Featured Veteran: Stan Cary

Stan Cary -- Marines, 10 years of service

submitted by Nancy Patchen, co-worker

"Stan works as the Community Outreach Specialist for UPMC Williamsport. He has an amazing energy and is devoted to making the community a great place to live.

"He coordinates the UPMC Community Life Center where he collaborates with community agencies and conducts workshops and support groups. As Outreach Specialist, he works to improve the lives of adults and children; one of his special interests is working to advance the care for the Autism Community.

"He is also a minister and serves as Chaplain for the Old Lycoming Township Police Department. He has worked tirelessly to help produce the Veteran Health tribute located at the Williamsport Medical Center. In addition, he is an active member of the North Central Pennsylvania Hospice Veteran Partnership."

Thank you, Stan Cary, for your service!

