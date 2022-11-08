Read full article on original website
Rock’s 30 Creepiest Songs
There's a chill in the air, the sun sets early and an icy wind blows through bare tree branches. Halloween looms. With spooky season upon us, now is the perfect time to consider some of rock's most terror-inducing tracks — songs with spine-chilling lyrics that tell tall tales of ghosts and goblins, or, creepier still, songs that recount real-life blood and gore. From serial killers to scary monsters, the below list of 30 Creepiest Rock Songs should suit all of your Halloween playlist needs. Forget "Monster Mash," these tracks are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare ...
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony’s Best Photos
The class of 2022 has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and we’ve got the pictures to prove it. It was a star-studded night in Los Angeles as the Hall’s newest members accepted their honors. Duran Duran, Judas Priest, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Eminem were among the artists inducted. With the exception of Simon, who sent a letter of acceptance which was read by Sara Bareilles, all of them attended and performed at the event.
Dolly Parton Leads Rock Hall ‘Jolene’ Jam With Rob Halford and More
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dolly Parton performed her signature hit "Jolene" at Saturday's induction ceremony, leading an all-star ensemble that included fellow inductees Rob Halford, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon, Eurythmics' Annie Lennox and many more. Backed throughout her performance by Zac Brown Band, Parton...
Mellencamp and Springsteen to Take Part in Rock Hall Ceremony
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame chairman John Sykes has confirmed a slew of all-star participants for this year's induction ceremony, including John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen. The event, which will take place on Saturday at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, will welcome Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie into the Hall via the performer class. Metal legends Judas Priest, meanwhile, will receive this year's Musical Excellence Award.
Hear Kiss’ Stanley and Simmons Trade Vocals on New ‘Creatures’ Demo
Kiss leaders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons can be heard trading lead vocals on a demo version of the song "Not for the Innocent," which only features Simmons in its final version. The demo appears on the band's upcoming extended edition of Creatures of the Night, while the final version...
How Eurythmics Almost Broke Through With ‘Love Is a Stranger’
Sometimes, the truth about pop music's best works takes a while to reveal itself. Such is the case with "Love Is a Stranger," the third single from Eurythmics' 1983 album Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This). The song heralded the band's rise to superstardom — but it went almost completely...
Why Pat Benatar Slapped Her Label Boss
Pat Benatar isn’t known for being violent. She found herself angry enough to lash out, however, when Chrysalis Records overruled an attempt to escape from her glamorous image. There'd been slow-building frustration with label boss Terry Ellis, who Benatar believed was incapable of thinking he could ever be wrong....
Jerry Lee Lewis Quotes: Praise From Rockers Over the Years
Jerry Lee Lewis played a pivotal role in the development of rock 'n' roll. With a series of late-'50s smash hits — including "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Great Balls of Fire" — and his wildman stage persona, the artist aptly nicknamed the Killer helped usher the fledgling genre into the mainstream alongside other first-generation rockers like Elvis Presley and Little Richard.
35 Years Ago: Joe Walsh’s ‘Got Any Gum?’ Begins Career Downturn
The late '80s were a challenging period for classic rockers: Could they remain relevant and maintain their levels of success, born of moments six or eight or 10 years before, when they were topping the charts and regularly packing arenas? Many were staring down their 40s, if not meekly entering them, crossing a threshold that at one time was impossible to fathom. Rock was a young person's game, a music of rebellion and reaction to those of a certain, older set.
Exclusive: How Dokken Fell Apart Making ‘Back for the Attack’
George Lynch says that during Dokken's first go-round, the band approached every album "like it would be our last one." Back for the Attack looked like it would be exactly that - at least for a while. The melodic hard-rock quartet's fourth album, which was released on Nov. 2, 1987,...
Sammy Hagar: ‘It Ain’t Just One Guy’ Blocking Van Halen Tribute
Sammy Hagar dispelled rumors that a single former Van Halen member is holding up the long-discussed tribute concert for Eddie Van Halen. "It ain't just one guy,” Hagar declared during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation. “Alex Van Halen and I don't talk.”. Hagar went on to...
Judas Priest Stages Muscular Rock Hall Reunion With Ex-Members
Judas Priest members past and present joined forces onstage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, commemorating the band's induction via the Musical Excellence Award. Their active lineup — singer Rob Halford, bassist Ian Hill, drummer Scott Travis and guitarist Richie Faulkner played alongside former guitarist K.K....
Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp Induct Industry Legends
Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp took the stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony to welcome record executive Jimmy Iovine and entertainment lawyer Allen Grubman. Springsteen spoke after participating in a pre-recorded video honoring Iovine, who started his career as a recording engineer, working with such...
Dolly Parton Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Dolly Parton has joined the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, arriving as the last of 2022's inductees. "I want to thank the Hall of Fame and all the people out there through all of these years," she said. "I've been doing it all my life and I do love it. I'm very humbled by this."
How Loggins and Messina’s ‘Your Mama Don’t Dance’ Hit Big Twice
"Your Mama Don't Dance" was an unlikely song, and an unexpected smash, for Kenny Loggins and Jim Messina. The lively track from the duo's second album, Loggins and Messina, was a hit two times. It was Loggins and Messina's breakthrough single, hitting No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and certified gold.
Jerry Lee Lewis Dies: Rockers React
Jerry Lee Lewis received an outpouring of praise from other rockers on social media when his death at the age of 87 was announced on Oct. 28. The rock 'n' roll pioneer, nicknamed the Killer, led a topsy-turvy, multidecade career that was befitting of his wild live performances. Lewis made his recording debut in December 1956 with a cover of Ray Price's country hit "Crazy Arms," released on Sun Records. But it was his 1957 rendition of "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," written by Dave "Curlee" Williams and first recorded by Big Maybelle, that catapulted Lewis to stardom. The song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the country and R&B charts, adding fuel to the fire of the emergent rock 'n' roll genre.
Rock’s 20 Biggest Comeback Albums
Becoming a successful artist is difficult. Remaining on top forever is downright impossible. Careers naturally ebb and flow, as acts do everything possible to make the highs last as long as possible. The most common evolution sees a star's popularity slowly decline, eventually landing somewhere between the “legacy act” to “whatever happened to” range. There are, however, those artists who have enjoyed success, then gone through creative and/or commercial valleys, only to return once more to the top.
50 Years Ago: Carly Simon Marries James Taylor
Carly Simon had never even had a proper conversation with James Taylor when she decided that he was the man for her. Taylor was seeing someone else, which Simon noted after seeing images of him with then-girlfriend Joni Mitchell in Rolling Stone. "I remember thinking: I'm so jealous," Simon told AXS TV in 2021. "Why am I jealous? This doesn't make any sense at all. I don't know him."
Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years: Photo Gallery
Jerry Lee Lewis helped inspire many of rock's biggest acts to become musicians. As you can see from the career-spanning collection of photographs below, many of them were lucky enough to meet or even perform with their pioneering hero. Born Sept. 29, 1935, Lewis shot to fame in 1957 with...
Alanis Morissette Explains Why She Canceled Rock Hall Performance
Alanis Morissette explained why she didn't perform at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony last weekend. According to reports, the singer and songwriter was scheduled to perform Carly Simon's "You're So Vain" with Olivia Rodrigo following Simon's induction. Instead, singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles inducted Simon and sang Simon's...
