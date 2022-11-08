ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redstone, CO

Remains found by hunter identified as man missing since 2010, Colorado officials say

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Human remains found by a hunter in the backcountry near Redstone have been identified as a 61-year-old man who vanished in 2010, Colorado officials reported.

An examination identified the body of William Worley of Colorado, who went missing in July 2010, the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office said in a Sunday, Nov. 6, news release.

Worley died of a gunshot wound to the head but the manner of his death remains undetermined, the release said.

A hunter discovered the remains in backcountry terrain near Redstone in September, the coroner’s office said.

“Our condolences go out to the entire Worley family who have, for the last 12 years, been unable to obtain closure,” the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office told KUSA.

The sheriff’s office had conducted an extensive search for Worley after his disappearance.

Redstone is a town of 40 people about 185 miles southwest of Denver.

The Sacramento Bee

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

