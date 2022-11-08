Read full article on original website
Humane Society of Scott County at capacity; waives some adoption fees
The Humane Society of Scott County is at capacity and they need your help! They are currently at Crisis Capacity, and they have many more animals than kennels. As a result, they are completely waiving adoption fees for all dogs over 40 pounds and all cats over five pounds. They have over 90 animals available […]
superhits106.com
Fire at Dickeyville Motel, 2 Families Displaced
At least two families are without a home following a fire at a motel in Grant County motel Wednesday. The fire occurred at the Wisconsin Wood Inn in Dickeyville around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to a report, one of the families said they lost everything in one of the apartments attached to the motel. The Dickeyville Fire Department, Jamestown Fire Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the fire Wednesday morning on Main Street in Dickeyville. A witness said she could see smoke coming from the vents towards the attic area of the main hotel. Officials have not reported any injuries from the fire and the cause is still under investigation. The Red Cross has started helping residents with housing and other essentials.
How to Sign-Up for Toys for Tots in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois
You've probably heard of Toys for Tots, But do you know how to sign up and get on the distribution list?. Marine Corps Toys For Tots Serves over 5000 children in four counties in the Tri-State area and it’s time to do it again in 2022. While there are a number of distribution partners that help Toys For Tots reach all of the kids in need in our area, there are two main distributions that are open to the general public in the city of Dubuque.
Five Businesses, Attractions That Would Make Dubuque Even Better
Having been in the Tri-States for eight months, I've had a lot of time to explore the area and the businesses within it. I love so many food and entertainment options out here, but I do long for a few businesses and attractions that I enjoyed back home near Chicago.
siouxlandnews.com
U.S. Marshals arrest two people tied to January shooting
On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals arrested two women, Pierra Baugh, 33 and Qiuinyana Jones, 23, in connection with the murder of Cordal Lewis in Cedar Rapids in January of 2022. Baugh was wanted in Linn County on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and accessory after the fact.
KCRG.com
U.S. Marshals arrest two tied to January homicide in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshalls have arrested two women who were wanted on multiple felony charges out of Linn County in connection with the murder of Cordal Lewis. 19-year-old Cordal Lewis was the victim of a targeted shooting in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE in Cedar Rapids on January 27th, 2022.
Police allege Iowa man hid pot on himself after driving stolen car
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — A 40-year-old Davenport man is set to appear in court on a felony charge after officers, who found him driving a stolen car, said he tried to hide marijuana on his person at the jail. Anthony Sullivan faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records said. About 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Iowa […]
superhits106.com
Georgia Residents Arrested in Dubuque For Check Fraud
Police say two Georgia residents used a computer to create fraudulent checks and paid people to try to cash them in Dubuque. 27 year old Traveon Reese of Atlanta, and 19 year old Jadah Johnson of Decatur, Georgia were arrested at Wednesday in the area of West Fourth and Main streets on charges of second-degree theft and forgery. Johnson also was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
superhits106.com
Two Arrests Made By Dubuque Police
Dubuque police arrested 38 year old Juan Aguayo of Dubuque on Tuesday in the area of South Locust and Charter streets on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated. Police also arrested 44 year old Patrick Flynn of Dubuque on Monday on charges of third-degree harassment and contempt.
Dyersville, IA Man Arrested for Firing a Gun in Dyersville on Wednesday (Nov 9)
A Dyersville man was arrested on Wednesday after a shots fired event last night in Dyersville, Iowa. Police say they responded to a disturbance at 505 9th Street SE in Dyersville just before 6 pm yesterday. Dubuque County Sheriff's and police units from Dyersville, Cascade, Farley, and Peosta responded to the call.
Iowa’s Only ‘Island City’ is a Must Visit
When thinking of the state of Iowa, cities on islands aren't exactly the first thing that come to mind. But there is one island city in the Hawkeye State that you'll definitely want to put on your bucket list. There are plenty of great American cities and towns that are...
KCRG.com
Person found deceased near railroad in Dubuque County
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 9th at approximately 10:05 am, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person lying next to railroad tracks near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Crews arrived and located the subject, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officials say...
superhits106.com
Dubuque Woman Arrested For Assault on Police Officer
Police arrested 23 year old Maya George of Dubuque on Wednesday in Durango on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations and operating while intoxicated. According to a report, George assaulted Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Brett Epping.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced To Prison For Shooting Incident
A Dubuque man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison in relation to a 2020 shooting. 26 year old Shawn Turner Sr. was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County by Judge Thomas Bitter after entering an Alford plea to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and third-degree burglary. The plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that there is sufficient evidence for a conviction. The shooting occurred on July 30, 2020 in the 2300 block of Central Avenue. A report says that Turner was propositioning a Dubuque woman and her daughter, who was younger than 15, shortly before the shooting occurred. 41 year old Jerramy Vasquez intervened and a short time later, Turner produced a handgun and fired several rounds at Vasquez, with one striking him in the thigh.
superhits106.com
Woman Arrested For Firing Gun Into the Air in Dyersville
Authorities in Dubuque County say a woman was arrested Wednesday night for firing a gun into the air during a domestic disturbance in Dyersville. 26 year old Khalia Williams was arrested on charges of domestic assault while in possession of a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance. According to a report, authorities were notified of a disturbance with the sound of gunshots at about 6p.m. Wednesday on Ninth Street SE. In addition to Dyersville police, the Cascade, Farley and Peosta police departments and Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department responded. An investigation revealed Williams fired a single shot into the air during the incident and was later arrested.
Fugitive Wanted for Dubuque, IA Murder Arrested Monday in Chicago, IL
U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Chicago on Monday who is wanted on a multi-count warrant in Dubuque County, Iowa. 23-year-old Tavon Demarcus Bayloc is a suspect in a shooting near a daycare center in Dubuque in June of this year. Baylock is wanted on several charges including two counts...
superhits106.com
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced For Fatal Crash, Swinging a Hatchet
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for causing a fatal crash while on meth and cutting a man with a hatchet in separate incidents. 33 year old Branden Authement previously pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of homicide by vehicle-operating while under the influence, serious injury by vehicle and second-degree theft in relation to a fatal crash that killed 54 year old Nancy Meisenburg on December 5, 2021. For those charges, he was sentenced to 35 years in prison. In October 2021, Authement got into an argument with his then-girlfriend, 33 year old Audrey Clancy. After Clancy left the residence, Authement grabbed a hatchet that was part of a knife collection on a wall and began to swing it at 40 year old Will Thomas Jr., cutting his mouth. Authement was sentenced to an additional 15 years in prison.
Body Found In Dubuque; Name Released
According to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office; on November 9th at approximately 10:05am, the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a person lying next to railroad tracks near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. The report was called in by Canadian National Railroad staff, who observed the body as the train was passing by the location.
