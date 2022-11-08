Read full article on original website
Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing Democrats a key victory in its path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress. Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.
Trump scolds Mitch McConnell as GOP Senate majority becomes unlikely after Democrats keep crucial Arizona seat
After Democrats kept a crucial U.S. Senate seat in Arizona, with Sen. Mark Kelly defeating Republican Blake Masters, Trump scolded Mitch McConnell for not doing enough.
AP News Digest 3:15 a.m.
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.————————— TOP STORIES —————————-ELECTION-2022-ARIZONA — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly has won his bid for reelection in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years...
