Chicago, IL

Where to vote: Election Day underway in Chicago; polls close at 7 p.m.

By Mugo Odigwe
 4 days ago

Voting in Chicago? Here's what you need to know 01:45

CHICAGO (CBS)— Polls places are open in Cook County and thousands of people in the Chicago are have already voted.

As of early Monday morning, more than 269,000 people have already voted early by mail or in-person in Chicago.

For many other Chicago voters who still need to vote Tuesday, you can go to any of the 51 polling places most convenient for you.

You can find Chicago voting sites here.

While polls opened at 6 a.m., some polling places did not open until after 7 a.m. Aside from a late start, the biggest issue reported during voting has been Sharpies bleeding through the ballots.

State officials said the Sharpie should not ruin your ballot, but you can request a new ballot if you choose. The Cook County Clerk's office said the ovals on the ballots are staggered so even if bleed through were to occur, it would not cause rejection of the ballot.

Suburban voters were notified of their polling place address in a mailing prior to the election. You can find a full list of Suburban Cook County polling places here.

If you signed up for a mail-in ballot and still need to turn it in, you can drop them off at any early voting drop box. The mail-in-ballot must be postmarked by Tuesday.

Some races to follow, for Illinois Secretary of State Democrat Alexi Giannoulias is running against Republican state rep Dan Brady.

Illinois Election: Races to watch on Election Day 02:32

There's also the 6th Congressional District race where incumbent Sean Casten is facing off against Keith Pekau.

Gov. JB Pritzker appeared at rallies Monday with other top state Democrats – including U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) – who is herself up for reelection, as well as Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Attor

Gov. JB Pritzker shakes hands with voters at CTA Orange Line station 00:24

Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey was busy on Monday in Oak Brook and Bourbonnais ahead of the election.

Darren Bailey makes last minute pitch to voters at Ogilvie Transportation Center 00:18

Polls close at 7 p.m. and you are allowed to vote as long as you are in line by 7 p.m.

If you are not registered to vote, you can still register and cast your ballot. Just ensure you bring two forms of IDs, including one with your current address.

