sent-trib.com
Local Briefs
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Performing Arts Center, 540 W. Poe Road. Sugar Ridge sewer installation project begins. Effective Monday, from 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Mercer Road, just south of Sugar...
sent-trib.com
Open house set at new NAMI building in BG
National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County is hosting an open house on Nov. 29 at their new location at 1250 Ridgewood Drive from 4-7 p.m. The open house will include a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. provided by the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce. From 4-5:30p.m., community partners and professionals are welcome to view the space.
sent-trib.com
‘Devastating’: Issue for new BG school fails again
Bowling Green City Schools voters have rejected a combined income-property tax proposal to fund a new high school. Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election show 4,960 (47.80%) favored and 5,417 (52.20%) opposed the request for a combined bond issue/income tax to fund a new high school and renovations to the existing building.
13abc.com
Threat causes temporary lockdown at Dundee High School
DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - Reports of a threat caused Dundee High School to enter into a temporary lockdown on Wednesday. According to Dundee Community Schools, a threatening message was written inside one of the high school restrooms which caused the school to go into lockdown around 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 9. Police responded to the scene and began investigating.
sent-trib.com
Senior center offers events, lunch and dinner
The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
sent-trib.com
Last commercial Perrysburg Heights annexation completed
PERRYSBURG — The last commercial annexation from Perrysburg Heights is almost finished with its integration into the city. The property, which is being referred to as the Taco Bell parcel, was annexed by the city on Sept. 6, but the residential property still needs to have the zoning changed to commercial land. It is one step closer to finishing that process after a Nov. 1 public hearing, held prior to last week’s council meeting.
sent-trib.com
Fulfilling his citizen’s duty: Navy veteran Arnold will be inducted in 2022 Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame
Service — to his country and his community — has been a priority for Steven Arnold. The Bowling Green man will be among 20 former Ohio service members to be inducted into the 2022 Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame on Nov. 29. Arnold, who served in the Navy...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: BGSU student honors the service of veterans and military members
Honoring the service of veterans and military members, Bowling Green State University hosted a prisoner of war/missing in action remembrance event on the First Floor of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union. The POW/MIA event is organized by the BGSU chapter of the Student Veterans of America, a student organization that provides resources, support and advocacy to student veterans and military-connected students in higher education. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune)
sent-trib.com
Lake Twp. police will again do holiday package project
MILLBURY — Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer has announced his department will offer for the fifth year in a row a holiday package delivery project for residents. Packages can be delivered to the police department and picked up at a later time and date at the police station.
sent-trib.com
Milton L. Aring
Milton L. Aring, age 94, passed away on November 10, 2022. He was born on July 29, 1928 to the late Edward and Marie (Brown) Aring at the family farm in the home that he lived in his entire life. He married Celia (Belleville) Aring on August 10, 1963 and she survives him.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Lockdown lifted at Dundee High School after threat found in women’s restroom
DUNDEE, Mich. – The lockdown at Dundee High School has been lifted following the discovery of a threat in a women’s restroom, officials said. The written threat was discovered before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 9) on a bathroom stall. Officials with Dundee Community Schools said the high school...
sent-trib.com
Pemberville gets low interest loan for waterline
PEMBERVILLE — Pemberville is receiving $223,303 at 3.20% for 20 years for the construction of 2,500 feet of waterline. The waterline is along Bierley Avenue and Water Street. It will eliminate dead ends in the southern portion of the village, according to a news release by the Ohio Water Development Authority.
michiganradio.org
Three-year-long dispute between Lenawee County and an Amish community could be nearing end
A three-year-old lawsuit that pits religious freedom against a county's public health code is scheduled to go before a judge next month. Lenawee County wants an Amish community to hire outside haulers to dispose of their outhouse waste, in accordance with its public health code. That's instead of the farmers'...
sent-trib.com
BGSU band marches to revitalized beat under Waters’ lead
With a new director, a revitalized marching band at Bowling Green State University has students drilled in on shows with new and exciting movements. Mid-way through his first football season as the BGSU Marching Band director, Jon Waters was the guest speaker last week at the Rotary Club of Bowling Green.
sent-trib.com
How Wood County voted on the issues
These are the unofficial results through the Wood County Board of Elections on the issues in Tuesday’s election. Total Election Day turnout was 31,326, 33.94%. Absentee was 16,696, 18.09%. Total was 48,022 ballots, 48,022 voters, 92,293 total, 52.03%. State Issue 1 (Vote for 1) Precincts Reported: 97 of 97...
sent-trib.com
Thomas Dicker Klein
Register to recieve the FREE Sentinel Tribune daily newsletter!. Get all of the day's top stories delivered right to your inbox every morning. Thomas Dicker Klein, 80, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. Due to a water main break, the Celebration of Life Service on Monday November 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. has been moved to The Veteran’s Building, 2294 Legion Dr. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
toledo.com
United Way of Greater Toledo's United for the Holidays to distribute 563 Meal Kits to families before Thanksgiving
United Way of Greater Toledo (UWGT) is proud to host United for the Holidays, in partnership with Islamic Food Bank and Grace Community Center. This series of events brings together more than 150 volunteers to pack 563 meal kits for families throughout NW Ohio. Each meal kit contains two-weeks worth of food.
sent-trib.com
Walter E. Davidson
Walter E. Davidson, 92, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Walter lived in rural Bowling Green, near Scotch Ridge. Born December 28, 1929 to Eldon and Grace (Pope) Davidson. His wife, Von (C. Evonne Hentges) survives. On May 10, 2022 they celebrated 70 years of marriage. Walter graduated from Webster...
60-year-old vet marches from Toledo to Ann Arbor for veteran suicide awareness
TOLEDO, Ohio — Veterans Day is Friday, and 60-year-old Toledo veteran Kelly Haskin is walking 50 miles with a military backpack across state lines to Ann Arbor as part of the Ruck March to raise awareness for veteran suicide. The march was created to call attention to veteran suicides...
13abc.com
Toledo City Council approves medical debt relief legislation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council approved legislation to relieve medical debt for eligible residents on Wednesday. In a 7-5 vote, council members approved legislation to create a partnership between the city and a nonprofit group called RIP Medical Debt to relieve debt for eligible Toledo residents. Council approved $800,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the move. Lucas County Commissioners recently announced it would spend an additional $800,000, which would eliminate $160-$200 million in medical debt for Toledo residents and Lucas County residents.
