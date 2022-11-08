Read full article on original website
Powerball Ticket Sold in California Snags Record $2.04B Win
"By Shameka Dudley-Lowe and Scott McFetridgeSomeone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game's member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game's security process took precedence.“Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing...
California’s Powerball Winner Could Keep An Extra $147 Million Since the State Doesn’t Tax Lottery Winnings
The $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot marks the largest in lottery history. While 37% of the winnings will go toward federal income tax, California is one of only a few states that doesn't tax lottery...
Didn’t win the Powerball jackpot? You may still have won money. Here’s how
(NEXSTAR) — The winning numbers for the $2 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn. Didn’t match all six numbers? Have no fear, there are other ways your ticket could still make you some money. There are nine ways in which you can win with a Powerball ticket. The...
Man who sold $2.04B Powerball ticket reveals what he'll do with $1M bonus
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot Tuesday — and the owner of the Southern California business that sold the lucky ticket is getting a hefty sum himself.The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated community in the foothills northeast of Los Angeles. For selling the winning ticket, business owner Joe Chahayed will receive a Powerball bonus of $1 million."I'm very surprised. Very excited. Very happy," said Chahayed, who wore a bright yellow California Lottery shirt and cap.Chahayed said he didn't know who won the giant prize but hopes...
Powerball winner pitfalls: After you hit the jackpot, 'Don't do this,' says Philadelphia lawyer
The Powerball jackpot is at $1.9 billion — and Philadelphia attorney Andrew Santana, who is with Fox Rothschild LLC, reveals what not to do after winning the lottery.
CNBC
Powerball the most common numbers drawn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Without fail, as the Powerball jackpot rises to insane levels, the players come out in droves.And it's happened again: A surge of players has lifted the Wednesday Powerball Jackpot to at least $1.2 billion--the second time the Powerball jackpot has reached that amount.So, many rookies often ask: What are the most common Powerball numbers drawn?We are here to help!According to USA Mega, which collects data for the past 801 drawings (dating back to 10/7/15), 61, 32, 21, 63, and 69 are the five most popular. The most popular Powerball number is 24.For those contrarians in the crowd, here are...
One of two winning Mega Millions lottery tickets was sold in an area hard hit by Hurricane Ian
One of the two winning lottery tickets in the latest Mega Millions jackpot of almost half a billion dollars was sold in an area of Florida that was battered by Hurricane Ian less than a month ago. The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers, Florida, the...
Two Californians now millionaires after $1.2 billion Powerball lottery
Although no one took home the massive $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night’s drawing, two winning Californian tickets were drawn, both worth over $1 million. Two Powerball tickets purchased in California were one number short of hitting the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. One ticket was sold in Ontario at the Eastland Food Market […]
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?
On October 14, the Megamillions Lottery draw made two ticket holders very wealthy indeed. The jackpot was around half a billion dollars ($494 million to be precise). The prize will be split between two tickets that matched the winning numbers, and one of those tickets was bought in a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers, Florida.
1 person hits $2B Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announce
If the winner opts for the cash payout, they'll get an estimated $997.6 million lump sum.
