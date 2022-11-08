ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson, TN

dicksonpost.com

Dickson Post Athlete of the Week (Week 12)

Congratulations to Jackson Martin who has been voted the Week 12 - Dickson Post's Athlete of the Week for Oct 31-Nov 6, 2022. Martin, from Creek Wood High School, finished his high school cross country career with back-to-back AA state championships including a time of 15:37.95.
WBIR

'Rocky Top' plays at CMA Awards thanks to Peyton Manning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning wouldn't be Peyton Manning without mentioning Rocky Top whenever he gets the chance. So, when Manning came on stage with country singer and Georgia Bulldogs fan Luke Bryan during the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night, it was no surprise the Sheriff paid homage to his alma mater.
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule

The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule. Activities, Entertainment, Events, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Shopping, Visit. The Historic Property to Host Southern Men’s Showcase, Made South Holiday Market, American Policy Christmas in America, Brightstone Christmas Program & White Cane Day. FRANKLIN, Tenn., (November...
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

At least 2 dead as Nicole moves north

New charges for two accused of robbery, carjacking. New charges have been filed against two men accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase. Veterans Day was extra special for more than 80 soldiers in the Tennessee National Guard serving in Africa for over a year as they returned home.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

8th grader charged after Warren County threat

New charges for two accused of robbery, carjacking. New charges have been filed against two men accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase. Veterans Day was extra special for more than 80 soldiers in the Tennessee National Guard serving in Africa for over a year as they returned home.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
dicksonpost.com

St. John Trunk-or-Treat combines holiday fun with community outreach

At the 2022 St. John Lutheran Church Trunk-or-Treat in Burns, the Halloween creativity isn’t confined to the costumes. According to event organizer and local chapter Lutheran Women in Mission President Debbie Jones, approximately 25 volunteers and close to 300 children showed up for the church’s annual community outreach.
BURNS, TN
fox17.com

Jeff Cook, co-founder of legendary band Alabama, dies at 73

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jeff Cook, co-founder of the Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama has died. He was 73 years old. Cook died Monday surrounded by his family. Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012. Arrangements for Cook's “Celebration of Life” will be announced at a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Advocate Andy

Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification Program

Residents with a bachelor's degree are eligible for free certification in certain fields. Officials with Sumner County Schools have announced that area residents who possess a bachelor's degree could be eligible for a free master's degree and teacher certification. The program is offered as a way to address a growing shortage of qualified teacher candidates. It is a part of the State of Tennessee's "Grow Your Own" initiative, designed to allow local school districts flexibility in identifying and certifying teacher candidates.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
Maury County Source

These Two Local Venues Will Help You Get in the Christmas Spirit with Holiday Concerts

Music is popular during the holiday because it can bring the family together and generate happy memories, as well as being a part of the religious celebration of the season. Bonds can be created through the shared experience of music. This holiday season two local venues are offering great music to Maury County residents, Homestead Hall at Hardison Mill and The Barn at Phelps Farm.
COLUMBIA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Crash Ends High Speed Pursuit Thursday PM On Halls Hill Pk.

(MILTON, TN) The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed pursuit that started shortly before 4:00 o’clock hour Thursday afternoon (11/10/2022). It ended when the pursued small SUV crashed around 4:15PM on Halls Hill Pike at W. Trimble Road. The driver was taken into custody. Witnesses...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

