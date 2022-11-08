ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season

Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.  
The Daily South

Outdoor Christmas Light Ideas And Tips To Make Your Home Shine This Season

It's no secret that the South has incredible holiday lights. Cities from Texas to Georgia dress up for the season with displays of lights in all kinds of festive designs and every color of the rainbow. While these drive-through experiences are fun to visit as a family activity or while on vacation, Southerners don't always want to travel to see the lights. Sometimes, we want them right at home!
GEORGIA STATE
macaronikid.com

Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!

Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
Recycled Crafts

Christmas Village Cross Stitch

There’s nothing particularly Christmas related about this pretty winter scene other than the colors. If you don’t celebrate Christmas this is still a super pretty project to stitch, and you can make the hills and trees different colors if you like to give it less of a holiday feel.
KHQ Right Now

Local restaurants offering thanksgiving dinner

If you don't want to make a Thanksgiving dinner this year, you're in luck! Many local restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals that you can order ahead and they will send them straight to your front door.
macaronikid.com

Free Thanksgiving Printable: An A-to-Z Way For Kids to Give Thanks

This is the time of year that we celebrate all the reasons we have to be thankful. If you're like all of us at Macaroni KID, you probably feel so thankful sometimes you could burst. But can you come up with 26 reasons — in alphabetical order? Can your kids?
Parade

These Two Simple Tips Will Keep Your Christmas Wreath Looking Fantastic for the Entire Holiday Season

Now that we're in November, there are some of you out there already thinking about (if not actually) putting out Christmas decorations, one of which is the ever-so-popular wreath. Just like trees, everyone has their own opinion on whether to have a real or artificial one, both can be beautiful and quite expensive, but the choice usually is based on preference.
MAINE STATE
macaronikid.com

Holiday Fun: A Guide to Christmas Events in Temecula

‘Twas the Lights Before Christmas Home Decorating Display. Do you love to decorate your home with extravagant lights or festive inflatables? Then you should enter the 'Twas the Lights Before Christmas Home Decorating Display. The deadline to enter is December 11th. A map of all of the homes will be published online for residents to enjoy.
Parade

Keep the Christmas Spirit Alive with Charity, Goodwill, and 50 Happy Boxing Day Wishes

At the close of December 25th each year, most people consider the Christmas season to be officially complete. However, for Christians who follow the traditional liturgical Lutheran and Anglican Church calendars and celebrate Christmastide (also known as "the Twelve Days of Christmas"), it is only the start of their sacred, festive season. What celebration comes immediately after Christmas? "Boxing Day," which falls on December 26. And whether this is your first year observing the holiday, or it's a staple in your home, we've got 50 Happy Boxing Day Greetings and Wishes for you to share!
Democrat and Chronicle

It's time to start thinking Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving just over two weeks away, I'm busily pulling together the information our readers need to have a delicious, stress-free holiday. Tomorrow, you'll find two subscriber-only Thanksgiving stories: one on where to order Thanksgiving takeout and the other on where to dine on Thanksgiving Day. Here's a heads up...

Comments / 0

Community Policy