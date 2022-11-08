At least two families are without a home following a fire at a motel in Grant County motel Wednesday. The fire occurred at the Wisconsin Wood Inn in Dickeyville around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to a report, one of the families said they lost everything in one of the apartments attached to the motel. The Dickeyville Fire Department, Jamestown Fire Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the fire Wednesday morning on Main Street in Dickeyville. A witness said she could see smoke coming from the vents towards the attic area of the main hotel. Officials have not reported any injuries from the fire and the cause is still under investigation. The Red Cross has started helping residents with housing and other essentials.

DICKEYVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO