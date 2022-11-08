JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – The U.S. congressional elections are over, but the Venezuelan migrants camped in tents on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande are not moving. Several migrants last month told Border Report they intended to stay at the camp in hopes the Biden administration would again exempt Venezuelan nationals from Title 42 expulsions after the midterms. Once that happened, they planned to cross the river, surrender to the U.S. Border Patrol and request asylum.

3 DAYS AGO