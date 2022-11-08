Read full article on original website
Error discovered in Scott County count; ballots being recounted
Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted that Scott County had discovered an error in the tabulation of absentee ballot numbers. Pate has issued an administrative recount for those absentee ballots. It is not yet known how many ballots could be involved in the recount...
No injuries reported as firefighters battle blaze at Dubuque house
Dubuque Firefighters were on the scene of a blaze in a Dubuque home, though no injuries have been reported at this time. Around 1 pm on Tuesday, firefighters were dispatched to a home on 3rd Street. After receiving a report that a fire had started on the outside of the building. Dubuque Fire Chief said someone was doing work outside of the house at the time of fire but no injuries were reported.
Dyersville, IA Man Arrested for Firing a Gun in Dyersville on Wednesday (Nov 9)
A Dyersville man was arrested on Wednesday after a shots fired event last night in Dyersville, Iowa. Police say they responded to a disturbance at 505 9th Street SE in Dyersville just before 6 pm yesterday. Dubuque County Sheriff's and police units from Dyersville, Cascade, Farley, and Peosta responded to the call.
Fire at Dickeyville Motel, 2 Families Displaced
At least two families are without a home following a fire at a motel in Grant County motel Wednesday. The fire occurred at the Wisconsin Wood Inn in Dickeyville around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to a report, one of the families said they lost everything in one of the apartments attached to the motel. The Dickeyville Fire Department, Jamestown Fire Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the fire Wednesday morning on Main Street in Dickeyville. A witness said she could see smoke coming from the vents towards the attic area of the main hotel. Officials have not reported any injuries from the fire and the cause is still under investigation. The Red Cross has started helping residents with housing and other essentials.
Humane Society of Scott County at capacity; waives some adoption fees
The Humane Society of Scott County is at capacity and they need your help! They are currently at Crisis Capacity, and they have many more animals than kennels. As a result, they are completely waiving adoption fees for all dogs over 40 pounds and all cats over five pounds. They have over 90 animals available […]
Recounts completed for Des Moines, Warren counties following 'technical difficulties'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in Warren, Des Moines and Linn counties have unofficial election results from Tuesday night after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the counties experienced "technical problems." Pate called on Des Moines and Warren counties to conduct administrative recounts as soon as possible. A...
Person found deceased near railroad in Dubuque County
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 9th at approximately 10:05 am, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person lying next to railroad tracks near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Crews arrived and located the subject, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officials say...
47 wrongly-distributed ballots remade in Scott County, Audtior's Offiice said
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Almost 50 ballots cast at Duck Creek Lodge in Davenport were distributed incorrectly and later remade, according to Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. It was reported that candidates were missing from 47 ballots given at the Duck Creek Lodge polling place Tuesday morning, and the issue was brought to the Auditor's Office as the voting machine began rejecting the ballots.
Missing man found dead outside Dubuque, struck by train
Dubuque authorities located a missing man’s body and determined that he had been struck by a passing train. 21-year-old Joseph Peavey’s body was found Wednesday morning lying next to railroad tracks near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Authorities were alerted by Canadian National Railroad staff, who saw the body as a train was passing through the area. Peavey was reported missing on Oct. 26 from Hillcrest Family Services residential facility. He appeared to have inadvertently been struck by a passing train sometime between October 26th and Wednesday.
Andrew Principal Will Keep License
Story provided By KELLY GERLACH (News Editor – Maquoketa Sentinel Press) A Jackson County principal will keep his license after agreeing to a settlement following accusations that he sexually harassed staff and discouraged them from reporting suspected child abuse, among other allegations. Brandon Kirchhoff, the Andrew Community School District...
Dubuque Woman Arrested For Assault on Police Officer
Police arrested 23 year old Maya George of Dubuque on Wednesday in Durango on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations and operating while intoxicated. According to a report, George assaulted Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Brett Epping.
Iowa’s Only ‘Island City’ is a Must Visit
When thinking of the state of Iowa, cities on islands aren't exactly the first thing that come to mind. But there is one island city in the Hawkeye State that you'll definitely want to put on your bucket list. There are plenty of great American cities and towns that are...
Peek Inside: An Enormous, $2 Million Galena Mansion on 13+ Acres
I went down a Zillow rabbit-hole once again, eyeing homes I could never dream of affording. Thankfully, looks are free... and you have to see this immaculate Galena mansion!. Located at 200 Sioux Court in Galena, not far from the downtown shopping district, this mansion has everything: 13+ rolling acres, expansive grounds, privacy, and scenic beauty of one of the most attractive towns in all of Illinois! This house is relatively secluded, tucked away amidst trees and pastures you have to see to believe!
Dubuque Man Sentenced For Fatal Crash, Swinging a Hatchet
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for causing a fatal crash while on meth and cutting a man with a hatchet in separate incidents. 33 year old Branden Authement previously pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of homicide by vehicle-operating while under the influence, serious injury by vehicle and second-degree theft in relation to a fatal crash that killed 54 year old Nancy Meisenburg on December 5, 2021. For those charges, he was sentenced to 35 years in prison. In October 2021, Authement got into an argument with his then-girlfriend, 33 year old Audrey Clancy. After Clancy left the residence, Authement grabbed a hatchet that was part of a knife collection on a wall and began to swing it at 40 year old Will Thomas Jr., cutting his mouth. Authement was sentenced to an additional 15 years in prison.
U.S. Marshals arrest two tied to January homicide in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshalls have arrested two women who were wanted on multiple felony charges out of Linn County in connection with the murder of Cordal Lewis. 19-year-old Cordal Lewis was the victim of a targeted shooting in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE in Cedar Rapids on January 27th, 2022.
Woman Arrested For Firing Gun Into the Air in Dyersville
Authorities in Dubuque County say a woman was arrested Wednesday night for firing a gun into the air during a domestic disturbance in Dyersville. 26 year old Khalia Williams was arrested on charges of domestic assault while in possession of a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance. According to a report, authorities were notified of a disturbance with the sound of gunshots at about 6p.m. Wednesday on Ninth Street SE. In addition to Dyersville police, the Cascade, Farley and Peosta police departments and Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department responded. An investigation revealed Williams fired a single shot into the air during the incident and was later arrested.
Missing Man Found Dead Near Dubuque County Fairgrounds
A man who was reported missing for the past two weeks was found dead near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds on Wednesday morning. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report around 10 am of a person lying next to the railroad tracks. The report was called in by Canadian National Railroad staff, who saw the person on the ground as the train was passing by.
Georgia Residents Arrested in Dubuque For Check Fraud
Police say two Georgia residents used a computer to create fraudulent checks and paid people to try to cash them in Dubuque. 27 year old Traveon Reese of Atlanta, and 19 year old Jadah Johnson of Decatur, Georgia were arrested at Wednesday in the area of West Fourth and Main streets on charges of second-degree theft and forgery. Johnson also was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
One dead after motorcycle crashes into deer in Jones County
MONTICELLO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a motorcyclist crashed into a deer in Jones County. The motorcycle was heading northbound on Highway 38 near Monticello around 5:30 pm on Wednesday. The motorcyclist crashed into a deer crossing the highway, landing on the east shoulder.
