Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NASCAR driver wins House election in Maine
Austin Theriault, who has competed across all three NASCAR national series, won his election on Tuesday for state legislature in his home state of Maine. 2017 ARCA Racing Series champion and former NASCAR driver Austin Theriault switched gears earlier this year when he announced that he would be running for state legislature in Maine.
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
NASCAR: Legitimate threat emerging to Chase Elliott?
Chase Elliott has won the NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award after each of the last four Cup Series seasons. Could that streak come to an end this year?. Voting for the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) Most Popular Driver Award presented by Hooters for the 2022 NASCAR season opened up at 12:00 p.m. ET this past Tuesday, November 8, and it is set to conclude at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 30.
Deion Sanders’ Fiancée Is Worth $20 Million More Than the Hall of Fame NFL Player
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds make their long-distance relationship work out of love because they see value in the work the other does.
Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement
The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday. The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023. There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s...
LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Slammed For Posting Racy Photos + Making Millions
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is the highest-earning athlete in women's college sports, bringing in $2 Million per year. She has massive followings on Instagram, TikTok, and other social media platforms. Her endorsement deals include brands like EA Games, GrubHub, American Eagle, and TooFaced cosmetics. This was all made possible by a rule change last year that allowed college athletes to make money off their names and images. There's been a lot of debate around the change, but it's opened up huge opportunities for athletes whose sports don't lead to post-college riches in the NFL, MLB, NBA, etc.
Video Shows How Much Charlie Woods Out-Drove His Opponents
Earlier this week, a video surfaced showing Tiger Woods watching his son Charlie on the driving range. The younger Woods was hitting bombs, just like his dad. Fast-forward a few days later and Charlie was back at it - except this time it was in competition. Playing in a tournament...
Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton
Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
Trea Turner Is Rumored To Have 1 Preferred Destination
One of the top free agents that is set to hit the market on Thursday is Trea Turner. Turner is coming off two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals. It's long been rumored that he wants...
Keith Farmer, Four-Time British Motorcycling Champion, Dead at 35
"Life will never be the same again, he made us all so proud and he will be very sorely missed," his brother, David, wrote on Facebook British motorcycling star Keith Farmer has died at the age of 35. Farmer was a decorated champion who took home four national championship titles in 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2018 in the Superstock 600 and Superstock 1000 divisions. According to MSN, his brother, David Farmer, announced the news of Keith's passing in a Facebook post on Thursday. He wrote: "I'm lost for words, our...
NASCAR: Could Joe Gibbs Racing pull a surprise move?
Ty Gibbs is seen as a shoo-in to replace Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, but confirmation hasn’t been made. Kyle Busch announced in mid-September that he would be ending a 15-year relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota and joining Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, allowing him to reunite with Chevrolet.
2 Significant Golf Announcers Are Reportedly Out
NBC's coverage of the PGA Tour will look a bit different next season. According to Golfweek, broadcasters Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch will not be a part of NBC Sports and Golf Channel in 2023. This is supposed to "refresh" the team for years to come. Golf Channel executive producer...
Photos: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman is now about halfway through his first season on the air for ESPN. The former FOX NFL in-game analyst joined ESPN earlier this year, pairing up with his longtime partner, Joe Buck, to call "Monday Night Football." So far, it's been a successful move. ESPN's "Monday Night Football"...
Look: WNBA Star Had 2-Word Reaction To Brittney Griner Announcement
The sports world continues to hope for Brittney Griner's safe return to the United States. It's not looking promising right now, though. Late Tuesday night, it was announced that Griner had been transferred to a Russian penal colony. She's set to serve nine years in prison on drug charges. "Brittney...
Tom Brady & Gisele got horrible business news
It hasn’t been a good couple of months for star Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady or supermodel Gisele Bündchen as the two ended their 13-year marriage in a very public divorce after a rocky stretch in their relationship and a pattern of marriage problems over the past few years. While the divorce itself was likely quite expensive, the couple appears to also be dealing with quite a costly business loss, as well.
Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing Rebuild May Be Sidetracked by the Owners’ New Ambitions
Brad Keselowski may face an unanticipated roadblock from the NFL in his bid to restore RFK Racing to respectability. The post Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing Rebuild May Be Sidetracked by the Owners’ New Ambitions appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jr III Racing preparing for two-car LMP3 effort
IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship team Jr III Racing is preparing to take on an additional LMP3 entry in the 2023 season as it winds down its Prototype Challenge program. The team has recently acquired another Ligier JS P320 and have the staff and equipment in place to manage two...
That Good Samaritan After Phoenix Raceway Closed Down Was Jeff Gordon
Jeff Gordon was on his way out of Phoenix Raceway when a female worked flagged him down. That was the start of an adventure. The post That Good Samaritan After Phoenix Raceway Closed Down Was Jeff Gordon appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
