Effective: 2022-11-11 20:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 23:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Charles City; Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; Gloucester; Isle of Wight; James City; Lancaster; Middlesex; New Kent; Northumberland; Prince George; Richmond; Southampton; Suffolk; Surry; Sussex; York Gusty showers will impact portions of eastern Northampton, northwestern Gates, western Hertford, northwestern Middlesex, western Isle of Wight, northwestern Northumberland, Southampton, northwestern York, northeastern Sussex, James City, northwestern Gloucester, southeastern King and Queen, southeastern Charles City, northeastern Prince George, southeastern Richmond, southeastern New Kent, southeastern King William, Surry and western Lancaster Counties, the City of Franklin, the southwestern City of Suffolk and the City of Williamsburg through 1115 PM EST At 1018 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a broken line of showers extending from near Burrowsville to 7 miles northwest of Newsoms to 8 miles north of Tarboro. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Showers will be near Courtland and Rustic around 1025 PM EST. Holdcroft and Sedley around 1030 PM EST. Toano around 1035 PM EST. Barhamsville around 1040 PM EST. Waverly, Rich Square, Wakefield and Ivor around 1045 PM EST. West Point, Woodland and Shacklefords around 1050 PM EST. Dendron, Elberon and Little Plymouth around 1055 PM EST. Conway and Church View around 1100 PM EST. Other locations impacted by these storms include Eagletown, Vicksville, Milwaukee, Eltham, Pons, Croaker, Camp Peary, Lumberton, Belle Isle State Park and Dort. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO