dicksonpost.com
Dickson Post Athlete of the Week (Week 12)
Congratulations to Jackson Martin who has been voted the Week 12 - Dickson Post's Athlete of the Week for Oct 31-Nov 6, 2022. Martin, from Creek Wood High School, finished his high school cross country career with back-to-back AA state championships including a time of 15:37.95.
Wintry mix possible during a very cold weekend in Middle Tennessee
Very cold temperatures are expected this weekend across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, and the overall trend is showing cooler than average temps for the next 10+ days.
'Rocky Top' plays at CMA Awards thanks to Peyton Manning
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning wouldn't be Peyton Manning without mentioning Rocky Top whenever he gets the chance. So, when Manning came on stage with country singer and Georgia Bulldogs fan Luke Bryan during the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night, it was no surprise the Sheriff paid homage to his alma mater.
thecountrynote.com
ALABAMA’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry Release Statements on Passing of Jeff Cook
Nashville, Tenn. — ALABAMA‘s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry today released the following statements, mourning the passing of their friend, cousin and bandmate of more than 50 years, Jeff Cook. “He lived to play our music we created together. He could play any instrument he chose, but his...
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
franklinis.com
The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule
The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule. Activities, Entertainment, Events, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Shopping, Visit. The Historic Property to Host Southern Men’s Showcase, Made South Holiday Market, American Policy Christmas in America, Brightstone Christmas Program & White Cane Day. FRANKLIN, Tenn., (November...
WKRN
At least 2 dead as Nicole moves north
At least 2 dead as Nicole moves north
Antioch neighborhood terrorized by students skipping school
One neighbor says they have vandalized and even set the neighborhood playground on fire.
WKRN
8th grader charged after Warren County threat
dicksonpost.com
St. John Trunk-or-Treat combines holiday fun with community outreach
At the 2022 St. John Lutheran Church Trunk-or-Treat in Burns, the Halloween creativity isn’t confined to the costumes. According to event organizer and local chapter Lutheran Women in Mission President Debbie Jones, approximately 25 volunteers and close to 300 children showed up for the church’s annual community outreach.
fox17.com
Jeff Cook, co-founder of legendary band Alabama, dies at 73
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jeff Cook, co-founder of the Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama has died. He was 73 years old. Cook died Monday surrounded by his family. Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012. Arrangements for Cook's “Celebration of Life” will be announced at a...
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification Program
Residents with a bachelor's degree are eligible for free certification in certain fields. Officials with Sumner County Schools have announced that area residents who possess a bachelor's degree could be eligible for a free master's degree and teacher certification. The program is offered as a way to address a growing shortage of qualified teacher candidates. It is a part of the State of Tennessee's "Grow Your Own" initiative, designed to allow local school districts flexibility in identifying and certifying teacher candidates.
These Two Local Venues Will Help You Get in the Christmas Spirit with Holiday Concerts
Music is popular during the holiday because it can bring the family together and generate happy memories, as well as being a part of the religious celebration of the season. Bonds can be created through the shared experience of music. This holiday season two local venues are offering great music to Maury County residents, Homestead Hall at Hardison Mill and The Barn at Phelps Farm.
TN Lottery: $100K winners in Mt. Juliet, McMinnville; $50K winner in Murfreesboro
While the top prize is not coming back to the Volunteer State, there were several winners of lesser prizes in Tennessee.
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
Montgomery County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Clarksville, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Williamson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Williamson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Cheatham County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for Cheatham County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
wgnsradio.com
Crash Ends High Speed Pursuit Thursday PM On Halls Hill Pk.
(MILTON, TN) The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed pursuit that started shortly before 4:00 o’clock hour Thursday afternoon (11/10/2022). It ended when the pursued small SUV crashed around 4:15PM on Halls Hill Pike at W. Trimble Road. The driver was taken into custody. Witnesses...
Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet
STATEWIDE – The captivating world-record Powerball jackpot run ended with a single ticket holder in California matching all six numbers drawn to win the $2.04 billion jackpot. Here in Tennessee, 194,528 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels were sold, as well as an additional 29,076 Powerball Double Play...
