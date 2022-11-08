ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Hammond Feared For James May’s Life After Horror Grand Tour Crash

Richard Hammond, has recently spoken out about his co-star, James May’s, horrific crash on the latest Grand Tour special whilst appearing on Good Morning Britain. The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick was released in September on Prime Video. Viewers saw Jeremy Clarkson along with Hammond and May racing around Norway in their choice of a rally-inspired road car. One of the most talked about parts in the show was May’s awful crash which left him with a broken rib.
Richard Hammond Reflects On Long Lasting Friendship With Grand Tour Co-Stars

Richard Hammond has reflected on working on The Grand Tour alongside Jeremy Clarkson and James May. The latest episode, The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick, showed the hosts adventuring around a snowy Norway in their choice of rally-inspired cars. The special was filled with the usual hilarious chemistry that fans love to see between the trio, insane challenges, and plenty of things going wrong.
Richard Hammond Joins Most Hated Top Gear Presenter In Bid To Promote New Show

Richard Hammond has joined Chris Evans on his Breakfast Show to promote his latest series of Richard Hammond’s Workshop. Evans had a very short stint on Top Gear after Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Hammond’s dramatic exit. Evans presented the show alongside Matt Le Blanc but left after just one series after a poor reception and rumoured breakdown of working relationship with his co-host.
Richard Hammond Reveals Rally Mishap In Richard Hammond’s Workshop Series 2

Richard Hammond has revealed the release date of the second series of his show, Richard Hammond’s Workshop, as well what fans can expect from the first episode. The first season came to our screens in 2021 where viewers saw The Grand Tour host starting on a new venture with a repair and restoration workshop, The […] The post Richard Hammond Reveals Rally Mishap In Richard Hammond’s Workshop Series 2 appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Clarkson’s Farm Season 3 Production Confirmed As Season 2 Details Revealed

Jeremy Clarkson has announced that Season 3 of his popular Prime Video farming show, Clarkson’s Farm, has been confirmed. Production of the third season has already started ahead of the release of season 2, but in a statement, the streaming service has announced more details on when we’ll be seeing the next chapter of The […] The post Clarkson’s Farm Season 3 Production Confirmed As Season 2 Details Revealed appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson Breaks The Internet With Yet Another Banned Advert

Jeremy Clarkson has shared a video to his Instagram of yet another hilarious “banned” ad. The Grand Tour host shared the video promoting his beer machine that gives you Hawkstone lager on draft at home. During the video he says: “Over the years, hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people have been duped by […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Breaks The Internet With Yet Another Banned Advert appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Richard Hammond On Lavish Present For Wife That Didn’t Go To Plan

The Grand Tour host, Richard Hammond, recently gave a tour of his garage on the DriveTribe YouTube channel. During the tour, Hammond revealed a gift he bought his wife, Mindy, for her 40th birthday which cost him a small fortune just to be left gathering dust. Whilst touring the garage, Hammond pointed to a blue […] The post Richard Hammond On Lavish Present For Wife That Didn’t Go To Plan appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Presenter Richard Hammond Blasts ‘Just Stop Oil’ Protesters For Targeting Aston Martin

The Grand Tour host, Richard Hammond, has criticised protesters who have been spraying orange paint all over Aston Martin’s London showroom. Hammond’s second series of Richard Hammond’s Workshop was released on Discovery+ yesterday, which he is now likely to get a similar backlash from the protesters, Just Stop Oil, as well as Aston Martin due to them restoring old cars.
Richard Hammond Reveals Huge New Project Stemming From Top Gear’s Final Episode

Grand Tour presenter and more recently car restoration shop owner Richard Hammond has once again appeared on the DriveTribe YouTube channel, this time showing us the cars he still has left in his collection. As we saw in Season 1 of the show following his new business – Richard Hammond’s Workshop – the presenter had to sell a number of his beloved cars to fund the project.
Richard Hammond On Teaching His Daughter To Drive: “What Do I Know?”

Richard Hammond’s Workshop series two is set to launch on Monday 17th October. In an interview with Whattowatch.com, Hammond spoke about teaching his daughter, Willow, how to drive. He explained: “I’m not sure how much I taught her in the end. She’s a perfectly competent driver but I don’t know how much I had to […] The post Richard Hammond On Teaching His Daughter To Drive: “What Do I Know?” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Richard Hammond Reveals His Favourite Top Gear Special As Grand Tour Ramps Up

Richard Hammond has reflected on his 13 years hosting Top Gear alongside Jeremy Clarkson and James May and has spoken about his favourite episode that they filmed. Although the trio still work together on The Grand Tour, they only do the specials now which is about two a year. Speaking to the press, Hammond was […] The post Richard Hammond Reveals His Favourite Top Gear Special As Grand Tour Ramps Up appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson Talks His Most “Alarming Moment” On ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ Quiz Show

Jeremy Clarkson has had plenty of TV shows to his name recently including The Grand Tour, Clarkson’s Farm, and the more mainstream quiz show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?. Starting the ITV show in 2018, Jeremy quickly became a fan favourite as he dryly joked around his contestants as they battled to increase their winnings by answering general knowledge questions.
