Rossford, OH

sent-trib.com

Local Briefs

The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Performing Arts Center, 540 W. Poe Road. Sugar Ridge sewer installation project begins. Effective Monday, from 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Mercer Road, just south of Sugar...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Open house set at new NAMI building in BG

National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County is hosting an open house on Nov. 29 at their new location at 1250 Ridgewood Drive from 4-7 p.m. The open house will include a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. provided by the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce. From 4-5:30p.m., community partners and professionals are welcome to view the space.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

‘Devastating’: Issue for new BG school fails again

Bowling Green City Schools voters have rejected a combined income-property tax proposal to fund a new high school. Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election show 4,960 (47.80%) favored and 5,417 (52.20%) opposed the request for a combined bond issue/income tax to fund a new high school and renovations to the existing building.
13abc.com

Threat causes temporary lockdown at Dundee High School

DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - Reports of a threat caused Dundee High School to enter into a temporary lockdown on Wednesday. According to Dundee Community Schools, a threatening message was written inside one of the high school restrooms which caused the school to go into lockdown around 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 9. Police responded to the scene and began investigating.
DUNDEE, MI
sent-trib.com

Senior center offers events, lunch and dinner

The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Last commercial Perrysburg Heights annexation completed

PERRYSBURG — The last commercial annexation from Perrysburg Heights is almost finished with its integration into the city. The property, which is being referred to as the Taco Bell parcel, was annexed by the city on Sept. 6, but the residential property still needs to have the zoning changed to commercial land. It is one step closer to finishing that process after a Nov. 1 public hearing, held prior to last week’s council meeting.
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

VIDEO: BGSU student honors the service of veterans and military members

Honoring the service of veterans and military members, Bowling Green State University hosted a prisoner of war/missing in action remembrance event on the First Floor of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union. The POW/MIA event is organized by the BGSU chapter of the Student Veterans of America, a student organization that provides resources, support and advocacy to student veterans and military-connected students in higher education. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Lake Twp. police will again do holiday package project

MILLBURY — Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer has announced his department will offer for the fifth year in a row a holiday package delivery project for residents. Packages can be delivered to the police department and picked up at a later time and date at the police station.
MILLBURY, OH
sent-trib.com

Milton L. Aring

Milton L. Aring, age 94, passed away on November 10, 2022. He was born on July 29, 1928 to the late Edward and Marie (Brown) Aring at the family farm in the home that he lived in his entire life. He married Celia (Belleville) Aring on August 10, 1963 and she survives him.
PEMBERVILLE, OH
sent-trib.com

Pemberville gets low interest loan for waterline

PEMBERVILLE — Pemberville is receiving $223,303 at 3.20% for 20 years for the construction of 2,500 feet of waterline. The waterline is along Bierley Avenue and Water Street. It will eliminate dead ends in the southern portion of the village, according to a news release by the Ohio Water Development Authority.
PEMBERVILLE, OH
sent-trib.com

BGSU band marches to revitalized beat under Waters’ lead

With a new director, a revitalized marching band at Bowling Green State University has students drilled in on shows with new and exciting movements. Mid-way through his first football season as the BGSU Marching Band director, Jon Waters was the guest speaker last week at the Rotary Club of Bowling Green.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

How Wood County voted on the issues

These are the unofficial results through the Wood County Board of Elections on the issues in Tuesday’s election. Total Election Day turnout was 31,326, 33.94%. Absentee was 16,696, 18.09%. Total was 48,022 ballots, 48,022 voters, 92,293 total, 52.03%. State Issue 1 (Vote for 1) Precincts Reported: 97 of 97...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Thomas Dicker Klein

Thomas Dicker Klein, 80, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. Due to a water main break, the Celebration of Life Service on Monday November 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. has been moved to The Veteran's Building, 2294 Legion Dr. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Walter E. Davidson

Walter E. Davidson, 92, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Walter lived in rural Bowling Green, near Scotch Ridge. Born December 28, 1929 to Eldon and Grace (Pope) Davidson. His wife, Von (C. Evonne Hentges) survives. On May 10, 2022 they celebrated 70 years of marriage. Walter graduated from Webster...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Toledo City Council approves medical debt relief legislation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council approved legislation to relieve medical debt for eligible residents on Wednesday. In a 7-5 vote, council members approved legislation to create a partnership between the city and a nonprofit group called RIP Medical Debt to relieve debt for eligible Toledo residents. Council approved $800,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the move. Lucas County Commissioners recently announced it would spend an additional $800,000, which would eliminate $160-$200 million in medical debt for Toledo residents and Lucas County residents.
TOLEDO, OH

