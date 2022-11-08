Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Related
WTOP
Police identify intruder killed by Fairfax Co. homeowner
Authorities in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified a man fatally shot in what detectives continue to believe was an act of self-defense by a homeowner. Twenty-four-year-old Eduardo Santos, a Herndon resident, died Wednesday evening after being shot in an Oakton residence, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release.
NBC Washington
Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor's Dog in Fairfax County: Police
A man shot and killed his neighbor's dog during an argument at a condominium complex in Centreville, Virginia, Friday morning, police say. The two neighbors were at an outside stairwell with their respective dogs at the complex in the 13300 block of Connor Drive, Fairfax County police said. At one point, the suspect took out a gun and shot the other man's dog, police said.
Police arrest suspect in April shooting of 14-year-old girl at school carnival in Woodbridge
This week, the Prince William County Police Department arrested a juvenile suspect in connection a shooting that occurred at a school carnival in April.
Arlington Police charge teen with DUI, involuntary manslaughter following fatal crash
ARLINGTON, Va. — The Arlington County Police Department has charged a teenage boy with DUI and involuntary manslaughter following a fatal collision in the Rock Spring neighborhood early Friday morning. Around 12:29 a.m. on Friday, officers were sent to Old Dominion Drive at Williamsburg Boulevard for the report of...
fox5dc.com
2 juveniles shot in separate Northwest DC incidents; Police search for suspect, people of interest
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect and two people of interest in two separate shootings that left two juveniles hurt in Northwest, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the first shooting happened on Wednesday around 4:22 p.m. in the 5700 block of Colorado Avenue. Police responded to...
'Shocking' | Neighbors react to suspected self-defense shooting at Oakton home
OAKTON, Va. — There are still questions surrounding a deadly shooting outside a Fairfax County home Wednesday evening. Police are still investigating the incident and have not released any new details as of Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday. That's when officers responded to a report of...
WUSA
Teen arrested for April carnival shooting in Woodbridge
Months after a 14-year-old girl was shot and wounded during a carnival on the grounds of Gar-Field High School, investigators say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged for the crime. The boy, who was not identified because of his age, is accused of firing several shots in the...
WJLA
Man dies in custody after Fairfax PD says he was running down road, yelling & hitting cars
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (7News) — A man died in police custody Thursday afternoon after officers said he was running in the road, acting disorderly and yelling at cars in Springfield, Va. Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) officers took the man into custody in the 6500 block of Amherst Avenue in...
NBC Washington
Homeowner Fatally Shot Man Who Entered Home After Altercation in Yard: Police
A deadly confrontation in Fairfax County, Virginia, appeared to be a case of self-defense, police say. A homeowner shot and killed a man who entered his home after a confrontation in Oakton on Wednesday night, Fairfax County police said. "It's hard to comprehend," said a neighbor. "You just, you don't...
Man found shot to death in home in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man died inside a home Thursday night after someone shot him. Officers were in the 4500 block of Quarles St. NE around 6:40 p.m. after they received a report of a shooting there. Police found a man, Umar Epps, 21, who had been shot. […]
fox5dc.com
Oakton homeowner shot and killed armed intruder: police
Police in Fairfax County are still investigating the fatal shooting that took place at a home in Oakton on Wednesday night. FOX 5's Sierra Fox spoke to neighbors in the community.
mocoshow.com
Two Separate Robberies of Montgomery County Fast Food Restaurants Occurred on Thursday Night
Two fast-food establishments in Montgomery County were robbed on Thursday night, according to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. The first occurred at approximately 7:20pm at the KFC/Taco Bell on Blair Road, just east of Georgia Avenue, in Silver Spring. A male armed with a handgun obtained an unknown s sum of cash. The second robbery occurred at Popeyes on Lockwood Drive, just off of Columbia Pike and New Hampshire Ave in White Oak. An unknown sum of cash was obtained at gun point.
93-year-old man killed in crash in Fairfax
It was determined that the driver of a 2017 Toyota Camry heading west on Old Keene Mill Road tried to turn left onto Huntsman Boulevard and collided a Dodge Journey SUV heading east on Old Keene Mill Road.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Wednesday Evening Shooting; K9 Locates Deceased Person in Wooded Area
10PM Update: According to MCPD, “Officers responded to the back of the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road at approximately 6pm for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male that was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. During the investigation, K9 officers located a deceased person in a wooded area. MCPD is on scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s death.”
Police: Man armed with large landscaping rock fatally shot by homeowner in Fairfax Co.
OAKTON, Va. — Officers are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred outside a Fairfax County home Wednesday evening. Around 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road in Oakton, Virginia. A man was pronounced dead at...
NBC Washington
1 Killed, Multiple Injured in Silver Spring Apartment Shooting: Police
One person is dead, and others are injured after a shooting at an apartment in Silver Spring, Maryland, police said. Officers responded to a shooting in Silver Spring near Colony Road and Northampton Drive at about 4 a.m., according to the Montgomery County police. Police at the scene initially said...
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Montgomery County; body found in woods
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a shooting investigation led them to a person who’d been wounded Wednesday, as well as a body in a wooded area. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers were in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Rd. after they received a report of a shooting […]
WJLA
Detectives return to Temple Hills home where 13-year-old was shot raking leaves
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police are searching for whoever shot a 13-year-old boy who was raking leaves in the Hillcrest Heights area of Prince George’s County late Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday, Prince George’s County Police crime scene investigators returned to the scene, taking pictures and using...
Police: 28-year-old arrested in connection with 19 separate burglaries across DC
WASHINGTON — A 28-year-old man has been arrested for close to 20 burglary incidents that happened across the District in October and December of 2021. The Metropolitan Police Department said during the burglaries, suspects forcibly entered the building and once inside attempted to or took property before leaving the scene.
Police release photos of persons of interest after teen injured in Northwest DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Colorado Avenue, NW just before 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found an unidentified teenage boy...
Comments / 1