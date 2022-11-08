Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Australia beats Sweden 4-0 in women's soccer friendly
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Arsenal forward Caitlin Foord scored two goals Saturday to lead Australia to a 4-0 win over Sweden in an international women’s soccer friendly. Foord has five goals in her past three internationals. Skipper Sam Kerr’s 37th-minute toe-poke, her first international goal since playing New Zealand in April, gave Australia the lead in front of 22,065 fans at AAMI Park in Melbourne.
New Zealand beats England in Women's Rugby World Cup final
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Replacement winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga scored her second try in the 72nd minute as defending champion New Zealand rallied to beat top-ranked England 34-31 on Saturday in a breathtaking final to the Women’s Rugby World Cup. Hooker Amy Cockayne earlier had scored three...
Ukraine FM: Moscow playing 'hunger games' with world
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pressed Southeast Asian countries for political and material support in his county's fight against Russia, while accusing Moscow on Saturday of playing "hunger games" with the world by holding up shipments of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products.
