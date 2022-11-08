World Anti-Doping Agency refers Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s case to Court of Arbitration for Sport

Read full article on original website
Related
Iran is at war with its own people. Fifa won’t let that spoil their World Cup
Some governments, such as Syria and Myanmar, kill their own people. Some, such as Russia, kill people in other countries, as in Ukraine. Iran’s government is doing both, home and away. Now, pressed into action by this murderous regime, Iran’s national football team is about to play England, Wales...
Russia-Ukraine war: Kherson mayor warns of ‘critical’ water shortages after Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure – live
Roman Holovnia said the humanitarian situation in the liberated city was ‘severe’ with a lack of medicine and bread
Comments / 0