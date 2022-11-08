Read full article on original website
More OSHA investigations opened against ND Dollar General stores
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We previously reported that OSHA opened an investigation into safety issues at a Dollar General store in Casselton, ND. Two more investigations have been opened since our last report. Two stores in the western portion of the state, Tioga and Garrison, are being investigated.
Ranchers face first significant snowstorm of the season
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Winter is officially here after a Colorado low brought significant amounts of snow throughout the region. Now, farmers and ranchers are dealing with the first big weather event of the season. As snow and cold temperatures move into the area, ranchers like Dylan and Whitney Klasna...
Williston man charged with possessing explosives waives preliminary hearing; pleads not guilty
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man charged with having nearly 1,500 pounds of explosives waived his preliminary hearing this week. Police charged 28-year-old Ross Petrie with “release of destructive forces” felony after police found and detonated explosives at The Retreat Apartments last month. Court documents indicate that Petrie pleaded “not guilty” on October 24.
