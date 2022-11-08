Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Third Person Sentenced in Charles City Halloween 2021 Beating
All three subjects arrested for beating a victim Halloween night last year in Charles City have now been sentenced for their roles in the incident. Charles City Police arrested Michelle Keagle along with Brandon and Zachary Starkey, all of Charles City, after they were accused of attacking someone in Charles City on October 31, 2021. Investigators say what started as an argument between intoxicated friends left the victim with a severe cut to the left eyebrow, a left orbital fracture, and left orbital muscle damage.
New Hampton Police to Add at Least One New Officer
The New Hampton Police force has come one step closer to returning to being fully staffed. As of Friday, October 28th, NHPD was down two officers with the departure of an officer to join the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office. The department had already been down one officer since June, when that officer joined the Charles City Police force.
Dozen People Arrested in Northeast Iowa Drug Raids
A dozen people, including six women and six men, have been arrested on felony drug charges following a series of northeast Iowa drug raids. The Fayette County Sheriff’s office says drug search warrants were executed at six different houses Friday night, November 4th; four in Oelwein, one near Sumner and one in Maynard. Authorities found and seized 1.25 pounds of marijuana, roughly 70 grams of meth, multiple prescription pills, packaged pills and drug paraphernalia. Also seized were long guns, a pistol and roughly $4,000 in cash.
Response Time for Charles City Fire Department Could Increase with Move to More Volunteers
A Floyd County official is urging the City of Charles City to consider keeping at least a pair of full-time positions on staff with the Charles City Fire Department. Amid budget constraints, the City is weighing options for future department staffing between full-time personnel, a combination of part-timers and volunteers or even possibly all volunteers.
BREAKING: New Hampton Police Seek Help Locating Missing Person
The New Hampton Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing person. JONATHAN HENRY ESPARZA (30) was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton to visit a friend’s house in Elma on the evening of October 20, 2022. Jonathan is described as a white male, approximately 6’02”,...
Floyd County Essential EMS Resolution Defeated
Voters have rejected a resolution to declare emergency medical services (EMS) as essential in Floyd County. Passage of the essential EMS resolution would have allowed the County to assess a tax levy using a combination of property tax and income surcharge to raise almost $556,000 a year for 10 years. Money the levy would have raised would have been distributed to ambulances and first responders who provide service in the County.
Charles City’s Thomson to Represent Iowa House District 58
A Charles City Republican has been elected to represent the new Iowa House District 58. Charley Thomson has defeated Charles City Democrat Dene Lundberg by receiving 59% to serve the new district that includes all of Chickasaw County, the majority of Floyd County including Charles City, and the eastern two-thirds of Bremer County east of, but not including, Waverly.
New Hampton Voters Redirect LOST Revenue, Mitchell County Keeps 5 Supervisors
Voters in New Hampton have approved redirecting revenue generated by its one-cent Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) to help pay for the City’s portion of Chickasaw County’s new public ambulance service. The City currently generates about $500,000 a year with its LOST, which will cover New Hampton’s contribution...
Charles City Veterans Day Program Friday at Comet Gym
The Charles City Chapter of FFA is organizing the Veterans Day program Friday morning in Comet Gym of the Middle School. That’s CCHS senior and FFA Chapter President Zach Chambers, who says the program will also feature music from the Charles City High School band and choir. Doors open...
North Iowa Roads Could Get Brined Even in Absence of Snow
While colder temps are being experienced in north Iowa, there hasn’t been any snow….yet. Still, Pete Hjelmstad with the Mason City District office of the Iowa DOT says there are times when crews might need to treat roads, even in the absence of snow. When the snow does...
Rene Reicks, 60, Lawler
Rene Reicks age 60 of Lawler, IA, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home. A Memorial Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at The Waucoma Events Center. Friends may greet the family from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at The Waucoma Events...
Floyd County Board of Supervisors Gets Complete Makeover
The Floyd County Board of Supervisors will get a complete overhaul come January 1st. In Tuesday’s election, Democrat Mark Kuhn, a former supervisor, will rejoin the Board after winning the new Supervisor District 1 seat. Kuhn received 875 votes with Republican Julius Bryant finishing second with 708 votes and current Board Chair Doug Kamm placing third with 459 votes.
Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors to Have Two New Members January 1
Chickasaw County will have two new faces among its five-Supervisor Board to start the new year. The only contested Supervisor race Tuesday saw incumbent Democrat Jason Byrne defeated in his re-election bid against Republican Travis Suckow, who received 576 votes to Byrne’s 473. Byrne’s current four-year term expires December 31st.
Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 AM Friday in New Hampton
American Legion Fae Stine Post 38 invites the public and those who have served in the military to the Veterans Day ceremonies Friday morning at 11 a.m. in New Hampton. That’s Post Commander Brian Quirk, who says the program will feature a presentation from a local veteran. Quirk adds...
American Legion Hosts Pork Chop Dinner Sunday in New Hampton
American Legion Fae Stine Post 38 of New Hampton is hosting their annual Grilled Iowa Pork Chop Dinner this weekend. Post Commander Brian Quirk says all proceeds from the event benefit local veterans. Quirk says your meal includes a pork chop, salad bar, garlic mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and...
Lavonne Suhr – Praise Jesus With Polka 11-09-22
Rob Getz spoke with Lavonne Suhr with the Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton about their upcoming ‘Praise Jesus With Polka’ event. She talks about plans to bring Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen and a tribute to the late Bob Svec, former morning show host on the Bull for many years.
