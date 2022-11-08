Read full article on original website
Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Clarkson’s Farm Season 3 In Spectacular Fashion: “What Is He Doing!?”
Prime Video has revealed that there will be a third series of Clarkson’s Farm. In a video released to Prime Video’s Instagram account, we see Jeremy Clarkson, his girlfriend Lisa Hogan, and co-presenter Kaleb Cooper. Cooper and Hogan are standing in a field whilst Clarkson is mowing it.
Richard Hammond Feared For James May’s Life After Horror Grand Tour Crash
Richard Hammond, has recently spoken out about his co-star, James May’s, horrific crash on the latest Grand Tour special whilst appearing on Good Morning Britain. The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick was released in September on Prime Video. Viewers saw Jeremy Clarkson along with Hammond and May racing around Norway in their choice of a rally-inspired road car. One of the most talked about parts in the show was May’s awful crash which left him with a broken rib.
Richard Hammond Reflects On Long Lasting Friendship With Grand Tour Co-Stars
Richard Hammond has reflected on working on The Grand Tour alongside Jeremy Clarkson and James May. The latest episode, The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick, showed the hosts adventuring around a snowy Norway in their choice of rally-inspired cars. The special was filled with the usual hilarious chemistry that fans love to see between the trio, insane challenges, and plenty of things going wrong.
Top Gear and Grand Tour Fans Struck With Nostalgia After Recent News From Richard Hammond
The Grand Tour host Richard Hammond took to his Instagram recently to announce that he is going to be working on the last car he drove on Top Gear in the upcoming episode of Richard Hammond’s Workshop. The car in question is the MGB GT. Hammond chose the car...
Richard Hammond Joins Most Hated Top Gear Presenter In Bid To Promote New Show
Richard Hammond has joined Chris Evans on his Breakfast Show to promote his latest series of Richard Hammond’s Workshop. Evans had a very short stint on Top Gear after Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Hammond’s dramatic exit. Evans presented the show alongside Matt Le Blanc but left after just one series after a poor reception and rumoured breakdown of working relationship with his co-host.
Richard Hammond Comments On Move Away From Grand Tour: “I’m Not Being A TV Presenter”
The second series of Richard Hammond’s Workshop was released on Discovery + earlier this week where viewers will see The Grand Tour host fulfilling his life-long dream of restoring classic cars. The first series showed Hammond joining forces with Neil, Anthony and Andrew Greenhouse to start The Smallest Cog....
Richard Hammond Reveals Rally Mishap In Richard Hammond’s Workshop Series 2
Richard Hammond has revealed the release date of the second series of his show, Richard Hammond’s Workshop, as well what fans can expect from the first episode. The first season came to our screens in 2021 where viewers saw The Grand Tour host starting on a new venture with a repair and restoration workshop, The […] The post Richard Hammond Reveals Rally Mishap In Richard Hammond’s Workshop Series 2 appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Clarkson’s Farm Season 3 Production Confirmed As Season 2 Details Revealed
Jeremy Clarkson has announced that Season 3 of his popular Prime Video farming show, Clarkson’s Farm, has been confirmed. Production of the third season has already started ahead of the release of season 2, but in a statement, the streaming service has announced more details on when we’ll be seeing the next chapter of The […] The post Clarkson’s Farm Season 3 Production Confirmed As Season 2 Details Revealed appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson Put In Place By Kaleb Cooper For Clarkson’s Farm Blunder “Dreading Coming Back To Your Mess”
Jeremy Clarkson shared to his Instagram followers, his latest Clarkson’s Farm mishap with a photo of a lorry with a pile of grain on the ground next to it. Clarkson’s co-star Kaleb Cooper, commented on the photo in his usual fashion of telling the Grand Tour host off for his incompetence.
Jeremy Clarkson Breaks The Internet With Yet Another Banned Advert
Jeremy Clarkson has shared a video to his Instagram of yet another hilarious “banned” ad. The Grand Tour host shared the video promoting his beer machine that gives you Hawkstone lager on draft at home. During the video he says: “Over the years, hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people have been duped by […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Breaks The Internet With Yet Another Banned Advert appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Richard Hammond Launches A Race Team In Latest Business Gamble: “You’ll See How That Goes!”
While talking to WhatToWatch.com about the upcoming second series of Richard Hammond’s Workshop, Richard Hammond surprised fans when he revealed that he’d launched a race team to try and promote his business. The second series of the show will be released to Discovery+ on October 17th, and while...
Richard Hammond On Lavish Present For Wife That Didn’t Go To Plan
The Grand Tour host, Richard Hammond, recently gave a tour of his garage on the DriveTribe YouTube channel. During the tour, Hammond revealed a gift he bought his wife, Mindy, for her 40th birthday which cost him a small fortune just to be left gathering dust. Whilst touring the garage, Hammond pointed to a blue […] The post Richard Hammond On Lavish Present For Wife That Didn’t Go To Plan appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Presenter Richard Hammond Blasts ‘Just Stop Oil’ Protesters For Targeting Aston Martin
The Grand Tour host, Richard Hammond, has criticised protesters who have been spraying orange paint all over Aston Martin’s London showroom. Hammond’s second series of Richard Hammond’s Workshop was released on Discovery+ yesterday, which he is now likely to get a similar backlash from the protesters, Just Stop Oil, as well as Aston Martin due to them restoring old cars.
Richard Hammond Reveals Huge New Project Stemming From Top Gear’s Final Episode
Grand Tour presenter and more recently car restoration shop owner Richard Hammond has once again appeared on the DriveTribe YouTube channel, this time showing us the cars he still has left in his collection. As we saw in Season 1 of the show following his new business – Richard Hammond’s Workshop – the presenter had to sell a number of his beloved cars to fund the project.
Richard Hammond On Teaching His Daughter To Drive: “What Do I Know?”
Richard Hammond’s Workshop series two is set to launch on Monday 17th October. In an interview with Whattowatch.com, Hammond spoke about teaching his daughter, Willow, how to drive. He explained: “I’m not sure how much I taught her in the end. She’s a perfectly competent driver but I don’t know how much I had to […] The post Richard Hammond On Teaching His Daughter To Drive: “What Do I Know?” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Richard Hammond Reveals His Favourite Top Gear Special As Grand Tour Ramps Up
Richard Hammond has reflected on his 13 years hosting Top Gear alongside Jeremy Clarkson and James May and has spoken about his favourite episode that they filmed. Although the trio still work together on The Grand Tour, they only do the specials now which is about two a year. Speaking to the press, Hammond was […] The post Richard Hammond Reveals His Favourite Top Gear Special As Grand Tour Ramps Up appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Richard Hammond Alludes To Whether Grand Tour Co-Hosts Will Join Him On Latest Workshop Series
Richard Hammond has revealed that his Grand Tour co-stars, Jeremy Clarkson and James May, will not appear on the second series of Richard Hammond’s Workshop. Fans are set to see the second series on Discovery + on Monday 17th October. In an interview with Whattowatch.com, Hammond was quizzed on...
Jeremy Clarkson Whitewashes Fear Over Rising Costs: “My Windows Are Wide Open”
The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson, has spoken out about the ongoing energy crisis explaining that it “doesn’t bother” him. Clarkson wrote in his latest column for The Sun that others can train themselves to not feel the cold as much. He said:. “Gas price increases? They...
Jeremy Clarkson Talks His Most “Alarming Moment” On ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ Quiz Show
Jeremy Clarkson has had plenty of TV shows to his name recently including The Grand Tour, Clarkson’s Farm, and the more mainstream quiz show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?. Starting the ITV show in 2018, Jeremy quickly became a fan favourite as he dryly joked around his contestants as they battled to increase their winnings by answering general knowledge questions.
Clarkson’s Farm Season Two: Everything You Need To Know From Release Date To Plot
The first season of Clarkson’s Farm came a bit out of left field for fans who are used to seeing the former Top Gear host reviewing the latest cars and galivanting off on road trips around the world. However, the farming show was extremely well received and the second season was announced in July 2021, with filming beginning shortly after that.
