With 7,500 ballots yet to count, these are Whatcom County election results Thursday
Ballots that arrive by mail Friday, Nov. 11, and later will be counted if they were postmarked by 8 p.m, Tuesday. Nov. 8.
With more ballots counted, these are Whatcom County election results Wednesday
Ballots that arrive Thursday, Nov. 10, and later will be counted if they were postmarked by 8 p.m, Tuesday. Nov. 8.
kpug1170.com
Whatcom County facing snowplow driver shortage
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – It is not exactly a “snowmagedon,” but Whatcom County is warning it has a shortage of snowplow drivers for the coming season. The county says it has a serious shortage of employees who are licensed, qualified and experienced in driving snowplows. It is a...
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Nov. 9, 2022
LYNDEN — Treat yourself to a dazzling display of lights at Lynden’s 32nd annual Edaleen Dairy Lighted Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday Dec. 3.
knkx.org
What motivated these Snohomish County residents to vote in-person
Election officials north of Seattle said there may have been a surge of last-minute voting in this election – especially in-person. At the Snohomish County vote center in Everett on Tuesday, it almost felt like the old days before Washington adopted universal vote-by-mail in 2011. People were depositing ballots...
These jobs pay a living wage with minimal requirements in Whatcom County, where to apply
Finding a job that pays actual living wages can be hard. Here are a few current job listings that pay enough for you and your family.
WSDOT, Everett mayor at odds over solution to homelessness crisis
The Washington State Department of Transportation and the Mayor of Everett are in a war of words, with both parties using public letters over how best to address the homeless crisis. The controversy is centered around Washington’s ‘Right of Way Safety Initiative.’ Earlier this year, the state legislature allocated $300...
Whatcom ballots are taking longer to count. Here’s why
A second round of ballot count totals was scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday.
thenorthernlight.com
Whatcom County to host Birch Bay meeting to discuss flooding predictions
Whatcom County government and an environmental consulting firm are hosting a community meeting on flood vulnerability and risk assessment 1-3 p.m. Saturday, November 19 at Birch Bay State Park’s BP Heron Center. The meeting will focus on the Whatcom County Coastal and Riverine Compound Flood Vulnerability and Risk Assessment...
‘These are the doughnuts you dream of.’ Poll finds the best doughnuts in Whatcom County
The local bakery you voted as having the best doughnuts is also known for its ice cream and friendly service.
These are the leaders in Whatcom County election races and initiatives
Ballot totals released Tuesday night included those that had been accepted, processed and scanned but not tabulated before the election deadline of 8 p.m. Tuesday.
kpug1170.com
Democrats still lead after another vote count in local elections
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Democrats continue to hold their leads in close races in Whatcom County’s 42nd legislative district. The tightest race is between Sharon Shewmake and Simon Sefzik for state senate where Shewmake leads by 947 votes. Alicia Rule and Joe Timmons still hold 2% leads in their...
kpug1170.com
Invasive green crabs continue to spread in Washington waters
EDISON, Wash. – Invasive European green crabs continue to spread in Washington waters and have now been found in another bay in our area. The crabs have already invaded important fisheries off the Lummi Reservation, Grays Harbor and Pacific County. KING 5 reports they have now been found in...
whatcomtalk.com
Discover the Stories Behind Bellingham’s Historical Markers
Since originating as four towns over 100 years ago, Bellingham has developed a storied history. Many such stories are documented by historical markers: signs, stones, and plaques posted where formative events took place. The Historical Marker Database, a prominent online reference guide, has nearly 30 entries in Bellingham. Touring Bellingham’s...
A colder winter could turn cruel for those struggling to stay warm in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — With a colder, wetter winter in the forecast, firing up the furnace could send a chill down your spine when the bills come in. Energy rates are climbing, leaving people and even charities struggling to keep up. The average cost for heating oil and natural...
KING-5
2022 election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties
Voters from Port Angeles and Sequim down the Washington coast to Grays Harbor will vote in a number of important local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8 general election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 19 and 24, and secretary of state.
KING-5
Snohomish County 2022 election results
Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results for Snohomish County. The key races include statewide votes for U.S. senator and secretary of state, Congressional Districts 1, 2 and 8, and a number of local races and propositions, including Snohomish County prosecutor. An initial round of election returns is expected to...
Chronicle
Steve Hobbs Leads in Washington Secretary of State Race
Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs — looking to become the first Democrat elected secretary of state in more than 60 years — led his nonpartisan challenger, Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, 50% to 46.9% on election night. Hobbs was leading in King and Snohomish counties after Tuesday's...
610KONA
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
