Woodinville Whiskey Co. fans are already lined up (some spent Thursday night bundled in blankies) in anticipation of the annual Harvest Release at 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Tried-and-true fans have been lining up and braving the cold every special release since 2010 in hopes of snagging some of the first numbered bottles of the season. Woodinville Whiskey Co. founders, Brett and Orlin, will be there to celebrate and personally hand number and sign the first 500 bottles of this year’s special release which is Woodinville Port Finished Straight 100 percent Rye Whiskey. Reservations are not required, and the first 500 signed bottles will be on a first-come basis.

WOODINVILLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO