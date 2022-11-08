Niceville ready for region quarterfinal in a rematch against rival Crestview

NICEVILLE, Fla. - When the Niceville Eagles welcome rival Crestview Bulldogs to Eagle Stadium on Friday night, nothing will change when it comes down to the intensity of this rivalry.

These two teams always bring the best out of each other as the Eagles narrowly edged out the Bulldogs on the road 13-9, needing a fourth quarter comeback in order to win. This time around, however, the two clubs meet in the Class 4-Suburban, Region 1 quarterfinals with a trip to the region semifinals on the line.

It’s easy to point out that this game is huge to both programs, but if you ask Niceville head coach Grant Thompson, there’s always something driving the game between the Eagles and Bulldogs.

The Eagles defeated the Bulldogs 13-9 back on Sep. 30 Photo by Matt Christopher

“Niceville versus Crestview is always a big game,” Thompson said. “There’s always something on the game so the fact that it’s a playoff contest doesn’t change anything.”

The game back on Sep. 30 was a grind-it-out type of contest as Niceville (9-1) needed heroics to pull off the victory. Now tasked with trying to beat Crestview for the second time, it will be no easy job for Thompson’s crew.

Crestview (6-4) heads into the playoffs averaging 44 points per game in its last three games, all victories over Milton, Leon and Fort Walton Beach. You take a deeper look into the Bulldogs’ schedule, and they’ve had other close calls this season. Losses to Gulf Breeze and Choctawhatchee were by a combined four points.

Niceville’s only loss of the season came against Pine Forest Photo by Matt Christopher

“It’s really tough to beat a quality opponent twice,” Thompson said. “We will have to execute really well and limit our mistakes.”

A player that was a hero from the first meeting is quarterback Harrison Orr. Orr this season has completed 69 percent of his passes for 1,278 yards and seven touchdowns. The signal caller can also do it with his legs, rushing for 404 yards and four scores.

Niceville quarterback Harrison Orr has thrown for 1,278 yards this season Photo by Matt Christopher

There’s little doubt who Orr will be looking for in the passing game as wide receiver Maddax Fayard is undoubtedly the team’s No. 1 pass catcher. The junior wideout has hauled in 57 passes for 928 yards and scored six times. The connection between Orr and Fayard will need to be on point Friday night if Niceville wants to advance.

“The quarterback is always a reflection of the team,” Thompson said. “He will always get too much credit and too much responsibility for low offensive production. We have been in so many close games that it has made our entire team more experienced.”

Getting by Crestview is just one step in the Class 4-Suburban postseason for a Niceville group that’s looking to make another deep playoff run. The Eagles last season got out of the region quarterfinal round before falling to Nease in the region semifinals.

Measuring up to Niceville’s most successful run recently in 2020, it will be hard to replicate the club that reached the state semifinals. Thompson’s hope is this team can be remembered like the 2020 club.

“2020 was a special team,” Thompson added. “We will see if these guys can leave a similar mark. I’m excited for our guys.”

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.