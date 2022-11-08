ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Local 4 WHBF

Humane Society of Scott County at capacity; waives some adoption fees

The Humane Society of Scott County is at capacity and they need your help! They are currently at Crisis Capacity, and they have many more animals than kennels. As a result, they are completely waiving adoption fees for all dogs over 40 pounds and all cats over five pounds. They have over 90 animals available […]
superhits106.com

Fire at Dickeyville Motel, 2 Families Displaced

At least two families are without a home following a fire at a motel in Grant County motel Wednesday. The fire occurred at the Wisconsin Wood Inn in Dickeyville around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to a report, one of the families said they lost everything in one of the apartments attached to the motel. The Dickeyville Fire Department, Jamestown Fire Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the fire Wednesday morning on Main Street in Dickeyville. A witness said she could see smoke coming from the vents towards the attic area of the main hotel. Officials have not reported any injuries from the fire and the cause is still under investigation. The Red Cross has started helping residents with housing and other essentials.
DICKEYVILLE, WI
AM 1490 WDBQ

How to Sign-Up for Toys for Tots in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois

You've probably heard of Toys for Tots, But do you know how to sign up and get on the distribution list?. Marine Corps Toys For Tots Serves over 5000 children in four counties in the Tri-State area and it’s time to do it again in 2022. While there are a number of distribution partners that help Toys For Tots reach all of the kids in need in our area, there are two main distributions that are open to the general public in the city of Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
siouxlandnews.com

U.S. Marshals arrest two people tied to January shooting

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals arrested two women, Pierra Baugh, 33 and Qiuinyana Jones, 23, in connection with the murder of Cordal Lewis in Cedar Rapids in January of 2022. Baugh was wanted in Linn County on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and accessory after the fact.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

U.S. Marshals arrest two tied to January homicide in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshalls have arrested two women who were wanted on multiple felony charges out of Linn County in connection with the murder of Cordal Lewis. 19-year-old Cordal Lewis was the victim of a targeted shooting in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE in Cedar Rapids on January 27th, 2022.
LINN COUNTY, IA
superhits106.com

Georgia Residents Arrested in Dubuque For Check Fraud

Police say two Georgia residents used a computer to create fraudulent checks and paid people to try to cash them in Dubuque. 27 year old Traveon Reese of Atlanta, and 19 year old Jadah Johnson of Decatur, Georgia were arrested at Wednesday in the area of West Fourth and Main streets on charges of second-degree theft and forgery. Johnson also was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Two Arrests Made By Dubuque Police

Dubuque police arrested 38 year old Juan Aguayo of Dubuque on Tuesday in the area of South Locust and Charter streets on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated. Police also arrested 44 year old Patrick Flynn of Dubuque on Monday on charges of third-degree harassment and contempt.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Person found deceased near railroad in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 9th at approximately 10:05 am, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person lying next to railroad tracks near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Crews arrived and located the subject, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officials say...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque Woman Arrested For Assault on Police Officer

Police arrested 23 year old Maya George of Dubuque on Wednesday in Durango on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations and operating while intoxicated. According to a report, George assaulted Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Brett Epping.
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque Man Sentenced To Prison For Shooting Incident

A Dubuque man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison in relation to a 2020 shooting. 26 year old Shawn Turner Sr. was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County by Judge Thomas Bitter after entering an Alford plea to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and third-degree burglary. The plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that there is sufficient evidence for a conviction. The shooting occurred on July 30, 2020 in the 2300 block of Central Avenue. A report says that Turner was propositioning a Dubuque woman and her daughter, who was younger than 15, shortly before the shooting occurred. 41 year old Jerramy Vasquez intervened and a short time later, Turner produced a handgun and fired several rounds at Vasquez, with one striking him in the thigh.
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Woman Arrested For Firing Gun Into the Air in Dyersville

Authorities in Dubuque County say a woman was arrested Wednesday night for firing a gun into the air during a domestic disturbance in Dyersville. 26 year old Khalia Williams was arrested on charges of domestic assault while in possession of a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance. According to a report, authorities were notified of a disturbance with the sound of gunshots at about 6p.m. Wednesday on Ninth Street SE. In addition to Dyersville police, the Cascade, Farley and Peosta police departments and Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department responded. An investigation revealed Williams fired a single shot into the air during the incident and was later arrested.
DYERSVILLE, IA
superhits106.com

DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque Man Sentenced For Fatal Crash, Swinging a Hatchet

A Dubuque man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for causing a fatal crash while on meth and cutting a man with a hatchet in separate incidents. 33 year old Branden Authement previously pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of homicide by vehicle-operating while under the influence, serious injury by vehicle and second-degree theft in relation to a fatal crash that killed 54 year old Nancy Meisenburg on December 5, 2021. For those charges, he was sentenced to 35 years in prison. In October 2021, Authement got into an argument with his then-girlfriend, 33 year old Audrey Clancy. After Clancy left the residence, Authement grabbed a hatchet that was part of a knife collection on a wall and began to swing it at 40 year old Will Thomas Jr., cutting his mouth. Authement was sentenced to an additional 15 years in prison.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Body Found In Dubuque; Name Released

According to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office; on November 9th at approximately 10:05am, the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a person lying next to railroad tracks near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. The report was called in by Canadian National Railroad staff, who observed the body as the train was passing by the location.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA

