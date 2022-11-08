Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Gates, Pasquotank, Western Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 19:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 00:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Camden; Gates; Pasquotank; Western Currituck Gusty showers will impact portions of northwestern Camden, northwestern Pasquotank, eastern Gates, and northwestern Currituck Counties, the City of Norfolk, the City of Chesapeake, the City of Portsmouth, the eastern City of Suffolk and the western City of Virginia Beach through 1245 AM EST At 1200 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking showers producing gusty winds along a line extending from near Crittenden to near Downtown Suffolk to near Hobbsville. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Sunbury, Ocean View, Kempsville, Virginia Wesleyan University, Old Dominion University, Downtown Norfolk, Regent University, Great Bridge, South Mills, Deep Creek, Downtown Portsmouth, Churchland, Norfolk State University, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Fentress and Bowers Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Gates, Hertford, Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 19:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 23:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Gates; Hertford; Northampton Gusty showers will impact portions of eastern Northampton, northwestern Gates, western Hertford, northwestern Middlesex, western Isle of Wight, northwestern Northumberland, Southampton, northwestern York, northeastern Sussex, James City, northwestern Gloucester, southeastern King and Queen, southeastern Charles City, northeastern Prince George, southeastern Richmond, southeastern New Kent, southeastern King William, Surry and western Lancaster Counties, the City of Franklin, the southwestern City of Suffolk and the City of Williamsburg through 1115 PM EST At 1018 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a broken line of showers extending from near Burrowsville to 7 miles northwest of Newsoms to 8 miles north of Tarboro. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Showers will be near Courtland and Rustic around 1025 PM EST. Holdcroft and Sedley around 1030 PM EST. Toano around 1035 PM EST. Barhamsville around 1040 PM EST. Waverly, Rich Square, Wakefield and Ivor around 1045 PM EST. West Point, Woodland and Shacklefords around 1050 PM EST. Dendron, Elberon and Little Plymouth around 1055 PM EST. Conway and Church View around 1100 PM EST. Other locations impacted by these storms include Eagletown, Vicksville, Milwaukee, Eltham, Pons, Croaker, Camp Peary, Lumberton, Belle Isle State Park and Dort. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Caroline, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights) by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 20:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 22:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Caroline; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Essex; Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Eastern Louisa; Goochland; Western Chesterfield; Western Essex; Western Hanover; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Western King William; Western King and Queen; Westmoreland Gusty showers will impact portions of northeastern Louisa, southeastern Goochland, Hanover, central Chesterfield, northwestern King and Queen, northwestern Richmond, northwestern New Kent, western Westmoreland, Henrico, Caroline, King William and Essex Counties, the City of Colonial Heights and the City of Richmond through 1030 PM EST At 933 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a broken line of showers extending from 8 miles northeast of Mineral to near Matoaca. Movement was northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Gusty showers will be near Highland Springs and Bottoms Bridge around 955 PM EST. Studley around 1000 PM EST. Tunstall around 1005 PM EST. King William, Manquin and Aylett around 1010 PM EST. Saint Stephens Church and Beulahville around 1015 PM EST. Millers Tavern and Newtown around 1020 PM EST. Tappahannock, Champlain and Newland around 1030 PM EST. Other locations impacted by these showers include Etna Mills, Sandston, Glendale, Pocahontas State Park, Atlee, Meadowville, Ashcake, Mount Landing, Piney Grove and Dunbrooke. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 19:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Gates; Hertford; Pasquotank; Perquimans Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Bertie, Gates, northwestern Chowan, northwestern Camden, northwestern Pasquotank, northwestern Perquimans, Hertford, Isle of Wight, and southeastern Southampton Counties, the western City of Chesapeake, the City of Franklin, the City of Portsmouth and the City of Suffolk through Midnight EST At 1114 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Carrsville to near Winton to near Lewiston Woodville. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Franklin, Smithfield, Ahoskie, Windsor, Gatesville, Ryland, Deep Creek, Downtown Portsmouth, Churchland, Sunbury, Downtown Suffolk, Holland, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Isle Of Wight, Gates, Winton, Cofield and Powellsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Charles City, Eastern King William, Eastern King and Queen by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 20:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 23:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Charles City; Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; Gloucester; Isle of Wight; James City; Lancaster; Middlesex; New Kent; Northumberland; Prince George; Richmond; Southampton; Suffolk; Surry; Sussex; York Gusty showers will impact portions of eastern Northampton, northwestern Gates, western Hertford, northwestern Middlesex, western Isle of Wight, northwestern Northumberland, Southampton, northwestern York, northeastern Sussex, James City, northwestern Gloucester, southeastern King and Queen, southeastern Charles City, northeastern Prince George, southeastern Richmond, southeastern New Kent, southeastern King William, Surry and western Lancaster Counties, the City of Franklin, the southwestern City of Suffolk and the City of Williamsburg through 1115 PM EST At 1018 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a broken line of showers extending from near Burrowsville to 7 miles northwest of Newsoms to 8 miles north of Tarboro. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Showers will be near Courtland and Rustic around 1025 PM EST. Holdcroft and Sedley around 1030 PM EST. Toano around 1035 PM EST. Barhamsville around 1040 PM EST. Waverly, Rich Square, Wakefield and Ivor around 1045 PM EST. West Point, Woodland and Shacklefords around 1050 PM EST. Dendron, Elberon and Little Plymouth around 1055 PM EST. Conway and Church View around 1100 PM EST. Other locations impacted by these storms include Eagletown, Vicksville, Milwaukee, Eltham, Pons, Croaker, Camp Peary, Lumberton, Belle Isle State Park and Dort. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 00:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 00:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chesapeake; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Suffolk; Virginia Beach Gusty showers will impact portions of northwestern Camden, northwestern Pasquotank, eastern Gates, and northwestern Currituck Counties, the City of Norfolk, the City of Chesapeake, the City of Portsmouth, the eastern City of Suffolk and the western City of Virginia Beach through 1245 AM EST At 1200 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking showers producing gusty winds along a line extending from near Crittenden to near Downtown Suffolk to near Hobbsville. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Sunbury, Ocean View, Kempsville, Virginia Wesleyan University, Old Dominion University, Downtown Norfolk, Regent University, Great Bridge, South Mills, Deep Creek, Downtown Portsmouth, Churchland, Norfolk State University, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Fentress and Bowers Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
