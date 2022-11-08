Read full article on original website
Wilbur Edward “Ed” House, November 10
Wilbur Edward “Ed” House, age 95, formerly of Raleigh, NC passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, in his home in Kill Devil Hills, NC. Born February 28, 1927, to Troy and Lillian House, Wilbur was raised in Sampson County, NC where he attended Mingo High School. Thereafter, Ed served his country as a proud patriot in the US Armed Forces. Following Ed’s discharge, in 1948 he worked as a telecommunications expert for Western Electric for over 36 years. Ed was an active member of Colington United Methodist Church and longtime member of the BPOE Raleigh Lodge #735 and James B. Green #735 Masonic Lodge.
Joseph Wesley Daniels of Wanchese, November 7
Joseph Wesley Daniels, 46, of Wanchese, NC died Monday, November 7, 2022, at his home. Born in Portsmouth, VA on May 4, 1976, he was the son of Connie Powell Daniels and John Hubert Daniels. Joseph worked as an electrician in the construction industry. A truly genuine person, he had...
Rachel Gard Twiddy of Manns Harbor, November 7
Rachel Gard Twiddy, 78, of Manns Harbor, NC died Monday, November 7, 2022, at The Outer Banks Hospital. A native of Manns Harbor, she was the daughter of the late Margaret Gibbs Gard and Alton E. Gard, Sr. Rachel was a member of Mount Carmel United Methodist Women. She is...
Thomas J. Gioia, II of Moyock, November 8
Thomas Joseph Gioia, II of Moyock, NC died on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at his home. He was born in Amityville, NY on October 23, 1969 to Gloria Jean Hug Schneider and the late Thomas Joseph Gioia. Thomas served his country honorably, retiring from the U. S. Navy, and was a Culinary Specialist. Cooking was his passion and he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
A basketball game on an aircraft carrier has never been held in Norfolk. Could it happen?
Michigan State and No. 2 Gonzaga will square off on the deck of an aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, for the Armed Forces Classic in San Diego.
Foundation pays off mortgages of 4 Virginia Gold Star families
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — In honor of Veterans Day, one foundation is paying off the mortgages of four Virginia Gold Star families. . Tunnel to Towers announced that it has paid off the families' mortgages. The mortgage-free homes will benefit the families of fallen:. U.S. Army Major Paul Voelke, Springfield,...
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Gates County
GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Someone in Gates County can now stop scratching their palms after a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Gatesville. The historic Powerball drawing on Monday produced 10 big wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize. A lucky ticket sold in California...
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Virginia Beach, Virginia
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Virginia Beach for couples based on major travel sites, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. The one with the love life that’s stuck in a rut. The one who can’t seem to think of anything new to do on date night. Well, I’ve got good news for you. It doesn’t matter how smart or creative you are – if you’re willing to put in the work, anyone can be more creative and have a more exciting love life.
Closings, schedule changes for Veterans Day 2022
City and county offices and some organizations will be closed on Friday, Nov. 12, 2022 in observance of Veterans Day.
Do you smell that? Norfolk officials investigating natural gas scent
NORFOLK, Va. — If you live in Norfolk and it smells like natural gas outside, don't worry. You aren't the only one who has noticed. According to a tweet from Norfolk Fire and Rescue at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, there had been multiple reports of the smell, which allegedly extends from Norfolk State University to Old Dominion University.
New business to take place of former Yankee Candle flagship store in Williamsburg
31st Annual Kites with Lights and Hangin’ with Santa
Kites with Lights November 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jockey’s Ridge State Park. Hangin’ with Santa at Kitty Hawk Kites: Friday, November 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, November 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. With the holiday season right around the corner,...
WinterLights Locals Night on November 27
Tickets are limited, therefore, reserve your tickets online early. The doors open at 6:00 PM and guests must reserve tickets online, and in addition to the food or dry goods donations, residents are required to show proof of Dare County, Currituck County or Ocracoke Island residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill. Pre-opening donation collection begins at 5:00 PM. Recommended items for the food drive include canned vegetables, fruits, meats, soups and beans; tomato and pasta products; cereals; toilet paper and paper towels. There are no rain checks with these free tickets. For parking and additional details visit elizabethangardens.org.
Norfolk church at a loss after AC, heating units stolen
Church officials in Norfolk say they are at a loss after someone stole their air conditioner and heating unit.
Norfolk to announce expanded plan with Carnival Cruise lines
Virginia Beach man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Norfolk
A Virginia Beach man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one man dead on N. Military Highway in September.
Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County win big
HomeSense Opening Newport News Location November 17
NEWPORT NEWS—HomeSense, a Canadian chain of discount home furnishing stores owned by TJX Companies, will open a location in the Tech Center area of Newport News on Thursday, November 17. The store, which is located at 12080 Jefferson Ave., will be open from 8am to 10pm. HomeSense was founded...
New faces expected on Virginia Beach School Board
As of Thursday afternoon, it appears Staci Martin has won in District Four, David Culpepper has won in District 8, and Carolyn Weems has won in District 9.
Currituck County Department of Fire and EMS - Currituck County, North Carolina
$EMT-Basic: $16.24; EMT-Intermediate/Advanced: $18.65; EMT-Paramedic: $21.63 annual. MINIMUM EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: High school diploma or equivalent with vocational or technical school training as an Emergency Medical Technician- Basic/Intermediate/Paramedic and firefighter. Firefighter 2 preferred but not required. Any equivalent combination of training and experience which provides the required skills for the job functions, knowledge and abilities may be substituted; and credentialed by the North Carolina Office of Emergency Medical Services as an Emergency Medical Technician-Basic/Intermediate/Paramedic as outlined in 10A NCAC 13P.0502 or ability to obtain reciprocity; One year or more of EMS experience in a 911 system preferred. Paramedics are required to have and maintain Basic Life Support, Healthcare Provider (CPR), or equivalent; Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support or equivalent. PHTLS preferred. EMT-Intermediates required to have Basic Life Support, Healthcare Provider (CPR). PHTLS preferred. EMT-Basics are required to have Basic Life Support, Healthcare.
