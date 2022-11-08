Read full article on original website
Jody Mark Nunez
Jody Mark Nunez, 63, of Dayton, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, in Mont Belvieu. He was born March 4, 1959, in Baytown to his late parents, Billy Nunez, Sr. and Beverly Black Nunez. Jody was a resident of the Baytown and Dayton area all his life. He was a...
Walton “Leon” Dunn
Walton “Leon” Dunn, 78, of Mont Belvieu, formerly of Alabama, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born on July 6, 1944, in Houston, Texas, to the late Walton D. and Mary A. Lewis Dunn. Leon worked for many years as a welder in the petroleum industry until his retirement.
Anastasio Perales
Anastasio Perales, 83, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 7, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Perales was born on April 27, 1939, to the late Brauilio Perales and Agustina Rodriguez. He was a self employed carpenter for many years. Anastasio was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.
George C. “Buddy” Barrow, Jr.
George C. “Buddy” Barrow, Jr., 84, of Liberty, Texas, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas, with his loving family by his side. He was born on January 23, 1938, in Hankamer, Texas, to the late Kathryn Blackwell and George C. Barrow, Sr. Buddy...
Cleveland ISD breaks ground on new admin building
Weeks after construction crews started clearing land for a new Cleveland ISD administration building, the District finally had an opportunity on Thursday, Nov. 10, to celebrate with a ceremonial groundbreaking attended by city, school district, chamber of commerce and county leaders. The new 55,000-square foot building is the last project in a $198 million bond that was passed by Cleveland ISD voters in 2019.
Liberty business accepting Toys for Tots donations through Dec. 9
Help spread Christmas cheer this year by donating to Toys for Tots, a program operated by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to distribute toys to children whose parents may not be able to afford Christmas gifts. One local business – Transmission Exchange, 1826 US 90, Liberty – has agreed to...
Military veterans honored at event at Liberty High School
The annual Veterans Day observance at Liberty High School came a day early this year with students and veterans gathering Thursday in the high school gym. After being provided breakfast, local veterans were recognized at an event that included performances from the high school choir and band. Earl Randolph, the...
