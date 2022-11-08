ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

And now things get interesting for the Minnesota Vikings

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09rdKK_0j3Ggpz300

It's been a wild ride through the first eight games of the season and their toughest tests are yet to come

The Minnesota Vikings may be wrapping Kirk Cousins with expensive chains and having him dance shirtless on the plane home after victories but a stretch of winning football isn’t exactly new to Cousins in Minnesota. In 2019 the Vikings ripped off eight wins in 10 weeks between October and mid-December.

There are some similarities between that run and the start of the 2022 season. The first being that the Vikings defeated a group of struggling opponents. During the hot run in ‘19, they beat one team with a winning record (the eventual 9-7 Eagles). They lost prove-it games against the Chiefs and Seahawks, and finished out the season with a home loss to Green Bay that eliminated any chance at taking the division crown.

This year the Vikings have won three games against backup quarterbacks and Miami, with Skyler Thompson and Teddy Bridgewater at the helm, is the only club they’ve beaten that is over .500. In Buffalo they may very well face another backup with Josh Allen injured.

The difference between ‘19 and ‘22 is that Cousins was playing much better that year by the numbers and the victories were more decisive. In the 8-2 portion of their schedule, Cousins posted a 118.1 QB rating and averaged 8.8 yards per attempt. Following a slugfest in Washington, the Vikings’ QB is averaging 6.6 YPA and has an 89.5 rating. The Vikings haven’t beaten anyone by more than one score, whereas in ‘19 six of the eight wins were by at least two scores.

Via old friend Chad Graff, here’s how the Vikings stack up in Expected Points Added per offensive and defensive play.

Yes, you are reading that correctly, their offense and defense has been the same in efficiency as the New Orleans Saints.

Now the Vikings will face four straight teams that sport winning records, starting with the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills next Sunday. Then they take on Dallas, New England and the New York Jets. Each of those clubs also ranks in the top 10 in passing yards per attempt allowed.

The strange thing about the upcoming battles with winning teams is that the stakes aren’t particularly high because of the standings. The Vikings have the biggest division lead through Week 9 of any team since 2011.

With the Packers 3.5 games back and neither Chicago or Detroit looking poised to tighten up the NFC North race, the Vikings do not have to be great to end up with great playoff position. No team since 2000 has started 7-1 and ended up with fewer than 10 wins. And with games against the Colts, Lions, Bears and Packers still on the schedule, it would seem 10 is the absolute worst-case scenario for this team. That should win the division easily, considering the state of things.

It’s easy to create the “let’s find out who these guys are” narrative with the upcoming slate, but that might not even be a perfect fit because we have seen on display their strengths and weaknesses for an entire half season.

We know where they can be beat (even though they haven’t been) and we know where they need to win (Jefferson, D-line pressure etc.). If they go 2-2, do we know who these guys are? Maybe 4-0 or 0-4 would tell us something, but we have a tendency to overreact to things that happen during a season.

For example, the Super Bowl-winning Rams started 7-1 and then fell to 7-4 with all three losses coming against winning teams (Tennessee, San Francisco, Green Bay). Guess they weren’t ready for primetime! Oh wait.

That’s not to say that the next stretch doesn’t mean anything. These are the games that everyone has waited to see. But they aren’t exactly predictive. In ‘19 the narrative all season was that the Vikings couldn’t beat a winning team (because they didn’t) and then they upset the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the playoffs. The Vikings aren’t answering the question of whether they can be a contender in the postseason with a four-game portion of their season, even if it’s against contending teams.

It might be more of a stylistic thing. Can they play this way against those teams? They have certainly put together some impressive performances (see: Smith, Za’Darius) but their opponents have repeatedly blundered away chances to beat the Vikings i.e. Taylor Heinicke’s late-game interception while up by a touchdown on Sunday. The good teams probably won’t do that.

“What we’ve done, 7-1, it’s a great accomplishment that means absolutely nothing in the big picture of where we want to go as a team,” O’Connell said. “So if we can acknowledge both the positives from our performances and the areas where we need to improve.”

But this team has a chance to keep building momentum. They are still remarkably healthy and learning more about each other as they go along; the team galvanizing around Cousins. Tensions were so high in ‘19 that despite the Vikings making the playoffs and sitting starters on the final day of the season, there were still reports that ownership was considering trading Mike Zimmer to the Dallas Cowboys, who were in need of a coach following the firing of Jason Garrett.

That’s not the feeling at all for the ‘22 version. From the outset Kevin O’Connell aimed to bond the team together and gave veterans the go-ahead to lead the team. The ‘19 team may have been better in a lot of ways but this feels better. Maybe that’s because the first impression in ‘19 was Stefon Diggs skipping practice because he wanted out. Players want in with this team, as you saw from TJ Hockenson’s thrilled reaction to move from Detroit to Minnesota.

“This locker room, these coaches, these people, the community, just hearing the fans out there and how they travel, I mean, they’re already yelling my name, it’s pretty sweet,” Hockenson said. “I'm really happy to be part of this organization and part of this team. There’s nowhere else I'd rather be.”

They are also winning in the right areas i.e. situational football, penalties, clock management, player health, turnovers and in the clutch moments.

“I think it’s complimentary football in the critical moments of games that define good teams in this league,” O’Connell said. “You don’t always win with style, but when you’re able to win football games and consistently win close games by winning in the fourth quarter, that does matter. You hate to continue to put yourselves in positions where you need to come from behind and win, but at least we know we’ve kind of removed all doubt and have a belief in ourselves that we can go get those wins when we have to.”

Another similarity from three years ago was the tenuous nature of the roster. While there are certainly players who will be stars for years to come like Justin Jefferson, Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill, the age and contract status of numerous veterans will be a factor to whether they can keep prying the winning window open after this year. It’s not totally a “Last Dance” situation but it’s maybe mildly a “Last Dance” situation like 2019 to 2020 was. There is urgency to make this happen in a year where everything has fallen into place, from the schedule, to health, to top-notch showings from older players like Patrick Peterson, Harrison Smith, and Za’Darius Smith.

So even though the next four games won’t give us all the answers about where this train will ultimately end up, they could act as a slingshot for a team that’s starting to believe in itself. They could also act as a bucket of cold water to the “Team of Destiny” idea. Or running into some adversity could give them more chances to bond.

The ‘22 Vikings could end up like that ‘19 club that wasn’t as strong as their best stretch and hit a buzzsaw in San Francisco, or they could come together as one of the best teams in franchise history. Everything seems to be on the table as they head into the second half of the season.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

O.J. Simpson Makes Plea With Bills Amid Josh Allen’s Injury

If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about running the football — especially in a Buffalo Bills uniform — it’s O.J. Simpson. Simpson, who racked up 10,183 career rushing yards in his nine years with the Bills, wants to see the current iteration of the team develop the run game during the back half of the 2022 NFL season. Simpson’s plea comes amid the uncertainty surrounding Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen suffered an elbow injury late in the 20-17 loss to the New York Jets (6-3) in Week 9 Sunday.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Josh Allen’s elbow injury revealed

Josh Allen suffered an elbow injuring during the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but it does not sound like he will be sidelined for very long. Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. This is not the first time he has dealt with a UCL injury. Rapoport notes that it is “not considered to be a major injury” and should be something that Allen can play through, even if he is forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Workhorse RB is dead, era of situational RB begins

Since Tony Pollard’s breakout performance against the Bears, the Zeke vs Pollard debate has hit full steam in Dallas Cowboys land. Pollard’s advocates have relished in the fact Pollard dominated in his first shot at being RB1, while Ezekiel Elliott truthers are happy to point out the recent statements made by Skip Peete about Pollard tapping out after 14 carries in Week 8.
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton

Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
FlurrySports

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates

On Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after his offense had negative yards in the first quarter in NFL Week 9. This was not a surprise. What was surprising was the person owner Jim Irsay decided to name as interim head coach. He called up former center Jeff Saturday to coach the team for the rest of the season. After the struggles this season, should the Green Bay Packers make a change at head coach? More importantly, should the Packers take a similar approach to the Colts?
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

49ers WR Deebo Samuel fires Christian McCaffrey warning to the rest of the NFL

With Christian McCaffrey now with the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel knows very well that the rest of the NFL is in trouble. Samuel still couldn’t believe that the 49ers were able to add McCaffrey to their arsenal. After all, adding the star running not only gives them another weapon who can score but also a presence who can make their offense more diverse. Take their Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams for example, during which CMC made one rushing and one receiving touchdowns while throwing a TD pass himself and accounting for half of the 49ers’ total yards in the game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Syracuse.com

Put me in coach: Bills’ Von Miller open to playing QB if Josh Allen cannot go vs. Vikings

Orchard Park, N.Y. — To say Bills Mafia has been hysterical about the severity of Josh Allen’s elbow injury over the last 48 hours would be the understatement of the year. Buffalo Bills fans, panicking over the severity of a reported sprained UCL in Allen’s elbow, have been clamoring for answers. Stefon Diggs tweeted one word on Tuesday night - “Rejoice” - sending Bills Twitter into a tizzy. Sean McDermott refused to say much more than “we’ll see” when pressed for answers before Wednesday’s practice, where Josh Allen didn’t participate, about his quarterback’s status for Sunday’s game.
BUFFALO, NY
SB Nation

Our expert picks for NFL Week 10

Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
VikingsTerritory

The Nationals Folks Picking the Vikings over Bills

The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) are 3.5-point underdogs three days before a showdown with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) in Week 10. The Bills lost to the New York Jets, 20-17, in Week 9 on the road, beset by an elbow injury to quarterback Josh Allen. The Vikings conquered the Washington Commanders in Week 9, 20-17. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North with a 4.5-game lead on the Green Bay Packers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy