGINIA 89, MONMOUTH 42

MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .390, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Ball 1-2, Holmstrom 1-2, Collins 1-4, Allen 0-1, Sandhu 0-1, Spence 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Foster 3, Sandhu 3, Vuga 3, Allen 2, Ball 2, Collins 2, Doyle 2, Ruth). Steals:...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 59, N.J.I.T. 43

Percentages: FG .390, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Gray 3-4, Coleman 2-6, de Graaf 1-1, Osawe 1-4, McMillian 0-1, Hess 0-2, Sullivan 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gray, Osawe, de Graaf). Turnovers: 15 (Coleman 5, Gray 3, Sullivan 3, Osawe 2, Diakite, Faison). Steals:...
BERKELEY, CA

