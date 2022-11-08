ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Wilbur Edward “Ed” House, November 10

Wilbur Edward “Ed” House, age 95, formerly of Raleigh, NC passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, in his home in Kill Devil Hills, NC. Born February 28, 1927, to Troy and Lillian House, Wilbur was raised in Sampson County, NC where he attended Mingo High School. Thereafter, Ed served his country as a proud patriot in the US Armed Forces. Following Ed’s discharge, in 1948 he worked as a telecommunications expert for Western Electric for over 36 years. Ed was an active member of Colington United Methodist Church and longtime member of the BPOE Raleigh Lodge #735 and James B. Green #735 Masonic Lodge.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Joseph Wesley Daniels of Wanchese, November 7

Joseph Wesley Daniels, 46, of Wanchese, NC died Monday, November 7, 2022, at his home. Born in Portsmouth, VA on May 4, 1976, he was the son of Connie Powell Daniels and John Hubert Daniels. Joseph worked as an electrician in the construction industry. A truly genuine person, he had...
WANCHESE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Rachel Gard Twiddy of Manns Harbor, November 7

Rachel Gard Twiddy, 78, of Manns Harbor, NC died Monday, November 7, 2022, at The Outer Banks Hospital. A native of Manns Harbor, she was the daughter of the late Margaret Gibbs Gard and Alton E. Gard, Sr. Rachel was a member of Mount Carmel United Methodist Women. She is...
MANNS HARBOR, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Thomas J. Gioia, II of Moyock, November 8

Thomas Joseph Gioia, II of Moyock, NC died on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at his home. He was born in Amityville, NY on October 23, 1969 to Gloria Jean Hug Schneider and the late Thomas Joseph Gioia. Thomas served his country honorably, retiring from the U. S. Navy, and was a Culinary Specialist. Cooking was his passion and he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
MOYOCK, NC
WTKR

Foundation pays off mortgages of 4 Virginia Gold Star families

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — In honor of Veterans Day, one foundation is paying off the mortgages of four Virginia Gold Star families. . Tunnel to Towers announced that it has paid off the families' mortgages. The mortgage-free homes will benefit the families of fallen:. U.S. Army Major Paul Voelke, Springfield,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Gates County

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Someone in Gates County can now stop scratching their palms after a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Gatesville. The historic Powerball drawing on Monday produced 10 big wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize. A lucky ticket sold in California...
GATES COUNTY, NC
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Virginia Beach, Virginia

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Virginia Beach for couples based on major travel sites, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. The one with the love life that’s stuck in a rut. The one who can’t seem to think of anything new to do on date night. Well, I’ve got good news for you. It doesn’t matter how smart or creative you are – if you’re willing to put in the work, anyone can be more creative and have a more exciting love life.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Do you smell that? Norfolk officials investigating natural gas scent

NORFOLK, Va. — If you live in Norfolk and it smells like natural gas outside, don't worry. You aren't the only one who has noticed. According to a tweet from Norfolk Fire and Rescue at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, there had been multiple reports of the smell, which allegedly extends from Norfolk State University to Old Dominion University.
NORFOLK, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

31st Annual Kites with Lights and Hangin’ with Santa

Kites with Lights November 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jockey’s Ridge State Park. Hangin’ with Santa at Kitty Hawk Kites: Friday, November 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, November 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. With the holiday season right around the corner,...
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

WinterLights Locals Night on November 27

Tickets are limited, therefore, reserve your tickets online early. The doors open at 6:00 PM and guests must reserve tickets online, and in addition to the food or dry goods donations, residents are required to show proof of Dare County, Currituck County or Ocracoke Island residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill. Pre-opening donation collection begins at 5:00 PM. Recommended items for the food drive include canned vegetables, fruits, meats, soups and beans; tomato and pasta products; cereals; toilet paper and paper towels. There are no rain checks with these free tickets. For parking and additional details visit elizabethangardens.org.
MANTEO, NC
WAVY News 10

Norfolk to announce expanded plan with Carnival Cruise lines

Norfolk to announce expanded plan with Carnival Cruise …. New business to take place of former Yankee Candle …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Garden of Lights returns to Norfolk Botanical Gardens. Portsmouth warns residents of city employee scam. Busch Gardens Christmas Town begins for 2022-23 holiday …. WAVY...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County win big

Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Hardee’s Player of the the week: Phoebus’ Jordan …. Hardee's Player of the the week: Phoebus' Jordan Bass and Tyreon Taylor. Hampton City Council votes in favor of rezoning proposal …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 11-year-old girl...
GATES COUNTY, NC
peninsulachronicle.com

HomeSense Opening Newport News Location November 17

NEWPORT NEWS—HomeSense, a Canadian chain of discount home furnishing stores owned by TJX Companies, will open a location in the Tech Center area of Newport News on Thursday, November 17. The store, which is located at 12080 Jefferson Ave., will be open from 8am to 10pm. HomeSense was founded...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
ems1.com

Currituck County Department of Fire and EMS - Currituck County, North Carolina

$EMT-Basic: $16.24; EMT-Intermediate/Advanced: $18.65; EMT-Paramedic: $21.63 annual. MINIMUM EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: High school diploma or equivalent with vocational or technical school training as an Emergency Medical Technician- Basic/Intermediate/Paramedic and firefighter. Firefighter 2 preferred but not required. Any equivalent combination of training and experience which provides the required skills for the job functions, knowledge and abilities may be substituted; and credentialed by the North Carolina Office of Emergency Medical Services as an Emergency Medical Technician-Basic/Intermediate/Paramedic as outlined in 10A NCAC 13P.0502 or ability to obtain reciprocity; One year or more of EMS experience in a 911 system preferred. Paramedics are required to have and maintain Basic Life Support, Healthcare Provider (CPR), or equivalent; Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support or equivalent. PHTLS preferred. EMT-Intermediates required to have Basic Life Support, Healthcare Provider (CPR). PHTLS preferred. EMT-Basics are required to have Basic Life Support, Healthcare.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy