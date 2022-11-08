A plan to tax the rich to fund electric cars is on the ballot in California

Read full article on original website
'A whole new world': Georgia debuts all-terrain wheelchairs at its state parks
Wheelchair users will now be able to explore Georgia's state parks with free all-terrain wheelchairs. The new fleet of wheelchairs are part of a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Aimee Copeland Foundation, launched by Aimee Copeland, a social worker who in 2012 lost her both of her hands, one foot and most of one leg due to a rare bacterial, flesh-eating infection. The organization works to improve accessibility for disabled people, particularly through outdoor recreation.
Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’
ATLANTA – When Georgians go to the polls – again – next month to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff, they’ll be participating in a unique – and complicated – state tradition. That’s because Georgia is the sole state to require runoffs in both...
