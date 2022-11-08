Read full article on original website
You Can Play Dark Souls Remastered Online Again On PC
Servers for the PC Dark Souls games were shut down earlier this year, and developer From Software remained silent for months about their return. Now, the servers for the PC version are finally back, but those for the original Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition will remain dead in the water.
Love Nikki Dev Paper Games Announced New Open-World Action Game With Trailer
Chinese studio Paper Games just announced a new open-world action game called Project The Perceiver, developed by internal sub-studio 17ZHE. It's certainly a surprise announcement, as Paper Games is very well-known for producing the popular dress-up game Shining Nikki and the Nikki Up2U series. From the trailer, it looks like...
Have a Nice Death - Nintendo Announcement Trailer
Have a Nice Death is a hand-drawn 2D Action Roguelike where gamers will assume the role of Death, Founder and CEO of Death Incorporated, the giant underworld organization responsible for processing souls in the afterlife. As the company’s supreme leader, they will explore the darkly charming, procedurally generated departments of the corporation’s headquarters to round up and rehabilitate rogue employees who have been ignoring company protocol and snatching up far too many souls on Earth. Getting the depart.
Lost Ark's Reaper Class Joins The Fray On November 16
The latest addition to Lost Ark's roster of playable classes is coming November 16 in the form of the dagger-wielding Reaper, joining the Deathblade and Shadowhunter as the third Assassin advanced class. As detailed in a new Lost Ark Academy blog post, Reapers are masters of stealth that bounce between...
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Who Buy MW2 Will Get Extra XP Until October 2023
Activision has announced a special perk for those who own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to encourage them to jump into Warzone 2.0. In a blog post, Activision announced that all Modern Warfare II owners will get "premium XP" in Warzone 2.0. At the end of each Warzone 2.0...
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Is A Virtual Museum For 50 Years Of Gaming History
Anyone who's ever been told to "respect your elders" will now get the chance, as Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration commemorates the full 50-year history of the developer. Atari has partnered with Digital Eclipse--whose last release was the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection back in August--to restore and compile over 100 games from the Atari library into one package. The collection features games from every console Atari manufactured, including for the first time on modern consoles the Lynx and Jaguar.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Overview: New Maps, Battle Pass, Raid, And More
November 16 is a big day for Call of Duty, as it's the day that Warzone 2.0 releases and also the day that Modern Warfare II's first major update arrives with the launch of Season 1. In a blog post, Activision ran through the specifics of what's new in Season...
New Monster Hunter Mobile Game, Made By Capcom And Call Of Duty Mobile Dev
A new Monster Hunter mobile game will be made by a partnership between Capcom and TiMi, a Tencent-owned company behind other mobile games like Pokemon Unite and Call of Duty Mobile. The game is still in development with no release date currently announced. Not much is currently known, in general,...
Call Of Duty: Warzone Going Offline For 12 Days With 2.0 Launch; Maps Removed, Content Doesn't Carry Forward
With Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launching on November 16, fans of the original Warzone might be wondering what's going to happen to that title going forward. Activision has now revealed the details, confirming in a blog post that it will be rebranded Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera, and the game is losing a number of features and functionality. Activision also confirmed that any cosmetic items you may have purchased for the original Warzone will not carry forward to the new title.
PlayStation Plus Games Catalog For November 2022 Revealed
PlayStation Plus has a new November roster, with 20 new games available across Extra and Premium starting November 15. Headlining the list are multiple Kingdom Hearts titles, Rainbow Six Siege, and Skyrim. If you're looking to catch-up or try out Kingdom Hearts games, November sees not one, not two, but...
Sports Story Is Finally Releasing This December
Nintendo's Indie World Showcase featured plenty of news on a variety of indie games, and one of the most notable was Sports Story. At long last, we'll finally be able to play the sports-RPG hybrid this December, just as it gets too cold (at least in the US) to play most outdoor sports.
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Overhauls Battle Pass System
Activision has revealed the roadmap for Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, and this inaugural season of content brings a major overhaul to how Call of Duty's battle pass works. While it sounds unnecessarily complex, it also should help players get the items they want faster. Call...
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Info: Third-Person Modes, New Gulag, And More
Ahead of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's release next week, Activision has shared more details about the next iteration of its popular battle royale game. In a blog post, Activision published a trove of details about the free-to-play game, and it's a lot to take in--here are the high-level points to know.
Dead Cells Crossover Adds Characters From Hotline Miami, Shovel Knight, And More
Dead Cells's Everyone is Here Volume 2 update has brought yet another crop of items, weapons, and skins themed around fellow indie games to the beloved indie roguelite. These include classic indie games like Hotline Miami and Shovel Knight, as well as slightly more recent titles like Katana Zero and Slay the Spire.
Battlefield Mobile Releases In Open Beta For Some Regions
Battlefield Mobile, the upcoming Battlefield game for mobile devices, is now in beta. Players with an Android device can now jump in if they live in the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, or Singapore. This is an Android-only test for now, with support for iOS devices to come later. Battlefield Mobile...
Grab 2 Free Games At The Epic Games Store This Week
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Street Fighter 6 Has AI-Powered Control Type For Beginners
Street Fighter 6 has a new control scheme called Dynamic Control, and it works by letting players input random buttons and an AI deciding what attack is next, depending on spacing and the situation. According to a Game Informer interview with Street Fighter 6 director Takayuki Nakayama, Dynamic Control doesn't...
Rogue Legacy 2 - Nintendo Indie World Showcase
Today you are a colorblind Knight, tomorrow a lute playing Bard with Vertigo. Each heir is different, but everyone can be a hero. Earn countless riches, expand your castle, and strengthen your legacy as you uncover the mysteries within an ever-changing Kingdom.
Today's Wordle Answer (#509) - November 10, 2022
Who doesn't enjoy a little Thursday Wordle action every now and again? We're back with another edition of our Wordle guides, this time on November 10. Unfortunately for players, a tough answer awaits them. Luckily, there are fairly common letters featured throughout the word, so it shouldn't be too difficult for players to eventually answer.
Inscryption - Nintendo Announcement Trailer
Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Darker still are the secrets inscribed upon the cards…
